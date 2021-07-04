Latest Casino Technologies GamStop Players Can Find

Online casinos have been advancing for a long time and many can see that this trend is going to last. Here will be a discussion of the major and most appealing technologies that will change online gambling and make it even more sophisticated and better.

Some of these technologies are already available in casinos for UK gamblers so you can check them out right now.

VR Casino Games

At the moment, you have virtual and live dealer games. You will enjoy the 2D or 3D game and play it on any device. But, there are already VR or virtual reality casinos that are one step ahead. What this means is that you can visit that casino via a computer or a smartphone and a VR headset and enjoy it like you are truly there.

The best comparison would be a VR video game you have played. In general, you need an internet-capable device and a VR headset. This tech is already popular at non GamStop casino sites not covered by UK self-exclusion and listed at NonGamStopBets, but many others are adding it even now.

So, why is this technology so important? Basically, it gives you the ability to enjoy a mixture of online and brick-and-mortar casinos. You don’t need to travel, stay at a hotel or anything else. You will play games from your home. But, you can walk around a virtual casino, interact with characters and browse games as you would do in a real world casino.

Behavior Prediction

Here is perhaps the most interesting and probably the most appealing technology for some players. In a nutshell, your account will be paired with AI or some other form of advanced software. That software will track which games you play, how long, how much you spend and so much more. It will then offer you targeted and more appealing promotions, offers and recommend more suitable games for your specific gambling style.

There is a second part of the story as well. The same software will help you play more responsibly and block gambling sites if you’re a vulnerable gambler. It can end your gambling session when you simply don’t have any luck and protect you when you need it the most. More sophisticated software can even detect the first signs of gambling addiction and tell you that you need help. All of this means that you will have virtual assistance that will protect you and any other gambler. It makes online gambling safer and more appealing at the same time.

Live Dealer Programs

At the moment, live dealer games are extremely popular. You have a real dealer and you will watch the livestream from the comfort of your home. This is a tech that has been with us for a long period of time, but it is advancing as well. It was reserved for table games; now, you can play live slots as well. Here you have a person helping you play the games, live chat and so much more.

Live dealer games are getting more and more advanced and more realistic. Soon you will be able to use avatars that sit at the table and mimic your behavior. You can have fun while making real money. It sounds amazing and it is one of those technologies that many want to see at online casinos as quickly as possible.

These games will become more common on smartphones. Yes, you can play these on your smartphone even today, but in the near future, they will become more realistic and more advanced. Who knows what features will become available.

Blockchain Technologies

It is one of the simplest and one of the main technologies that you can see in online casinos. This basically means that you can use Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for gambling. There are many perks of this option. First of all, it is extremely safe. There are no traces that you have been gambling and all transactions are untraceable. You can make even more income by buying and selling that cryptocurrency at the right moment.

More and more online casinos are now accepting this option and many believe it will become a major payment option very soon. Don’t forget that you have a lot of options when it comes to cryptocurrencies. You can use Bitcoin, Litecoin and many others. In addition, new virtual currencies are available on a daily basis so you can imagine the true potential.

Conclusion

These technologies are changing online casinos and therefore directly affect the gambling experience. There are many other examples. One thing all of these have in common is the fact they make online gambling better, more advanced, and more desirable for players without any issues or downsides. You will always be able to gamble in the same way as you do right now.