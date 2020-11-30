Sister, Sister: The Importance of Your Astrological Sister Sign

The significance of the sign opposite to yours on the astrological chart is often overlooked, but understanding it can help you grasp your interpersonal relationships.

Even if you do not believe in astrology, you probably know your sun sign. This smallest piece of astrological information, which you can determine from your birthday alone, is the part of astrology you are most likely to discuss casually in a bar. If you are more advanced, you might even have the popular app Co-Star, so that you can pull up your birth chart at the touch of your fingers. Birth charts take into account where and when you were born to give you a wider picture of your own personal tendencies. However, one astrological concept people don’t typically talk about is the sister sign.

Your sister sign is the sign that is opposite yours on the astrological chart, with polar opposite elements and traits. We often hear that opposites attract, and that also holds true in astrology. You may find yourself drawn to your sister sign throughout your life, but you may also find that you can’t stand them. Being close with someone of your sister sign can bring out the qualities in you that lie in the shadows of your personality. These relationships can flourish, but tensions between people with sister signs can rise up quickly as well. Keep reading to find out what your sister sign pairing might look like.

Aries (March 21- April 19) and Libra (September 23- October 22)

Aries (fire sign) tackle everything they do with tenacity, reacting quickly and making decisions fast. Libras (air sign) are balanced and take time with their decisions, weighing each option carefully. They are gentle and patient with others, bringing people together. Aries want to stand up for what they believe in, but can sometimes end up pushing people away. Aries can learn to be more level-headed from Libras, while a Libra may learn how to state their own opinion more often from an Aries.

Taurus (April 20- May 20) and Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Tauruses (earth sign) are often known as stubborn bulls because of their fixed ways, but they are also social butterflies. Scorpios (water sign) tend to have intense emotions that can lead to them pushing people away, leaving a small circle of those they trust. Tauruses can bring out a less sociable Scorpio, while Scorpios’ flowing energy can make the rigid bull more flexible in their life. They can make for a beautiful long-lasting pairing as they are incredibly loyal.

Gemini (May 21- June 20) and Saggitarius (November 22-December 21)

This pair seeks knowledge like no other. Geminis (air sign) are always intrigued by their surroundings and will absorb information about everything they can, but often move from topic to topic quickly. A Sagittarius (fire sign) digs deep into a topic, discovering all of its ins and outs. Sagittarius value global philosophies, religion and cuisine. When Sagittarius and Geminis come together, they can bounce off of each other and find new perspectives in ways they wouldn’t have imagined.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) and Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Cancers and Capricorns love to love, but in different ways. Cancers (water sign) are a warm hug and a shoulder to cry on. They love to show their affection for others through thoughtful gifts and time spent together. Capricorns (earth sign) are often colder on the surface but pay close attention to details in their relationships. They show their love in practical ways such as through advice and guidance. This pair can fawn over each other but their affection will manifest in different ways.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18) and Leo (July 23-August 22)

Aquarian (air sign) are free-spirited and have an almost childlike view of the world. They use the Earth as their playground and want to explore every corner. Leos (fire sign) are driven and ambitious. Leos often form relationships in a physical way and tend to demonstrate their love for a friend or significant other through touch, while Aquarian have a strong desire to bond with the mind at the onset of a relationship. Although they have different methods, both signs seek out deep connections in the way that’s best for them.

Pisces (February 19-March 22) and Virgo (August 23-September 23)

Pisces (water sign) are emotional, they are attuned to the emotions of others and have the energy of all of the signs within them, which makes them incredible empaths. Virgos (earth sign) are grounded, practical and methodical. Despite their Type-A reputation, Virgos are also incredible daydreamers. Romantic Pisces brings out the dreamer side in Virgos, and Virgos help ground Pisces when they are lost in their emotions.

While astrology may not be an exact science, taking time to reflect on important relationships in your life can help you understand the similarities and differences of those who are closest to you. Your sister sign could be your opposite, but could also be your other half that balances you out. When I discovered the magnetic connection between Virgo and Pisces relationships over the course of my life, everything clicked into place — I don’t know where I would be without my sister signs!