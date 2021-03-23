The 19 Best Instagram Bots on the Market

Instagram bots. They get a bad name, but they really aren’t that bad. Back in the day, Instagram bots usually meant automation that violated Instagram’s terms and conditions.

However, these days, there are plenty of companies out there that are not only authentic but do everything they can to make sure that their Instagram bot complies with the rules and regulations.

However, it can be pretty difficult to tell the difference between a company that has put this kind of time and effort in, and a company that hasn’t. This is why it is worth checking out lists like the one below.

Best Instagram Bots

In this article, you will learn all about some of the best Instagram bots in the industry, so that you can keep your Instagram profile safe, and ensure that you are growing it in a way that is sustainable and effective.

With this in mind, let’s take a look at what are the best Instagram bots for your growth right now.

Growthoid is an Instagram bot that can help you get Instagram followers with their number one growth service. They say they can help you get more real Instagram followers, which is definitely the way it should be.

Of course, this means that their bot complies with Instagram’s terms and conditions so that you can feel confident that you aren’t going to get in trouble for using them. One of the things that many really like about this Instagram bot is that they work on targeting the audiences of your competition. This way, you can get more of the right people looking at content, and they’re genuinely going to be interested in it. What’s more, you get to beat your competition, and who doesn’t want to do that?

You might also like: Best Sites To Buy Spotify Plays & Followers

Morelikes is just like many of the Instagram bots in this industry that are legit and authentic. These guys offer a point of difference that you won’t be able to get with many other companies. This difference is the ability to detect when their clients have uploaded a new piece of content to their Instagram feed.

As soon as they detect this, they will send the appropriate Instagram engagement over. Not only is this convenient for you, but it is a massive timesaver. It means that you don’t have to access their dashboard every time you upload a piece of content and buy the right engagement for it.

Another thing that is really appreciated about this Instagram bot is that they diversify their engagement, so you won’t get the same number of comments and likes on every post.

Growthsilo is similar to some of the Instagram bots that have been talked about already. They are the kind of service that promises organic and real Instagram growth. This is a good sign that they are legit, because they spend quite a bit of time explaining that they aren’t interested in working with services that are just going to take advantage of you and steal your personal information. They say that the first thing to do to get started with them is to pick between their “accelerate” and “launch” plans, which means that you get complete control over your growth campaign from the get-go. From here, they will target your audience, so that you can focus on your content and they can focus on your engagement.

Sprout Social is one of those Instagram bots that wants to help its clients reimagine the role of social media in their business. As you can see from visiting their homepage, these guys are all about businesses being online, so if you have a business page on Instagram, they are going to be a good fit. They say that they provide their clients with an all-in-one social media strategy that can unlock the full potential of your Instagram growth. If you want to get to know them a little bit more before you commit to anything, they offer a free trial, and the best part is that you don’t have to share your credit card information to access this.

5. Foost

Foost might look like just another generic Instagram bot, but they are actually the opposite of this. They offer their clients premium traffic for their Instagram profiles, which means that you get real customers that have been selected for you by your personal account representative. From here, they also offer their clients top tier security, which means they encrypt all of your personal information. They offer precise targeting, as well as revenue building, so that you can actually get people looking at your content that are going to turn into loyal customers. If you have any issues with their services, you can get in touch with their customer support line that is available whenever you need it.

6. Social Monk

Social Monk considers themselves a personal Instagram manager. They say that through their services, you can hire your own Instagram manager, and as a result get real likes and followers from your target audience. Not only do they promise that they implement their features 100% manually, but you can cancel with them at any time, so that there is no love lost if things don’t work out. They can also help you with interaction management, and target group management, so that you can target by location and hashtag as well.

7. Ingramer

Ingramer is an Instagram bot and sophisticated marketing toolkit for Instagram. They say that they want to help their clients adapt their Instagram profiles for business with their smart tools. These include being able to plan your content ahead of time, build your target audience, and engage with more of the right clients. Ultimately, they want to help you find potential customers that are looking for products like yours, so that you can build brand loyalty really easily. They have organized their features into different categories: audience, clients, and content. Once you have covered them all, you know that you’re doing really well.

8. Instazood

Instazood says that they are able to help their clients get more followers on Instagram with their Instagram bot. This means that they are able to cover all of the bases, including commenting, unfollowing, viewing Instagram stories, direct messaging, following, and automatic liking. They offer potential clients a five-day trial for free, and they have a tab as well called “how to use Instazood,” so that you can get to know them a bit better before you sign up. They say that they offer their clients complete control over how they grow their Instagram profiles, and the best part is that the features are safe to use and mobile-friendly, so you can use them wherever you are.

9. Instamber

Instamber is a very well-known Instagram bot that provides its clients with an unparalleled solution to amplify your growth on social media in general. They say that they have comprehensive services that can cover not only your Instagram needs, but your content strategies over on Twitter and TikTok as well. They said their overall goal is to help you decrease your costs by using their affordable tools, so that you can increase the efficiency of your account. Many people absolutely love that they have divided their features into two categories: their Instagram manual promotion, and their Instagram bot. This means that it’s totally up to you how you want to grow your profile.

10. Social Sensei

Social Sensei is one of those Instagram bots that says their clients can gain thousands of followers on their Instagram profile every month. They say that they are one of the best Instagram marketing agencies for influencers, and they have learned that by leveraging the power of micro influencers, they have been able to assist their clients in growing their Instagram profiles by thousands of followers every month. They also promise that they use the most effective organic growth strategies, so that you can feel confident that you are cultivating an Instagram profile that is going to last for a long time.

11. Kenji

Kenji is not only an Instagram bot, it is a clever Instagram bot. This is because it has managed to find a way to remain completely undetectable by Instagram, so even if it does comply with Instagram’s rules and regulations, it is never even going to be seen as suspicious. They can assist their clients with getting more Instagram engagement, followers and likes, and they say it’s only going to take one minute to get set up with them. The result is real organic engagement, and they say that they have been able to help more than 100,000 clients so far. Many love that this kind of hands-free automation allows you to grow your Instagram profile safely and securely.

12. Combin

Combin is an Instagram bot that offers its clients content planning solutions as well as Instagram marketing. They offer two different main features: their growth feature, and their scheduler feature. With their growth feature, they can help you with Instagram audience management and attraction, and with their scheduler, they can help you with Instagram stories and post planning. Both features you can try for free before you commit to anything, and it’s really nice that they have remembered to cover every aspect of your Instagram growth.

You might also like: Best Places To Buy Instagram Likes This Year

13. Stellation Media

Stellation Media is a sophisticated, adaptable Instagram bot that has been in the industry for a long time now. In fact, they have been around pretty much as long as Instagram has, and as a result they know a fair bit about how Instagram works. This means that they are always working on developing their Instagram features, so that they can keep up with any changes, and ensure that they are giving their clients what they need for the current times. They say that through their features, you can build real follower growth and engagement, and the best part is that all of their features are powered by organic growth.

14. Nitreo

Nitreo is an Instagram bot that has a pretty simple approach to helping its clients grow their profiles. They believe they can help you get more Instagram followers, and they can also help you build your brands, and expand your reach, all organically.

They spend a lot of time on their home page talking about all the things that they don’t use, including ghost accounts and fake profiles. They don’t ever want to associate with anything that isn’t legit, which is why they have a lot of promises that they follow through with on their website. Make sure you take advantage of the Nitreo free trial.

They say that it’s just going to take two minutes to get set up with them, they offer you real results, and the best part is that they are able to actually help you get more engagement that is going to last.

15. Upleap

Upleap is one of those Instagram bots that you might see as relatively simple, especially when compared to other websites that have put more time and effort into their aesthetic. However, many think that what they lack on their website, they certainly make up for in the quality of their features. They believe that they are able to assist their clients in getting more Instagram followers with a personalized account manager, so that you can ultimately increase your followers, reach and engagement. They say that they don’t mess around with fake accounts, and make the setup process super easy, so that you can get started with them ASAP.

16. Kicksta

Kicksta is a simple, yet effective Instagram bot that can help its clients get real Instagram followers using their powerful growth tool. They promise that they don’t mess around with fake engagement on any level, because they know that ultimately all of their clients want organic growth that’s going to last a long time. Once you’ve chosen a plan, you can start growing your Instagram profile; they organize their packages into different categories based on speed. They also have targets that they try to meet with each package, as well as VIP email support, live chat support and advanced targeting.

17. Social Viral

Social Viral is a mainstay in the Instagram bot industry, which means that they have been helping their clients grow their Instagram profiles for a long time. They promise that they are able to help you get exclusive and real Instagram views, followers and likes, and they even claim to be the only place to get real Instagram services. One of the things that many really like about this company is that they are able to cover all the bases on the rest of your profiles out there as well, including Twitter, Facebook, Spotify, and TikTok. This is a great way to consolidate everything under one roof and pay only one company for your features.

You might also like: Best Sites To Buy Twitter Followers on the Market

18. Stormlikes

Stormlikes is an Instagram bot that can help you buy selected and genuine followers, views and likes for your Instagram profile. They say that there are a lot of companies out there that simply want to pass on ghost accounts to their clients, and don’t actually really want to help them grow Instagram profiles that are going to be sustainable in the long run. They believe that their features are the opposite, and the best part is that they have organized them into different categories, so that you can get help with all of your engagement, or just one aspect of it right now based on personal preference. Once you’ve entered your details, and chosen your service, you can sit back and relax, and watch them do the work.

19. Media Mister

Media Mister has been in the industry for a hot minute, which means that it’s fair to say they know what they’re doing. In fact, they have been in the social media growth industry for a long time now, which means that they cover every aspect of your social media growth, no matter what that looks like.

You will notice when you first visit their website that they have organized their features into different categories, based on the network that you need help with. This means that you can get help with it all, or just Instagram right now. The best feature in many people’s opinion is their tiered pricing system, which allows you to choose the engagement that you get, based on what you need right now. You only pay for what you get, which is the best-case scenario.

Final Thoughts

So, there you have it, what many think are the best Instagram bots in the industry right now for you to check out.

Remember, the industry is largely unregulated, and is full of companies that are just trying to take advantage of you and scam you. This is why it’s so important to do your homework, stick with lists like the one above, and ensure that you are doing the best by your Instagram profile.

You want your Instagram profile to last for a long time, which is why you need to choose only the best that the industry has to offer. Take advantage of any free trials that have been talked about today, and good luck with your growth!