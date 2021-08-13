ballet performance
You can stream countless dance performances on platforms such as Marquee TV. (Image via Instagram/@marqueeartstv)
Screens /// Thoughts x August 13, 2021
ballet performance

The Art and Culture of Ballet Is Adapting to a Newly Virtual World

Though the pandemic lockdown set many dance companies behind in revenue and left dancers without means of training, they’re finding ways to bounce back.

By

For years there has been a steady decline in the public reception of dance, especially ballet. This is largely due to its lack of accessibility to viewers — whether it be because of expense, interest, etc. However, with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, companies around the world were forced to switch gears and concentrate on online formats that would both accommodate their viewers and keep their companies alive, all while remaining safe. There has since been a huge increase in virtual performances and online classes, and a greater number of dancers and devotees have been able to access their favorite artists as a result. Will this have a positive or negative outcome for the ballet/dance world? What does this mean for the future of dance?

As the COVID-19 pandemic spread chaos around the world, the arts were understandably of little interest to most. Many families across the globe struggled to put food on their tables and keep a steady income, which undoubtedly knocked out the potential for entertainment purchases. However, the professional side of the dance world also endured heavy losses, and many dancers lost their primary source of income. In an article published by the Associated Press, “The pandemic [had] cost the arts and entertainment industry about 1.4 million jobs and $42.5 billion dollars nationally” as of October 2020. Unfortunately, as of August, these numbers have not recovered. For many dancers, with the grueling hours and dedication the profession requires, it is nearly impossible to maintain a second source of income. These artists have faced a great disadvantage because of the numerous lockdowns and pauses to our daily lives in the past year.

You might also like:
Paramount+ Replaces CBS All Access: The Rebranding of the Boomer Streaming Service

An article published by Newsweek says as much, detailing the immense distress that comes with companies having to cancel productions of the beloved “The Nutcracker.” For many organizations, these annual performances are the primary money-makers, and they keep companies and schools afloat during the off-season months of the year. For many, specifically in the United States, ballet is seen as an antiquated and foreign concept that is not as well accepted as traditional sporting events. Thus, companies around the world were sent into a tailspin trying to keep their artistic visions alive. Boston Ballet, one of the nation’s preeminent ballet companies, expected to lose nearly 20% of their annual revenue from the cancelation of “The Nutcracker,” amounting to around $8 million in ticket sales, according to the Associated Press. Even missing one year of “The Nutcracker” can be debilitating for years to come, and it will take much time and effort to make up the revenue lost this year.

Just as important to the finances of the professional ballet world is the artistic component. “The Nutcracker,” on top of providing financial relief, is also seen as the “gateway” ballet for young dancers and ballet aficionados from around the globe. For many young children, often spanning from the ages of 5 to 10, “The Nutcracker” is their first-ever performance opportunity. The magical nature of the ballet in and of itself entices a new generation of dancers to keep the integrity of the art form alive. Newsweek quotes Jonathan Stafford, artistic director of the New York City Ballet, who said that “the cancellation of a live ‘The Nutcracker’ is also ‘tremendously disheartening’ because the ballet typically provides an opportunity for the first on-stage experiences of more than 100 young students attending the School of American Ballet.

However, with necessity comes innovation, and the ballet world has undoubtedly adapted to meet the new standards of a COVID-19 world. While many companies’ fall seasons, student summer programs and outreach performances around the world were canceled or postponed within the first few months of the pandemic, as companies neared “The Nutcracker” in winter 2020, their efforts to adapt to a virtual format came to fruition. Many companies were able to set up streaming options for their viewers, compiling footage from older performances and creating an abbreviated online showing to satisfy every ballet-goer’s “Nutcracker” craving.

You might also like:
NBA All-Star Weekend in Atlanta Ends in a Wild Disaster

As we moved into 2021, the streaming options from some of ballet’s biggest companies — adopting the quirky catchphrase “quaran-stream” — went viral. Platforms such as Marquee TV also supported the virtual formatting of dance productions with streamable performances from companies such as The Royal Ballet in London, The Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow and many more. Marquee TV offers a 30-day free trial for those who aren’t the biggest fans of ballet but, considering their extended quarantine, would like to dip their toes into it. Contemporary ballet companies have also gained a footing on the virtual platforms, with notable companies such as Alvin Ailey creating their own platform to provide fans with enjoyable and safe content.

For those who are avid dancers themselves, missing out on daily ballet classes and workouts for the past year has been detrimental to their training. However, although it has been semi-impossible to get into a proper studio, there are countless new — and mostly free — opportunities for dancers to stream technique and repertoire classes through online platforms such as YouTube. Through this, top teachers from global professional companies have come together (on the screen!) to create an environment that promotes health, exercise and a continued love for dance. The variety of instruction this provides has been extremely beneficial in creating a new set of dancers who may never have been given the opportunity to attend such classes otherwise.

You might also like:
Movie Theaters Are Competing With Streaming Services, and They May Not Win

Along with the many class opportunities, the push toward a virtual format offers an excellent supplement to ballet companies’ success and to the public reception of the ballet world. Before, ballet was often seen as inaccessible and closed-off to those who were unfamiliar with the art. Now, the rise of online and low-cost opportunities for engagement opens the doors to a new generation of dancers and ballet-lovers from around the globe, creating one of the most immersive and tight-knit communities to be seen in recent years.

Writer Profile

Kelsie Westmoreland

Washington and Lee University
Business Administration and Art History

Some of my favorite things include reading any YA novel I can get my hands on, practicing or watching ballet, baking (the more chocolate, the better!) and exercising!

Leave a Reply

Must Read

Responsive image
‘We Are Lady Parts’ Radically Represents but Conventionally Entertains
Responsive image
The Omnipresence of Technology Has Made Wrist Care Even More Important
Responsive image
Study With Me Videos Have Taken Over the Study Web
Responsive image
‘Happier Than Ever’ Hopes To Put an End to Whispers of Billie Eilish’s ‘Flop Era’
Responsive image
The Irony of Hustle Culture In The Black Community
Responsive image
‘On Pointe’ Takes a Look Into the Realities of Professional Ballet
Responsive image
Planning a Lesbian Wedding Reveals the Heteronormativity of the Wedding Industry
Responsive image
Graphic Novels Can Reshape Our Notion of What Constitutes ‘Reading’
Responsive image
Questlove’s ‘Summer of Soul’ Is a Vibrant Portrayal of a Forgotten History
Responsive image
Rina Sawayama Explores Pop-Driven Queerness in Her Debut Album
Responsive image
‘How It Feels to Float’ Is the Young Adult Novel That Teens Need Right Now
Responsive image
‘Writers & Lovers’ by Lily King Is a Hopeful Portrait of the Starving Artist

Related Posts

Responsive image

Thoughts

NBA All-Star Weekend in Atlanta Ends in a Wild Disaster
Responsive image

Screens

Top 5 Free Movies, or a Path to Cutting Back on Unneeded Streaming Services
Responsive image

Screens

Is Netflix’s Ballet School Drama ‘Tiny Pretty Things’ En Pointe?
Responsive image

Thoughts

How Are Schools Keeping Students Safe Now That Winter Break Is Over?
Responsive image

Screens

Has COVID-19 Killed Movie Theaters and the Cinema Experience?
Responsive image

Screens

Movie Theaters Are Competing With Streaming Services, and They May Not Win
Responsive image

Screens

Say Goodbye To Quibi, the $2 Billion Failure
Responsive image

Thoughts

10 Pandemic-Friendly Date Ideas for Cuffing Season
Responsive image

College

Because of COVID-19, College Football Looks a Little Different This Fall
Responsive image

Screens

Weekly Television Releases Aren’t as Bad as Many People Think

Must Read

Responsive image

Screens

‘We Are Lady Parts’ Radically Represents but Conventionally Entertains
Responsive image

Thoughts

The Omnipresence of Technology Has Made Wrist Care Even More Important
Responsive image

Screens

Study With Me Videos Have Taken Over the Study Web
Responsive image

Culture /// Sounds

‘Happier Than Ever’ Hopes To Put an End to Whispers of Billie Eilish’s ‘Flop Era’
Responsive image

Thoughts

The Irony of Hustle Culture In The Black Community
Responsive image

Screens

‘On Pointe’ Takes a Look Into the Realities of Professional Ballet
Responsive image

Thoughts

Planning a Lesbian Wedding Reveals the Heteronormativity of the Wedding Industry
Responsive image

Pages

Graphic Novels Can Reshape Our Notion of What Constitutes ‘Reading’
Responsive image

Screens /// Sounds

Questlove’s ‘Summer of Soul’ Is a Vibrant Portrayal of a Forgotten History
Responsive image

Sounds

Rina Sawayama Explores Pop-Driven Queerness in Her Debut Album

Join the Newsletter

4954 SPACE CENTER DRIVE / SAN ANTONIO, TX 78218

© 2021 Study Breaks

ایران تاپ بت

لیست سایت های شرط بندی

شرط کده

shartwin

shartha

شرط برو

جسوس بت

پوکر آنلاین

سایت پیش بینی ایرانی

انجمن شرط بندی

maltcasino

asyabahis

maltbahis

1xbet

pinbahis

superbahis

betboo

betasus

pulibet

tanzania betting sites

parimatch

وان کیک بت

سایت بت برو

بت فوروارد

سایت 1xbet

melbet

وان ایکس بت فارسی

شابتر

takbet

cannonbet

yasbet