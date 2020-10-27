Top 5 Jackpot Games

Everyone’s wish is to find the best jackpot slots. Or, land the largest progressive jackpot, all with a great strategy that will lead to a win. The best jackpots have substantial winning odds and push us to have big dreams. If bigger winnings and a generous payout thrill you, seek slots with the finest jackpots. To help you locate a mobile slot game to play, you will find NJcasinoo.com‘s selection of progressive jackpot games below. Here, you’ll learn how to play each of these jackpot slots games.

1. Mega Fortune

Mega Fortune is a potential life changer for everyone. An anonymous man in a Finnish casino received from Mega Fortune $18 million after a 20 cent spin. Several other winners received a remarkably high payout as well. So, if you have a limited bankroll and are hunting for a jackpot, try it. Indeed, Mega Fortune will give you good spins for your money. To have access to the jackpot, you will have to get three or more “wheel of luck” symbols on an active bet line. This will activate the bonus game. The third and second wheels provide you with the option of a jackpot win or coins. Even though some slots have higher payout percentages, a study has revealed that gamblers can’t detect it.

2. Hall of Gods

This particular game slot turned many into overnight millionaires. The super progressive jackpot drops mostly every 24 to 26 weeks. Also, it yields over $5 million for an average win. Thanks to the game’s Norse theme, this enjoyable slot from NetEnt involves a battle of the 20 paylines and slots spins on five reels. Despite the overwhelming attraction of a possibly massive win, there are even more enjoyable components to the game. First, you will need to activate 20 paylines. Then you’ll receive three of the bonus symbol that appears on the screen to access the midi, mega and mini prizes.

3. Mega Moolah

The slot is a mid-stake type progressive slot. It allows for big wins with four progressive jackpots. Moreover, it has paid over $70 million this year — it has a proven record of success. If your dream is to get mega-wins, be ready to do the biggest spins. It’s similar to Wheel of Fortune; first, it starts with the mini jackpot. Then it becomes minor and finally major. The Microgaming offering is one of the most preferred leading jackpot slots. The slot game is activated randomly, giving you an excellent chance to access it. Every spin yields a win.

4. Arabian Nights

This progressive jackpot doesn’t have fancy modern-age graphics. But, it’s still a great game slot. It’s a 5-reel, and features 20 payline slots. If you’re looking for a fantastic win, you need to go for the max and try to hit five prince symbols on a payline. This slot game allows you to win free bonus spins. It’s also an uncommon game slot that offers a progressive jackpot. One lucky player has to hit the right combination to win the aforementioned progressive jackpot. Arabian Nights offers the enticing potential of substantial wins combined with the fun of an engaging game. The game also has distinctive sound effects that bring a hot desert night atmosphere to life.

5. Beach Life

In this slot game, you are required to play the maximum paylines to win the jackpot. The Playtech drops $2.5 million every 30 to 32 weeks. The 5-reel and 20 payline slot offers an excellent chance for a big win. The spinning of the reel on the game slot brings on the good vibes — it has a brightly colored interface, which makes its symbols pop. The progressive jackpot fun-factor is undeniable and is only awarded after all five of their paying jackpot symbols line up on the uppermost numbered payline. Besides the great jackpot, this slot features a few perks and bonuses connected with video slots today.