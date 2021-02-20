Is CBD the New Medicine?

It has exploded in popularity, but can it actually improve your health in any way?

Since the passage of the 2018 Farm bill, CBD’s consumption has risen exponentially. Experts predict that CBD’s market will experience a 125.58% compound annual growth rate. The astronomical growth is a result of its legalization, social media influencers and awareness campaigns. However, before you rush to use CBD, you must examine the legality, use and safety of this purported “magical” drug.

Legality of CBD

The CBD laws keep evolving and different states have different laws concerning CBD growth, sale and use. Some states allow you to consume medical marijuana with CBD and high THC levels, but you have to get a medical license in most cases. For example, if you live in Ohio, you can enroll in this medical marijuana Ohio program to get your medical marijuana card.

Other states that allow citizens to access medical marijuana include Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland and Washington D.C., along with 23 others. If you are not sure about the regulations, make sure you check your state’s laws.

Benefits of CBD

The CBD research is not conclusive, but certain studies point out that CBD can help with certain conditions such as chronic pain, depression, seizures and insomnia. Many people are trying out CBD as an alternative to chemical-based drugs.

CBD and pain

Recent studies show that CBD interacts with the endocannabinoid system (ECS). The endocannabinoid system is responsible for regulating processes in the body, including the immune, pain and appetite responses. The CBD interaction with the ECS may help reduce pain and inflammation.

Animal studies show that CBD could help reduce pain. In human studies, people using CBD for pain relief reported that CBD did help them. However, these studies do not have control groups, and there may be placebo effects.

Does CBD help with anxiety and depression?

Anxiety and depression can be detrimental to one’s well-being, and many people suffering from these conditions have been using chemical drugs. However, in recent times people are turning to CBD, which is a natural-based alternative. For example, Kim Kardashian-West turned to CBD when she suffered from anxiety after her fourth child’s birth.

A 2019 review pointed out new evidence that CBD was better than conventional depressants. The review was based on tests done on rodents. The mice and rats on CBD were more resilient than those treated with the depressants.

CBD and neurological disorders

Neurological disorders are abnormalities that affect the brain and the nervous system. Some neurological disorders are:

Alzheimer’s disease

Epilepsy

Parkinson’s disease

Multiple sclerosis

For example, Sativex has been proven to reduce muscle spasticity in people with multiple sclerosis effectively. In another study, it was reported that the use of CBD significantly reduced seizures in children. It is a new area that has not been thoroughly investigated, but CBD has been proven to help relieve most neurological disorders’ symptoms.

How safe is it to take CBD?

It is generally safe to take CBD. However, it may cause some short-term side effects, such as:

Fatigue

Dizziness

Diarrhea

Weight loss

Are CBD health benefits real?

Most studies do not fully guarantee the benefits of CBD but point out that CBD is beneficial to the body when taken. Researchers contend that pure CBD is safe, but you should be careful when choosing CBD products.

Some products do not contain the amount of CBD that they advertise. Forensic toxicologists examined some e-liquids purporting to contain 100% CBD and found that the e-liquids had dextromethorphan.

Make sure you consult your doctor before you consume CBD, especially if you are on other medications. Avoid consuming CBD with medications with a grapevine warning since it may affect how the medicine functions.

Lastly, for CBD, it is unknown what is the safe amount to consume in a day. People react differently to the CBD, and it is up to you to give it a try and discover what works for you.

Key Takeaway

The CBD industry continues to flourish, and more people have become more aware of how CBD works and its potential benefits. It is up to you to try it out and see if it works for you. However, proceed carefully, do your research and seek counsel from a doctor and those using it.