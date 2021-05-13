Do All Banks Let You Gamble Online in Sweden?

Here are some things to know if you plan on playing games of chance in this Scandinavian country.

The answer to the question posed in the title is: “It depends.” The Swedish government wants to do what it can to reduce gambling that happens outside of the license system, but they only have so much power in these cases. They can stop foreign casinos from operating within the Swedish market; in those cases, the banks will not approve transactions for deposits or withdrawals from the casinos if they are without a license and doing business within the country.

However, this does not stop players from using online casinos that don’t have a Swedish license and that are operating outside of the country. For example, it’s entirely legal for someone to gamble at an online casino in Curacao, and the banks can allow transactions. Most of the time, people should not have trouble using a system like direct bank transfer when they want to deposit money to gamble online.

Online Bank Transfers Are Common

Bank transfers/wire transfers tend to be one of the most popular and trustworthy methods of depositing money over the internet. It allows players to transfer money from their bank account to their gaming account, and it’s relatively easy. However, it is important to remember that it can be time-consuming. It will usually take between three and five business days for the money to be transferred to your gaming account. The timing could vary based on the bank’s processes. It might be sooner, or it could take longer.

In some cases, you may find an option for an instant bank transfer, which will be much faster. It could have the money deposited into your account in a matter of minutes. While this is a good option, and most banks that offer the service shouldn’t have a problem with sending the money to a gambling account, it can vary.

You might also like: How Themes Attract Consumers

However, some players may not want to use a direct bank transfer for their deposits. They may not like the length of time that it takes, or they might want to have a method that’s a bit more anonymous.

Choosing a Casino that Doesn’t Require Registration

One of the ways that people can deposit funds and gamble quickly is by choosing a casino without registration. Some casinos will allow you to use BankID, so you can make fast deposits without registering for a casino. Many of the Malta casinos offer this option. You just visit the casino where you want to play, choose the amount you want to deposit, confirm the deposit using BankID, and you can start to play.

There are some nice benefits to using this option. First, it means that you don’t have to worry about filling out long registration forms just to get started. Second, it means that the deposits are fast, so you can play sooner.

Of course, some players might not want to use BankID. In those cases, you can still find a wealth of options for a casino utan Svensk licens (casino without a Swedish license). These are often sites that will require full registration, though, so it might take a few minutes longer to get started. Often, you will not have to use your BankID completely. However, if you want to use Trustly or Zimpler, you will be required to use your BankID when you are making deposits.

Trustly and Zimpler Work with BankID

Trustly is one of the most common payment methods and it can make withdrawals very fast. It has bank accounts all across Europe and this includes Sweden. If you make a withdrawal from one of your gaming accounts that uses Trustly, they will deposit the money into your Swedish bank account. Most of the time, this direct transfer to your account will only take a matter of minutes.

Casinos in Malta are allowed to accept Swedish players if they follow certain rules. They are not allowed to market themselves directly to the players, and the site can’t be in Swedish, for example. If they follow the rules put forth by the Swedish Gaming Inspectorate, they can offer payment through Trustly. Players can also make their deposits with BankID and withdraw using Trustly. It’s a relatively simple setup and one that many Swedish players are using.

Zimpler is another option, and it works very similarly to Trustly. Again, you will need to have BankID for the deposits and then use Zimpler for fast withdrawals.

Keep in mind that different banks and different casinos may have their own rules and regulations when it comes to deposits, withdrawals, registration, etc. You must check with the rules of your bank, as well as the casino you are considering, so you know how to proceed.

What About Making Card Deposits?

You might be thinking about making deposits with credit cards or debit cards. While this might seem like an easy option, things have changed in the past couple of years. In 2019, most of the major Swedish banks started to blacklist casinos that don’t have Swedish gaming licenses. If a player deposits in one of these casinos using their card, it will be flagged. The bank will then review the deposit and determine whether the casino should be blacklisted.

You might also like: The Advantages and Possibilities of Virtual Reality Casinos

This means that you wouldn’t be able to use those sites since you wouldn’t be able to make your deposit. This doesn’t apply to all of the casinos, of course, but you may want to choose a different option for making deposits. More and more banks, including Nordea and Swedbank, have been cracking down on these types of deposits.

Check with the Casino to Learn the Best Deposit Methods

When you are searching for a casino without a Swedish license, you will want to make sure that you are checking to see what deposit methods they use for Swedish players. This will give you a better idea of how they work and whether they will be a good solution for your needs. Most of the Malta casinos without a license tend to be easy to use when it comes to deposits and withdrawals. Just make sure you have the right tools in place.