Facial Gua Sha — Everything You Need to Know About It

The traditional Chinese practice might be able to provide huge benefits for your skin.

Nowadays, more than ever, we need to show love for ourselves. Self-care and facial treatments have become essential mood boosters during quarantine. In addition to this, however, they have significant benefits for the skin. Gua sha is a traditional Chinese practice that will boost the health of your skin and will bring you much-needed inner peace.

What Is Gua Sha?

Gua sha is an ancient Chinese practice. The term’s literal translation is “to scrape sand” as scraping and rubbing are a big part of the treatment. The gua sha tool is often a flat jade or rose quartz stone, just like the Anfisa Moon White Jade Gua Sha Beauty Tool.

The practice of gua sha aims to promote the flow of energy, called “chi,” within the body. Its stagnation is often associated with inflammation, which is the cause of many skin issues. Moreover, the gua sha tool stimulates microcirculation of the facial soft tissue, and for this reason, its results are impressive.

The Benefits of Facial Gua Sha

To get a better understanding of this practice, let’s take a look at the many benefits it has. The most prominent are the following:

1. Releases Facial Tension

The face and the neck are two parts of the body that hold a huge amount of tension. A gua sha tool, like the Anfisa Moon White Jade Gua Sha Beauty Tool, can apply the pressure needed to release this tension. If you make the gua sha practice a consistent part of your self-care treatment, you will start noticing how great and relaxed your facial muscles are feeling.

2. Anti-aging Effects

The tension and the stagnant flow of energy on the face are usually speeding up the aging process. For this reason, the gua sha stone has various angles and edges so that it can lift every facial muscle, as well as tighten the skin. The increased blood and oxygen flow that comes from this practice, contribute significantly to a youthful look.

3. Glowing Skin

Another benefit of this practice is that it increases the circulation in the soft tissue, which results in the improvement of lymphatic function. This will give a more glowy and healthy look to your complexion, especially if you are using a gua sha stone regularly.

4. Reduces Puffiness

The improvement of the lymphatic function will also reduce the puffiness of your face. Moreover, the pressure that you apply on your face might also reduce the appearance of under-eye bags, which will result in a healthier and relaxed look.

5. Boosts Your Skin Care Routine

Practicing gua sha consistently will improve the efficiency of your entire skincare routine in the long run. Your skin will better absorb the beauty products you are using, such as your creams, serums and oils. This way, you might get more benefits from their ingredients, thus allowing their effects to show on your face.

Introducing the Best Gua Sha Tool

Anfisa has introduced the Moon White Jade Gua Sha Beauty Tool, which is one of the best gua sha tools in the market. Handcrafted with moon white jade and enhanced with the Anfisa Lilou Radiant Hydra Balm, this stone is essential for every facial treatment. This tool promises to rejuvenate and glow up your skin.

How to Use the Moon White Jade Gua Sha Tool by Anfisa for Your Skin Type

To get the most out of your Anfisa Moon White Jade Gua Sha Beauty Tool, you have to apply different pressures on your facial muscles, according to your needs.

Light Pressure: When you apply light pressure, you improve your lymphatic flow. This type of pressure will benefit a skin type with signs of puffiness.

Medium Pressure: This specific type of pressure is ideal for skin types that are prone to showing signs of wrinkles. By consistently applying medium pressure, you might see a reduction of these fine lines.

Firm Pressure: Lastly, firm pressure should be applied only on special occasions. It will release your muscle tension and relax you.

How to Do It at Home

Now that you know the benefits of the Anfisa Moon White Jade Gua Sha Beauty Tool, you will definitely be tempted to try gua sha at home. In fact, with this tool, this has become easier than ever before. The steps for your facial treatment are the following:

Step 1: Keep Hydrated

A very important part of your skincare is hydration. You should always remember to drink lots of water to get rid of the toxins in your body. More specifically, you should hydrate both before and after your skincare treatments.

Step 2: Prep Your Skin

The next step is to apply a base on your skin so that your gua sha tool glides easily. First of all, moisturize your skin, and on top of that, apply some facial oil or serum. Moreover, remember that the Anfisa tool is enhanced with the Lilou Radiant Hydra Balm so that it ensures smooth contact with your skin.

Step 3: Start the Massage From Your Neck

Once your skin is ready, you can start your facial gua sha. For better results and optimal lymphatic drainage, you should start from your neck. Hold your tool at a 15-degree angle and start rubbing your skin with upward strokes. Repeat its stroke three to five times.

Step 4: Move Up to the Rest of Your Face

From your neck, move to your chin, and then trace your jawline until you reach your ears, using the same upward strokes. Then, move the tool to your cheeks, placing it at the crease next to your nose, and moving it toward your ears. Remember to apply extra light pressure to your under-eyes as they are extremely sensitive.

Step 5: End With Your Forehead and Hairline

Lastly, using upward strokes, move to your forehead. Make sure that you trace your hairline.

Step 6: Moisturize Your Skin

When you are done with your facial gua sha, apply some gentle moisturizer. Clean your Moon White Jade Gua Sha Beauty Tool with warm water to keep it clean for the next use.

Facial gua sha will become a part of your skincare routine when you try it out and feel its benefits on your skin. Try the Anfisa Moon White Jade Gua Sha Beauty Tool to get the best out of the practice.