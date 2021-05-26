No Plans This Summer? Here Are Ideas for Fun in Some Big Cities

With warmer months coming up and the coronavirus seemingly coming to an end, there are plenty of events popping up in LA, New York City and Atlanta to make a season full of memories.

Last summer was a bust!

Let’s just go ahead and say it!

It sucked!

But guess what? This summer is the summer to make up for the last. To break out of our homes, our cocoons, and burst into the newness of the world like a butterfly ridding itself of the past and soaring with newfound strength and stability in the present and future after being cooped up for quite some time.

Are you ready to celebrate this summer like never before? If you reside in Atlanta, California or New York, this one’s for you!

(And don’t worry — for those who don’t currently live in these areas, this is your sign to take/make that trip!)

California

The West Coast has always been known for its Hollywood energy and groovy aesthetics. Last summer, festivals such as Coachella were canceled due to the pandemic, which blew everyone’s minds, mine included. But this summer, California has new temptations to reel travelers in and show them why the state’s ocean breezes and sun-kissed air provides the golden state of mind.

Wanderlust Festival

Happening from July 18-21 in Squaw Valley, California, this four-day festival is filled with bliss: “yoga, meditation, workshops, nature hikes by day, organic cuisine and live music in the evening.” Held on North Lake Tahoe for the camping feels, some of the activities will include silent disco, immersion learning experiences and high-intensity interval training (HIIT).

We all can admit that the coronavirus caused a lot of weight gain for some of us, so if you’re looking for a getaway that consists of not just relaxation but physical endurance that bolsters health and wellness as well, then you can purchase your tickets here. You can find both 4-day deluxe passes and admission to individual events.

Salvation Mountain

For you hikers out there, this mountain stands out from the rest — and I mean that literally. Man-made by Leonard Knight, what makes this mountain unique is that it’s “filled with colorful and Instagram-worthy illustrations.”

There’s no other attraction like it! “Set in a hostile desert environment, this eccentric 50-foot tall folk-art mound is painted with inspiring words about love. Amazingly, this artwork is made only of automatic parts, discarded tires, adobe bricks and paint.”

It’s best to book tours in advance if you want a thorough walk-around and the details of the history behind the artwork that makes up the mountain.

Follow this link to learn more.

Malibu Wine Safaris

If you love animals and wine, then this is a must! You’ll make plenty of pleasant memories during this exploration of “the 1,000-acre Saddlerock Ranch in an open-air vehicle.”

Have fun feeding and interacting with wildlife such as camels and water buffalos before being transported to the ranch and vineyards where you can sample wines.

It doesn’t get any more enticing than this! Get your tickets here.

Atlanta

The city wasn’t given the name “Hotlanta” for no reason. And what a waste it would be to not take advantage of the sizzling weather with events that’ll keep your summer heated up.

Flying Colors Butterfly Festival

Held at the Chattahoochee Nature Center on June 5 and 6, this festival will let you witness hundreds of butterflies being set free for the first time.

Celebrate all things pollinators by “taking part in the Migration Game throughout the festival and learn about monarch migration and meet with pollinator experts and educators” — all while being serenaded with live entertainment and delicious food.

Tickets can be purchased on their website.

Tunes from the Tombs

Based at Atlanta’s historic Oakland Cemetery on June 8, this “all-day music festival features musicians performing in and amongst Oakland’s extraordinary monuments, mausoleums and renowned gardens.”

From jazz to rock, this event will host a variety of musical genres that will encourage everyone to get their groove on!

I know what you might be thinking — “in a cemetery though?” It’s not as spooky as you think. The Oakland Cemetery is 100% for the living just as much as the dead.

There’s also the opportunity to have your fortunes read by Esmere, Atlanta’s well-known fortune teller.

Don’t be scared; for ticket information click here.

New York

Last but not least, the Big Apple. It has been confirmed that the state of New York will be opening up this summer, so you already know the events are bound to be on another level!

Yayoi Kusama at NYBG

Kicking off the summer with one of the most anticipated events, Japanese artist and creator of the “Infinity Mirrors” exhibit Yayoi Kusama will be taking over the New York Botanical Garden with her newest landmark, “Cosmic Nature.”

“The exhibit will include paintings, sculptures and the artist’s signature Infinity Rooms, two new outdoor monumental sculptures, and special flower bed plantings patterned on Kusama’s paintings and an allée of trees wrapped in polka-dotted fabric.”

The exhibit will be around from April 10 – Oct. 31.

For how to get your tickets now, take a look at NYBG’s website.

New York City Harbor Lights Cruise

Starting at just $41, “experience the lights of New York City at sunset on this twilight cruise along the Hudson River and into New York Harbor.”

What’s best about this tour is the live narration of the city from the water. As soon as the sun says goodbye and the lights ignite, you’re in for a true illuminated sail.

Click here for more details.

Museum Mile Festival

On Tuesday, June 8, the 82nd Annual Museum Mile Festival is scheduled to commence!

With street performers, live music and kid-friendly activities, this event has some of the finest museums offering free admissions during this Upper East Side block party.

“Along Fifth Avenue, between the Metropolitan Museum of Art and El Museo del Barrio, you’ll have the chance for a bargain crash course in New York City culture.”

For more information, click here.

And there you have it, your ultimate summer 2021 events list! So what are you waiting for? Start packing!