Is Buying Real YouTube Likes, Views and Subscribers Safe?

The simple answer is — yes, it is absolutely safe to buy YouTube views, likes and subscribers. I know you may think it’s illegal or somewhat unnatural, but it’s not. If anything, buying views, likes and subscribers is a great technique to boost your channel’s growth.

Note: For the sake of concision, sometimes views, likes and subscribers will be referred to as promotional packages.

Although there have been lots of stories on the internet condemning the act, I want you to know it’s a pretty safe approach to grow your channel if you play your cards right.

Emphasis on the “play your cards right” part.

Why do people think it’s unsafe to buy YouTube views, likes and subscribers?

Because of the sob stories they’ve heard.

You may have heard reports of cases where channels got banned by YouTube for buying promo packages. Also, there have been reports of people saying they bought YouTube likes, views and subscribers, and all of a sudden, their numbers started declining.

There is also the report of people buying lots of subscribers, but in the end, the subscribers failed to watch or interact with their videos.

In all honesty, there have been too many sob stories about buying YouTube views, likes and subscribers to last a lifetime.

But the truth is the people who usually end up with sob stories after buying YouTube promo packages are people who bought bot packages in the first place.

When you buy real YouTube promo packages, there is no way you’ll end up with a sob story.

So, if you find anyone lamenting that they bought YouTube promotional packages and they got a negative result, chances are they’ve been served a bot package by their provider.

Difference between bots and real YouTube likes, views, and subscribers

Usually, when people see the phrase “buy YouTube likes, views and subscribers,” they tend to assume it implies the same thing as the phrase “buy REAL YouTube likes, views, and subscribers.”

But it does not.

You see that word “REAL” in the second phrase; that is telling you that you’re buying safe views, likes and subscribers from real humans. Without that term, you may be buying bot packages — that is, likes, views and subscribers that are generated by robots.

When you buy a real YouTube promo package, you can rest assured that nothing is going to happen to either of your package or your channel. That is, you won’t end up with a sob story.

On the subject of buying bots (artificial systems) and real packages, see what YouTube has to say:

“YouTube doesn’t allow anything that artificially increases the number of views, likes, comments, or other metrics either through the use of automatic systems or by serving up videos to unsuspecting viewers. Content and channels that don’t follow this policy may be terminated and removed from YouTube.”

Let’s dissect that statement.

— YouTube says it is against anything that artificially increases the number of views, likes and comments on videos through the use of automatic systems

When you buy YouTube likes, for example, from a provider that doesn’t sell real likes, what you’re doing is artificially pumping the number of likes on your videos, which could land you in hot water. In this case, what is really happening is that the provider is using its automatic systems (robots) to bombard your videos with lots of likes.

However, when you buy REAL promo packages, you’re not touching the numbers; instead, you’re gathering real people to come and see your videos and then interact (like, view or subscribe) with them. In this case, the provider isn’t using an automatic system. They’re simply reaching out on your behalf to their network of YouTubers to come and like or view your video.

— YouTube says it is against anything that artificially increases the number of views, likes, and comments on videos by serving up videos to unsuspecting viewers.

As mentioned before, when you buy real YouTube promo packages, the provider simply reaches out to its network of YouTubers to come and interact with your video. Expectedly, this person knows about the arrangement, so you’re not violating YouTube’s policy of serving up videos to unsuspecting viewers.

In contrast, when you buy a bot promo package, the provider might be serving your videos up to unsuspecting viewers, thereby putting your account at risk of being flagged or banned.

How do you know whether you’re buying a safe YouTube promo package or not?

It’s fairly simple; simply check whether the provider you’re buying from is selling the “REAL YouTube Promo Package.”

If they are, it should be the first thing you see on their website.

For example, look at this provider’s website — Stormviews:

As you can see on their homepage, they sell real YouTube likes, views and subscribers only. If your provider is confident in their service, they shouldn’t hide it.

On a final note for this section, it should be re-emphasized that the only time it is safe to buy YouTube likes, views and subscribers is when you’re buying from a provider that is selling real packages. If you aren’t buying real YouTube promo packages, it’s recommended that you don’t buy them at all.

Reasons why it is unsafe to buy bot YouTube promo packages

Buying bot YouTube promo packages is an unsafe act. As such, when you do it, you risk facing the following consequences:

1. YouTube ban

Believe it or not, the YouTube algorithm has a way of knowing when a channel is artificially pumping its likes, comments, views and subscribers.

As a statement from Google reads,

“If your content violates this policy, we’ll remove the content and send you an email to let you know. If this is your first time violating our Community Guidelines, you’ll get a warning with no penalty to your channel. If it’s not, we’ll issue a strike against your channel. If you get three strikes, your channel will be terminated. You can learn more about our strikes system here.”

Imagine the amount of work and money you’ve put into building your channel; to now have YouTube ban your channel simply because you refused to adhere to their policy would be a great catastrophe.

So, you should abstain completely from anything that resembles bot promo packages. Although they’re usually pricier than bot packages, real YouTube likes, views and subscribers are your best bet for growing your channel while staying on Google’s good side.

2. There is a huge chance your numbers might reduce with time

The whole point of buying likes, views and subscribers is so that your content can enjoy rapid growth. Unfortunately, bot promo packages don’t work like that.

Initially, you’ll get a huge surge in your numbers. Say, from 100 views, your view count might jump to 1000 in less than 24 hours. But after a couple of days, you’ll start noticing a reduction. In the end, a good percentage of the views, likes and subscribers you have on your channel and videos will be gone forever.

Real YouTube likes, views and subscribers, on the other hand, don’t reduce with time. They are interactions coming from real people. Even if the person dies, they’ll still remain a subscriber on your channel, as long as their account remains active.

3. You won’t enjoy the benefits of buying promo packages

The whole point of buying likes or views for videos is so that the content can become popular on the platform to the point where it attracts organic views and likes by itself.

Unfortunately, when you buy fake (bot) packages, the chances of this happening will be slim.

The reason is that in order for videos to get organic views and likes, the YouTube algorithm takes into consideration the amount of watch time its viewers are spending on it. In addition to that, the algorithm also considers the amount of interaction (likes, comments, shares) generated by its subscribers and viewers.

For fake/bot packages, nobody is actually watching or interacting with your videos. What you see on the view or like counter are simply illusions, hidden only from YouTubers. As for the algorithm, your content is as good as something that doesn’t get any watch time or interaction. As such, there’s no way you can be shown to the YouTube public.

If you want the algorithm to spot you, then you’ve got to give it views and interactions it can detect. And the only way to do that is to get real humans (with different IP addresses) to watch and interact with your content.

4. Your channel might lose credibility

It’s actually only a matter of time before your audience figures that your channel isn’t as popular as you say it is.

With bot subscribers and views, real viewers will get the impression that there are others like them who enjoy a video. As a result, they might decide to hit the subscribe button. But after a while, they will notice that your videos hardly get comments, which might get them wondering: “If, indeed, a thousand persons have subscribed to this channel, why am I the only one commenting on their videos?”

Something fishy is going down here!

With real promo packages, on the other hand, a good fraction of your bought subscribers and viewers will regularly interact with your videos, removing any form of doubt from your channel.

Conclusion

It is absolutely safe and beneficial to buy YouTube likes, views and subscribers.

However, you must be buying REAL ones to enjoy the safety and benefits.

If you buy fake or bot packages, you risk exposing your channel to a lot of dangers.