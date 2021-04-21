Best CBD Oil for Pain in 2021: Can CBD Serve as a Pain Relief?

CBD oil is obtained from the cannabis plant. Many have reported using this oil to relieve pain, anxiety, depression and sleep disorders. However, CBD has gained popularity over time due to its effective therapeutic uses for people with chronic pain. The marijuana plant contains cannabidiol, which is used as an alternative pain medication in the treatment of arthritis and back pain. CBD oil improves the quality of a person’s sleep — helpful, as sleep deprivation is commonly experienced by those with chronic pain.

Importantly, you should note that there are lots of CBD oil products that do not contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the compound that produces the “high” associated with marijuana use. Cannabidiol does not have any central nervous system effects. This article is aimed at introducing you to some of the best CBD oils for pain relief. Here are reviews of each product to ascertain its efficacy in the management of chronic pain.

Best CBD oil for pain in 2021

Have you been experiencing severe pain? Whether arthritis or back pain, you should know about the best CBD oils for pain that will have you feeling better in no time. Here are some recommendations:

1. Royal CBD

Royal CBD oils is a full spectrum oil made from organic ingredients. The company uses pure and potent extracts from organic hemp plants. They come with beautiful packaging that is befitting of their outstanding qualities. For better absorption, the oil is suspended in organic MCT oil. Its essential fatty acids are very good for the brain and heart.

There are Royal CBD oils available in four strengths: 250 mg, 500 mg, 1000 mg and 2500 mg. Also, you can try out the different flavors: natural, citrus and mint. Their effective formulations are perfect for chronic pain from several causes.

2. Gold Bee

Gold Bee is another amazing CBD oil product. Like Royal CBD, Gold Bee also produces a full-spectrum CBD product from organic ingredients. Gold Bee CBD oil is a smooth blend of the best CBD-rich plants from Colorado and organic honey from the Brazilian Rainforest.

The maximum potency of these oils is 1200 mg, which means there are 40 mg in each milliliter. You can try out the kiwi option, which is flavored with honey. This is a unique brand committed to helping you beat any pain and live a fulfilling life.

3. AREA 52

Area 52 is one of the best CBD companies with medical-grade products to alleviate chronic pain of any time duration. Area 52 specializes in the production of quality CBD oils with great efficacy. Their formulations come in 40mg servings, which contain terpenes and flavonoids to help reduce any inflammations.

If you are looking for a CBD oil that guarantees lasting wellness, think Area 52. It works for arthritis, back pain, multiple sclerosis, etc.

CBD Oils for Relief from Chronic Pain

Different disease conditions could result in chronic pain, which makes life rather uncomfortable for the affected person. However, based on research conducted by the National Centers for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH), it has been established that cannabis or CBD has lots of benefits for people suffering from chronic pain of any cause. CBD relieves chronic pain, improves sleep and reduces inflammation. Although more research is required on the safe dosages of CBD to administer, CBD oils are still very effective for the following conditions:

Neuropathic pain

This is a pain that is caused by damage to nerves and is commonly seen in diseases such as multiple sclerosis, herniated discs, shingles, etc.

After a research study done in 2017 with 11 randomized controlled trials and 1,219 patients, it was discovered that CBD helps in the relief of chronic neuropathy pain in humans. However, there are schools of thought that believe to the contrary. There is a need for more research into understanding the role of CBD in chronic neuropathic pain management and the associated benefits, risks and appropriate dosages.

Arthritis pain

Arthritis is an inflammation of the joints of the hands and feet. It presents with inflammation and pain, which can be really severe. In 2016, the European Journal of Pain used an animal model to prove that CBD could be helpful in the management of arthritis pain. After some days, there was a marked improvement in the inflammation and pain without any side effects.

Since then, many have started using CBD oils for this condition with great results. So, if you have chronic pain due to arthritis, be rest assured that the therapeutic effects of CBD would have you feeling pain-free in no time.

Multiple sclerosis

This is an autoimmune condition with widespread effects on different nerves and the brain. It presents with recurrent muscle spasms, which could cause chronic pain in a number of people.

CBD oils have been found to reduce spasms, chronic pain and other symptoms of multiple sclerosis. There should however be further research conducted on humans to ascertain the full extent of CBD’s applications for this condition.

General Chronic pain

For general chronic pain, researchers compiled a number of studies to conclude that cannabis can be an option in the treatment of chronic pain in adults. There have also been other studies suggestive of CBD’s ability to reduce pain and inflammation — so, you can harness the effectiveness of CBD in managing pain to discover new treatments for chronic pain.

Conclusion

Despite the recorded results that show great success in pain management, more studies are still required to understand the right dosages and long-term effects of CBD on the patient. But, with the existing research, there is good proof that CBD is a potentially amazing treatment option for chronic pain in various contexts. Another advantage is that CBD oil has no intoxicating effects and even fewer side effects than many pain killers. It is advisable to have a discussion with your doctor on choosing the best CBD oil for you. This way, you can have a better knowledge of what to expect.