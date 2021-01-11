Marvel’s Lineup Is as Impressive as It Is Intimidating. Let’s Break It Down

Even though there’s been no new Marvel content in 2020, the latest Disney Plus event announced all kinds of new shows and movies that have fans excited for the new year.

If you’re a Marvel fan, 2020 year has been that much more depressing — no new releases and the loss of a great one. But on Dec. 10, Disney Plus had its Investor Day event where they announced all of the new releases for their platform. And because Marvel is a part of the big Disney family now, that included some trailers and other announcements for their upcoming shows, satiating fans at least a little.

“Black Widow” was supposed to premiere this year back on May 1, but due to COVID-19, it was postponed: first to the end of 2020, then to 2021. On May 7 of this year, fans will hopefully be able to run to the movies again and live the full-on Marvel experience. After the shocking finale that was “Endgame” and the bittersweet follow-up that was “Spider-Man: Far from Home,” it’s safe to say Marvel fans are ready for new content featuring some of their other favorite characters.

Thankfully, we’ll get some new content before May, thanks to the premiere of “WandaVision,” appearing Jan. 15. There’s been a couple of trailers by now, but it’s still hard to decipher what these two characters will be going through.

Considering (SPOILER ALERT) that Vision was killed by Thanos during the last few minutes of “Infinity War,” fans are very confused as to how he’s appearing at all. But, nevertheless, everyone is excited to find out what exactly is going on. From what can be seen in the trailer, it looks like the couple is taking viewers for a ride through the decades: the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s and even more current times. It may sound and look confusing, but even the stars, Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen, have reassured fans that “as bonkers as it looks, everything will make sense in the end.”

After “Captain America: Civil War,” there was this unavoidable, hilarious chemistry between the two characters. This is very much a testament to the actors’ humor and the way they play their characters. Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie were always on board to work together again, especially after “Endgame” and its life-altering ending for Sam and Bucky. The loss of a hero and their best friend, as well as the passing of the torch (or shield, in this case), has left the two with new material to explore.

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” is kicking off March 19 and the pair are to team up on a global adventure, which will be challenging since they’re not exactly the other’s favorite person. But it will be exciting to see if the role of the new Captain America will come up at all during the show. The only time we see it mentioned in the trailer is in the beginning with the line “the legacy of that shield is complicated.” After that, we see them in their own suits and no more shield. But we’ll have to watch because I’m sure Marvel will reveal more, especially if they intend to do a second season or link it to a movie.

Loki is one of the most loved characters in the Marvel franchise. Fans have been waiting for more of him since the first time they saw him on screen. We got lucky with “Ragnarok,” where he appears a lot more than the other “Thor” movies. But now we’ll get him for an entire season of a show, which is exciting considering the end of his arc in “Endgame” was left completely open.

On May 21, we’ll follow the God of Mischief on his own adventure and discover even more about the character and his motives.

Not to be confused with Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel is a Pakistani American hero named Kamala Khan. She first appears in the “Captain Marvel” issue 14 comic. She undergoes an inhuman transformation, which allows her to alter her size, shape and appearance. She’s based in Jersey City and protects it, much like Peter Parker does Queens.

It’s very exciting that Marvel is bringing this character to the small screen. Her race and gender are great elements that will add much-needed diversity to the franchise. I think she is cool enough to have her own movie, but for now, we’ll take her own show.

In the teaser trailer released at the Investor Day event, we see Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan. She was unanimously chosen to portray the character and seems like the perfect fit. Marvel has also hired Pakistani directors to take charge of the episodes. And, overall, it just seems like a heart-warming show about relationships between family and friends, while still kicking butt with awesome superpowers.

“Hawkeye” was also announced, where Jeremy Renner will reprise his role of the hero. This time he will be alongside a beloved comic book character named Kate Bishop. She eventually becomes Hawkeye in the comics — which is possibly what could happen in the show — and is part of the Young Avengers team (superheroes from the comic universe).

It’s wonderful to see more women joining the Marvel franchise and Kate Bishop will be a great addition to the women we’ve seen so far. Hailee Steinfeld will be playing the role and, if everything works out, we’ll see her on screen at the end of the year.

These are only some of the shows and movies they announced at the event. “She-Hulk,” “Moon Knight” and “Iron Heart” are some of the others. And as for movies, they announced “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Eternals,” the “Doctor Strange” sequel, “Thor: Love and Thunder” and more.

These are all very exciting announcements, especially since there is more diversity in their lineup. So, even though fans have been through a bit of a content drought this past year, everything that’s coming up will compensate for it.