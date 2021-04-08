The Top 5 Instagram Growth Services You Should Be Using In 2021

No matter who you are, your account could use a little bit of a boost. Here are some places that could help.

Are you looking for the best Instagram growth service? If you’re trying to grow your Instagram account, you already know that getting more followers is quite the time-consuming process. By working with a high-quality growth service, you can get more Instagram followers who actually care about your brand and what you have to offer. Here is a compilation of everything you need to know about growth services: what they are, how they work, and the five companies you should consider working with this year.

What Are Instagram Growth Services?

Instagram growth services are exactly how they sound: services to help your Instagram account grow and flourish. These third-party companies use your Instagram account to engage with other Instagram users. By doing so, your account gets a boost in visibility.

There are several growth services out there and each one comes with slightly different features. Some use automation to target accounts in your ideal audience. Others focus on using real people to get the job done. No matter the feature, the goal is ultimately the same — to increase your Instagram following and engagement while freeing you up to focus on the other aspects of social media management.

Instagram growth services are a good fit for small business, large brands and influencers alike. When looking for an Instagram growth service, find one that focuses on organic growth. If a company promises a certain number of followers in a certain period of time, they probably aren’t legit: Chances are, they’ll sell you fake followers who won’t be valuable to your account. Sure, you’ll have bigger numbers on your profile. But will those translate to actual customers, loyal buyers or genuine engagement? Probably not. A service that prioritizes organic growth and real followers is best.

Wondering which Instagram growth service is right for you? Take a look at the top five growth services you should be using in 2021.

Top 5 Instagram Growth Services

1. Kicksta

Kicksta focuses on organic growth, helping your account see a slow, yet steady growth over time. When you sign up with Kicksta, you’ll give the growth service a list of Instagram accounts who have the type of followers you want. Then Kicksta uses your account to interact with those users so they’ll come back and check out your page.

It’s a simple, yet effective method that works for any industry. Kicksta has helped over 10,000 brands and influencers get millions of engaged followers. And while other growth services sometimes end up getting you fake followers and spam accounts, Kicksta is committed to driving real followers to your account — people who will continue engaging with your brand long-term.

2. Upleap

Instagram growth service Upleap uses a simple process to work with clients. First, you sign up with the service and provide some information about your niche. Next, you’re matched with an account manager who will oversee your account. Finally, you tell Upleap what kind of followers you want to attract and your account manager helps your profile grow.

Upleap’s strategies focus on targeted engagement. Your account manager follows, views stories and reacts on the live broadcasts of accounts that are relevant to you. Upleap also shares your Instagram profile externally. This allows your account to be indexed by search engines so that more people can find you.

3. AiGrow

AiGrow helps you grow your followers, boost engagement and generate more revenue overall. This Instagram management service is a good fit for businesses of every size. Once you register, you’ll fill out your preferences regarding the target audience you want to attract. An AI-powered tool will generate a list of ideal Instagram users. Your growth expert will then engage with those accounts to get them onto your page.

AiGrow offers a monthly follower growth guarantee. This service also has a link in bio tool, Instagram scheduling capabilities and a feature that lets you easily run contests on IG.

4. SocialCaptain

SocialCaptain is an IG growth service that uses your account to engage with photos posted by users in your target audience. SocialCaptain also sends those users DMs (a tactic that can often come across as spammy). Similar to other growth services, you’ll provide SocialCaptain with information about your ideal follower. Then the SocialCaptain bot will use artificial intelligence to interact with those kinds of users. SocialCaptain makes it simple to navigate your stats and analytics, with customer support easily available.

5. Buzzoid

Buzzoid is a company that sells you Instagram followers, views and likes. Buzzoid offers a variety of different packages you can choose from. The company explains that if an Instagram user sees likes and comments on your posts, that user will be more likely to interact with your content, too. You can receive your likes and followers within one hour of completing your order. Buzzoid customers are able to purchase up to 100,000 followers and 100,000 likes in 30 days.

Find the Best Instagram Growth Service for You

An Instagram growth service is a great way to outsource your Instagram growth so you don’t have to worry about growing your account. Why not let the experts do it for you? Choose a growth service that focuses on sustainable, organic growth, helping you get real followers who will stick around long-term. By doing so, you’re giving your business the best chance of success.