What Are the Best Headphones for Music?

There are a lot of options when it comes to jamming out to your favorite songs.

The headphones a music lover chooses are crucial to the quality of their listening experience. Nowadays, the technology is so advanced that the quality of sound that headphones can offer is incredible. The real question is what features are most important to you, such as wireless or noise-canceling, and how much you are willing to spend.

Best 5 Headphones for Music 2021

Music lovers know there are a plethora of headphones to choose from. There are over-ear headphones that offer a vintage look with high-quality sound. There are in-ear headphones that offer convenience and style. There are so many options to choose from with so many different features that having to decide on just one can seem overwhelming. With that in mind, here is a list of five headphones that are guaranteed to please any music lover.

Sony WH-1000XM3

The Sony WH-1000XM3 over-ear headphones are sure to please all music lovers. They are noise-canceling and wireless, two highly coveted headphone features. The noise-canceling feature even comes with an adjuster, so you can decide if you want to completely block out the outside world or just have music in the background. If privacy is important to you, these headphones feature a closed-back design, so no sound escapes from them.

The WH-1000XM3 are compatible with the voice assistant of your choosing, and they are light and comfortable on your head. Another great benefit is its incredibly fast charging. Just 10 minutes of charging can provide five hours of use. For $227.96, these quality headphones are a steal.

Sennheiser HD 820

The Sennheiser HD 820 over-ear, closed-back headphones are arguably the best on the luxury market. Although they are neither wireless nor noise-canceling, their design is incredible. Their durable build makes them a great investment, and the closed-back feature ensures that you won’t bother those around you.

These headphones provide excellent resolving power. Rich bass, clear vocals and high frequencies are well-balanced. The trade-off is the steep price, which is $1,790. However, if you are a serious music lover, this premier set of headphones is definitely worth the investment.

AKG K72

At just $39.99, the AKG K72 over-head headphones are easily the best budget headphones on the market. Despite not being noise-canceling or wireless, the AKG K72 feature a closed-back design and incredibly comfortable padding. These budget-friendly headphones provide a controlled bass and broader and more detailed sound than competitors within a similar price range. If you’re a music lover trying to save a little cash, these are definitely the headphones for you.

Sony WF-1000XM3

The Sony WF-1000XM3 are one of the only in-ear headphones that are even worth mentioning, and they certainly do not disappoint. Featuring a wireless and noise-canceling design, they also provide superior music synchronization. Their ear pads have a good grip, so you’ll never have to worry about them falling out, which is always a concern with in-ear headphones. They also have amazing battery life. At $178, these in-ear earbuds are perfect for music lovers who like to listen to music when they work out or do other vigorous activities at a very reasonable price.

Beyerdynamic Amiron

The Beyerdynamic Amiron open-backed, over-ear headphones rival the Sennheiser HD 820’s luxuriousness, but at half the cost. They are not wireless nor noise-canceling, but their accommodation of the entire range of frequencies is superior. The Beyerdynamic Amiron are also a reasonable weight and come with comfortable padding. At $559.97, these quality headphones are unmatched in their price category.

Conclusion

With so many options to choose from, there is a perfect pair of headphones for every unique music lover. No matter what your preferences are, you cannot go wrong with any of the options above!