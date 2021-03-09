4 Things You Should Know About Dietary Supplements

If you are worried about your health and experience rapid weight loss, weight gain, low energy levels or feel generally lethargic throughout the day, you probably have a nutritional deficiency. Nutritional deficiencies can be taken care of by improving your diet, exercising more often and taking dietary supplements like natural vitamins, liquid vitamin b12 and Vitamin C.

People often inquire about the true importance of dietary supplements and wonder whether they actually need them, and subsequently, keep delaying the development of a set routine in which they consume such supplements on a regular basis. However, individuals should take notice that their bodily functions are dependent upon the availability and abundance of nutrients in your body. However, before you take a trip to the drugstore to grab a few supplements, take a look below at the four tips and things that you should know:

You might also like: Beware: Supplements and Detox Teas Might Be Hurting You

1. You should watch your dosage

People often go overboard when they start noticing good results from their chosen supplements — they often take more than they are supposed to. However, you should take great care to follow the recommended dosage that is printed on the label of your chosen supplement or otherwise suggested by your medical practitioner. You should take care to remain within the recommended dosage because some nutrients can adversely affect your health when taken in high quantities and cause diarrhea and badly affect your liver. A high intake of iron can cause prolonged headaches and feelings of depression.

2. Don’t substitute your food with supplements

You should under no circumstance substitute your food with supplements. While supplements complement your food and diet, as they fill in the gaps that your diet does not, you should not depend solely on supplements to cover your dietary needs. Doing so can have an adverse effect on your bodily health and physical strength.

3. Follow directions when consuming supplements

In addition to paying attention to the dosage, you should also take care to consume your supplements as directed on the label. Your doctor’s prescription or the label on the supplement bottle will tell you how you should consume said supplement. Usually, most supplements should be taken along with or after you consume food. There are still others that need to be taken on an empty stomach. Vitamins that are fat-soluble need to be consumed with food that contains fat. Additionally, certain supplements can negatively interact with other supplements, and if you take multiple ones you should take care not to consume a combination that could cause adverse effects.

4. Read the label on the supplement bottle carefully

The supplement bottles that you don’t pay much attention to usually feature a lot of crucial information. It may contain information about its dosage, shelf life, expiration date, applicability and storage. You should also take great care to store your supplements accordingly and keep them away from children and minors. You should also check for whether or not the supplements you are consuming have any side effects mentioned on their labels. The consumer should also check for any “too good to be true” claims that the supplement bottle makes.