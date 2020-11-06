Before You Buy the iPhone 12, Look Outside the Apple Ecosystem

The latest iteration of the popular smartphone has many excited, but you might want to consider other options before pulling out your wallet.

On Oct. 13, Apple held their annual fall showcase event in which they announced and displayed some of their newest products. The highlight of this event every year is the unveiling of the latest iPhone. Many were eager to see the latest revisions, hardware improvements and new features that Apple would market for the new iPhone 12 line.

The iPhone 11 from last year released with three different iterations — the original, the Pro and the Pro Max. The general consensus was solid, with many championing the base model as one of the best phones on the market. Now, with the announcement of the iPhone 12, Apple has outdone itself with a record of four different iterations of the flagship phone. As a result, many consumers in the market for a new phone may be tempted to consider the new iPhone 12 as their primary device. After all, the iPhone 12 is set to be thinner, lighter, have a new ultra-wide camera and support the innovative 5G networks.

Furthermore, with the cheaper iPhone 12 Mini containing the majority of these features with a price tag of $699, Apple is pushing away from the narrative that they are only for the technologically elite and instead can be competitive in the mid-range price market as well.

However, even with hardware improvements and tempting price options, if you’re in the market for a new phone, it would be wise to look elsewhere to make the absolute best decision for you.

As someone who used to be heavily tied to the Apple ecosystem, I know that many often think they absolutely need to be blindly loyal to whatever Apple unveils. Whether it be the latest iPhone, laptop or earphones, many throw money at Apple solely for brand loyalty.

While Apple has reigned as the top technological company for years, the organization’s competition has not only caught up to their revolutionary standards, but some believe the tech giant is losing their innovative drive.

The company’s regression, their problematic work culture and practices and other criticisms toward their products have driven consumers to other sellers, such as Microsoft, HP and Google.

Some of you may think I’m being a hater, but there’s genuine value in giving yourself options when making your next big technological purchase. After all, most people want the bigger and more expensive product without having to justify a $1000 or more purchase for a smartphone or laptop.

Don’t get me wrong, the iPhone 12 looks like a great phone, but you should consider your options instead of continuing to blindly follow Apple. If you take the time to do a little research, and you’re willing to give these other options a chance, you may find that your perfect phone is outside of the Apple bubble.

Android Options

There’s the obvious competitor of the Samsung Galaxy. The first iteration in the long-running phone line launched on June 29, 2009. Their latest phone, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FR, released to solid reviews for the competitive price of $599.

But if the Samsung Galaxy doesn’t entice you, there are other worthy and affordable Android options. The Google Pixel series launched on Oct. 20, 2016 to mixed reviews. In just four years, however, the line has emerged as a primary competitor in the phone market. The Pixel series has been known for its affordability, stellar camera and battery life. And with an easy-to-use layout, the transition from IOS to Android is seamless.

The latest Pixel 5, with a price tag of $699, is competing directly with the iPhone 12 Mini. While both share similar features, you get much more storage on the Pixel than you do with the iPhone 12 Mini.

Those aren’t the only two options, however. There is also the LG Phone, the OnePlus series, and international competitor Huawei. All of these phones have been released with good reviews and affordable prices.

2-in-1 Devices

Beyond just smartphones, however, there is other tech outside the Apple world worth looking into as well, particularly if you’re looking for a 2-in-1 device that can function as a tablet. The popular Microsoft Surface series of laptops and tablets have gained a lot of traction over the years.

Fellow laptop producer HP has also evolved as a major force with their popular Spectre and Envy x360 series of laptops.

Also, if you’re savvy with graphic design, a non-Apple device may be better for you for the 2-in-1 capability, which Apple has seemingly refused to implement.

It isn’t the early 2010s anymore when it seemed like Apple could do no wrong. Apple revolutionized technology, but their competition in the smartphone, laptop and headphone markets have definitely gotten better. Anyone will tell you that competition is good for the consumer, as it forces companies to be innovative and have their best interests in mind.

The iPhone 12 looks like a sound phone all around, but if you’re in the market, take the time to look elsewhere — you may just find a better phone for you.