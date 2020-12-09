3 Ways Technology Can Make Our Lives Easier and How To Take Advantage

When the class of 2005 at Kenyon College in Ohio gathered for their graduation ceremony, the American author most famous for writing “Infinite Jest,” David Foster Wallace, stood up to pass on some life advice as part of his commencement speech. This is how he began:

“Greetings parents and congratulations to Kenyon’s graduating class of 2005. There are these two young fish swimming along and they happen to meet an older fish swimming the other way, who nods at them and says ‘Morning, boys. How’s the water?’ And the two young fish swim on for a bit, and then eventually one of them looks over at the other and goes ‘What the hell is water?'”

The point of the story, he would go on to explain, is that “the most obvious, important realities are often the ones that are hardest to see.” When it comes to living in the 21st century, in the aptly named digital age, as digital natives, we too can begin to resemble the younger fish, so caught up in something that we fail to even recognize it.

The danger here, when it comes to the technologies available to us, is that we stop taking advantage of them. If we apply this short tale told by David Foster Wallace to our own lives, it can serve as a reminder to remember how lucky we really are.

How to Take Advantage of Technology

This article has been put together to highlight three technological services to take advantage of in order to make your life easier. It’s broken down into three categories: online grocery shopping for time-saving, an online kaszinó for entertainment, and virtual tours for culture.

So, let’s take a closer look.

Grocery Shopping Online

You work all week with the hope of being able to unwind and relax over the weekend, only to remember that you need to do the weekly shopping. Sure, it should only take an hour, but you forget that you need to get gasoline on the way, that the traffic will be mayhem and that you will be unfortunate enough to go at a time when the lines are almost out the door.

Do yourself a favor and set up an online weekly shop to be delivered at a time that is convenient for you. You won’t believe how much time and stress it will save, allowing you to get on with the things that you actually want to do.

Staying In With A Twist

Thankfully, living in the digital age means that a night in doesn’t just consist of watching some television. So if you don’t want to waste your Saturday night, but don’t fancy the hassle of a night out on the town, bring the entertainment to you in the form of an online casino.

It is now easier than ever to play your favorite casino games, including poker, slots & roulette, and all from the comfort of your own home.

Virtual Tours

We are not suggesting this as a replacement for visiting art museums, but let’s be honest: It would take an entire lifetime to actually physically visit all of them. Luckily, thanks to the advancements made in technology over the last three decades, you can now take a virtual tour of a large selection of the best museums in the world.

So the next time you find your mind wandering on your potential future travels, remember that you can get up-close and personal with some of the best works of art of all time without even leaving your house.