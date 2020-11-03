There’s plenty of people that produce slots you can play virtually, but a few heavyweights really take the spotlight.

The online gaming industry has become massive in the last few years. Not only has the number of online casinos increased but the sheer amount of revenue has skyrocketed as well. Slot machines are the biggest revenue earners and there is fierce competition among companies developing their software. Here is a list of some of the biggest companies providing slot games to online casinos.

1. Microgaming

Microgaming is a company that can be labeled as the titan of the online gaming industry. It has developed some of the most popular and interesting games for online casinos in the last 25 years. Their games are straightforward with an easy-to-understand user interface. To make its slot machines popular in America and Europe, the company developed games based on popular Hollywood movies like “Jurassic Park,” “Halloween” and “Terminator.”

Microgaming also makes table games and they are played by players in many online casinos around the world.

You might also like: Top 5 Jackpot Games

2. NetEnt

NetEnt is one of the pioneers in the world of online gaming. It began operations in 1996. Today, the name NetEnt is treated with respect because of the sheer quality of its games played in online casinos around the world. In fact, the name NetEnt has become a brand unto itself because of the innovative and interesting games it has given to the industry. With more than 200 casino games under its belt, NetEnt has to its credit a long list of very popular games like Jumanji, Gonza’s Quests, Dead or Alive, Guns’n Roses and Narcos.

Casino games developed and marketed by NetEnt are loved not just by gamers but also casino operators because of their sleek designs and high-end technology. It is the superior gaming experience that sets NetEnt games apart from the games of its competitors.

3. IGT

International Game Technology, commonly known as simply IGT, is one of the leading companies in the online gaming industry. Based in London, IGT has offices in many countries across the world. It was formerly known as Gtech, but it adopted its new moniker after it acquired the biggest slot manufacturing company IGT in 2014. In 2019, the total revenue earned by IGT was $4.79 billion.

You might also like: A Few Reasons Why Online Bingo Is More Social Than Playing in a Hall

Some of the most well-known slot games manufactured by IGT are Black Widow, Star Trek, Golden Goddess and Cleopatra.

4. Playtech

It is said that Playtech is one of the largest suppliers of games for online casinos. In addition to slot machines, Playtech also provides software for table games such as bingo and poker. It is also deeply involved with sports betting. Playtech specializes in providing software that can be downloaded to instantly play in a casino. The slots developed by Playtech are very popular among gamers because of their outstanding graphics. They also love the higher payout from these slot machines.

You might also like: Most Popular Online Casino Games for Students

Age of the Gods is one of the most popular slots made by Playtech. The company also has to its credit superhero titles like Superman II and Batman Begins. The company declared a profit of $128 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Apart from these four companies, there are many more involved with the manufacture and sales of games for online casinos. However, the bulk of the business is from the gaming companies mentioned in this article.