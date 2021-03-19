What’s The Difference Between Video Slots and Regular Slots?

Online slots are some of the most popular games on the internet. Whether you’re looking for classic games or new releases that feature graphics from your favorite TV show, there is a staggering amount of choice out there. But this can sometimes lead to confusion, particularly when it comes to the difference between regular slots and video slots.

Whether you’re new to the world of online gambling or have played slots at Loyal Casino before, it’s important to understand how these two types of games compare. This will make it much easier for you to sort through millions of options to find the perfect slots for you.

This article provides a handy guide to the difference between regular and video slots. Read on to find out everything you need to know.

What Are Regular Slots?

Regular slot games, sometimes referred to as classic slots, are the most common variety you’ll find (both online and off). These are based on the retro slot machines you’ll find in betting shops and land-based casinos. Though technology has advanced enough that we no longer need to pull a lever to spin the reels, many regular slots still feature a virtual “handle” button to recreate the full experience of playing vintage fruit machines — or “one-armed bandits” — online.

Whether it’s a result of nostalgia, or simply being drawn to the simplicity, many people still prefer these types of slot games today. That said, they have also formed the basis for an explosion of themed slots that pay homage to everything from cult movies and musicians to hit TV shows.

Examples of regular slot games that are popular online include Rainbow Riches Pick ‘n’ Mix, Wild Melon and Fishin’ Frenzy. Although many slots now feature four or five reels, others have just three in order to preserve the appearance of old machines.

What Are Video Slots?

As the name suggests, video slots feature an extra layer (or two) of multimedia. As well as the reels and buttons you would expect from a regular slot game, video slots can feature animations, sounds and thematic graphics. In this respect, they bear a close resemblance to arcade games as well as classic fruit machines.

It’s common for these games — like the video slots at Casino Winner — to have added extras such as multiple levels, reels and pay lines in order to add to the sense of excitement. This is one of the reasons why video slots are generally more popular among online gamblers.

Examples of video slot games include The Mask, which is based on the Jim Carrey film, Mega Moolah, Starburst, and Rich Wilde and the Book of the Dead. Most (if not all) video slots have four or five reels.

Which Is Better, Regular or Video Slots?

The answer to this question entirely depends on your personal preference. If you’re the sort of person who chooses to buy records instead of using music streaming sites, you may prefer the retro-themed gambling experience that regular slots can provide. If you like your games to come with all the bells and whistles, however, you’ll probably be won over by the interactive excitement of video slots!