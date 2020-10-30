Why Are Minimum Deposit Casinos Gaining Popularity in 2020?

For as little as $5, you can have access to all sorts of fun — and it’s a lot cheaper than playing in a brick-and-mortar place.

The pandemic (almost) brought the world to a standstill. We’ve had more time on our hands than we could ever think of. Traditional brick and mortar casinos have low and high-stake tables. Even their “low” stake tables are still high stake in that they’ll typically start at $50 stakes. Online casinos, on the other hand, have lower stakes. With the pandemic discouraging social interactions, an online casino may be the closest you’ll come to a “real” casino experience. Online casinos have great graphics, ambient sound schemes and a wide selection of slots.

You don’t have to commit

Let’s be honest, we’re all here for a good time. Many minimum deposit casinos ask for a $5 deposit. This is a reasonable requirement. Especially when you’re looking for a new casino and want to check out what their experience feels like without committing much. Online casinos get to set their own rules. While a few will let you try out their table games, spins and slots with a demo account, we’ve yet to see a casino that gives access to their live casino games for free.

You might also like: How To Write Reviews on Gambling

A live casino can be fun too, of course. Instead of having random number generators dishing out cards, there’s a professional operator (called a live dealer) doing it in real-time. That being said, a minimum deposit casino can be a lot of fun too.

Minimum deposit casinos have a low withdrawal limit too

Low initial deposit requirements are attractive. This is what we all look at before trying out a new casino. A few cunning casinos are kings of arm twisting. They’ll let you deposit as low as $5 while imposing a $100 minimum withdrawal limit. These are called online bankroll traps. Some of these limits may be justified depending on the payment processor you’re using. For instance, all banks charge $20 for facilitating cheques and wire transfers. Most low deposit casinos are licensed by relevant authority bodies and won’t risk losing their license by setting huge withdrawal limits.

Tip: Debit cards and e-wallets have the lowest transaction charges when making smaller (<$50) withdrawals. Use them.

You might also like: Do Gamblers Require a Special Diet?

You’re eligible for a welcome bonus too

Even when you make the lowest possible deposit, you will still get a welcome bonus. A few will give free spins but most will have a welcome bonus. The typical low deposit online casino gives a 100% first deposit bonus.

You can take control of your gambling budget (bankroll)

The first guideline on responsible gambling is that you should only stake as much as you’re willing to lose. You shouldn’t be chasing losses either. When you deposit $5 at a minimum casino, there won’t be much on the line. This is a low-risk way of trying out online casinos. They’re considerably cheaper than the land-based ones. The house charges a lower margin (the vigorish) and you can bet from wherever as long as you have an active internet connection. Compare this to visiting a brick and mortar casino where you have to pay for parking, gas and food. Eateries in Vegas are expensive, you know.

You might also like: How To Overcome Compulsive Thoughts and Habits

You get to check out more games

We don’t all have huge gambling dollars. With a low deposit casino, you don’t have to save before you can try out their games. In fact, you get to test more games than you would at other casinos. Their spins start at $0.01 for each round. This means that you can test up to 10 games for just $5. Besides, they all offer demo games where you can familiarize yourself with the game and rules without playing on real money. There’s no adrenaline rush when playing with a demo account though. However, you can make multiple small stakes with real money and have fun without risking anything substantial.