Leading Professions and Career Trends You Should Look Out For in 2021

Careers evolve with changing times. Many traditional jobs have become obsolete. Technology has shifted the landscape of many professions; some careers are outdated while others are now more comfortable to do. With technology advancing every minute, you need to stay ahead of trends and know which career to pursue. Knowing what the future has for you is an excellent way to plan the direction of your career.

Finding your calling is just the first step. Here are the following professional trends you should know about:

1. Computer Programmer

So many manual activities have shifted online, creating an increased need for digitization. Computer programmers are well suited for this, and moreover, their lucrative and technical skills allow them to design new operating systems and codes for companies to use. To start a computer programming career, you need to pursue a bachelor’s in computer science followed by a master’s in a similar discipline. You can choose to pursue a degree online or enter a college.

2. Nursing

As a nurse, you are no longer limited to traditional roles like interacting with patients. You can work in administrative positions or assist doctors. The education you will receive in nursing school when you go for specialization will also teach you machine operation. Nursing has steadily become a multidisciplinary field with many roles for you to select and pursue. You can even manage nursing teams and conduct educational lectures. If this field entices you, there are many excellent schools for you to choose and explore. One such institute is the Nursing School in Tennessee that offers PMC and MSN courses for family nurse practitioners.

3. Mental Health Professional

Mental health is a prevalent issue that needs addressing and skills to tackle. As a mental health professional, you will work with patients struggling with various problems. You will adopt different strategies to help patients manage their condition and seek treatment. Mental health professionals work in multiple settings such as hospitals and NGOs. You will get to choose your career path as a psychologist or a counselor. To pursue this profession, you may need to join a medical college to be a trained psychologist and obtain a Ph.D. As a counselor, you will need a bachelor’s followed by a master’s in counseling.

4. Social Media Analyst

Social media is a popular tool of many modern businesses. Companies need social media analysts to gauge the success of their social media campaigns by looking at metrics. Social media analysts will then provide clients with relevant feedback and discuss how they should adjust their strategies. To be a successful social media analyst, you must know top-notch SEO techniques — understand and read data as well as learn the latest marketing techniques. Your criticism is useful for companies to upgrade their design and learn better methods of engagement. To pursue this field, it’s best if you get a degree in communication and have experience in working with social media.

5. Financial Manager

As a financial manager, you monitor a company’s finances. You are also responsible for carrying out extensive data analysis and finding ways to maximize profit. You often work in teams and monitor the company’s finances together. You must also know budgeting techniques and find problems in financial schemes. You will create financial reports that will track their investment activities and develop long-term plans that are financially feasible. It would be best if you had a degree in finance or related fields such as economics. It would help if you also had full field experience and know-how to work in a financial setting. This field requires both your skills and academic endurance.

6. E-commerce Specialist

As an e-commerce specialist, you monitor transactions occurring online. You will manage and maintain online stores and come up with innovative marketing strategies using business analytics. You will also write content about the products to entice customers. You will categorize products into catalogs for customers to view online. This job is technical and requires you to understand the entire mechanism of e-commerce.

Similarly, you need to know how to practice the best SEO methods and pricing policies. It would be best to learn how to use software like Excel and Spreadsheets to create comprehensive reports. It is a skill-based field, and more than your education, your expertise matters. Still, if you choose to go for this field, pursue a degree in marketing.

Wrap Up

Modern times require a new way of thinking about careers. Technology has introduced many new jobs and areas of expertise to the market. As technology is advancing, one should expect a new wave of occupations. There are many career paths for you to venture on and investigate. You can become a computer programmer or work in IT-related fields. Work with digital trends as a social media analyst or an e-commerce specialist. You may even leave a mark in the world of finance as a financial manager. With this information, hopefully, you can find the career that is best for you.