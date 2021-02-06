4 Easy Tips on How To Get a Cheap (Free) Haircut in 2021

Are you looking for ways to cut down on your haircut expenses? If so, here are a few quick and easy ways to get cheap, or even free, haircuts this year.

When running on financial fumes, one of the biggest hurdles you’ll face is cutting down your expenditures without disrupting your usual routines. Now, one can’t say much about other expenses, but when it comes to hair maintenance, you have myriad options.

So, in this post, you’ll get walked through four simple and achievable things you can do to get cheaper (sometimes free) haircuts. Here’s what you can do:

1. Learn the Art of Self-Cuts (DIY)

If you really want to cut your costs down, getting a home hair clipper and learning how to do self-cuts is the way to go. The best part about this is that DIY haircuts are free; I mean, you won’t charge yourself for a cut, right?

Anyway, this option is contingent on two things:

First, you need to have a good hair clipper. If you don’t own one, check out this WiseBarber.com post to find the best clipper for your needs.

Second, you need to have home barbering skills. If you don’t, relax. There is nothing a few YouTube tutorials won’t solve. Just be ready to fail a few times before you master how to cut your own hair.

The best part is that once you meet the requirements above, you’ll not only save on professional haircut costs but also write off the time, effort and money you spend to visit a barbershop. Convenient, isn’t it?

2. Go for Cheap, Easy-To-Maintain Haircuts

So, you want to continue getting professional barber haircuts, but at a much lower price, right? If so, this might just be your best option.

Now, what is a cheap haircut? Well, the affordability of a hairstyle depends on two things: your barber’s rate/fee and maintenance needs. Therefore, a cheap haircut is not only affordable to get but also very easy to maintain. For example, you can get a:

Bald Cut

Buzzcut

Or even a crew cut

Getting either of these haircuts not only reduces your initial cost but also takes away the stresses and expenses that come with complicated styles, like the pomp, Ivy League or any other college guy cuts. In fact, the only expense you might incur here is paying your barber for their services.

3. Find a Hair Modeling Job

The easiest way to get a FREE professional barber haircut is by agreeing to model for them. Note that hairdressers and stylists tend to seek out models to help them with specific projects. In most cases, they’ll be:

Experimenting/trying out a new style.

Teaching someone how to do a specific haircut.

Practicing/perfecting their skills.

Or looking for someone to help them showcase their expertise.

Whatever the case, they won’t charge you a dime for it; in fact, some may pay for your time and participation. Think of this as leasing out your head/hair in exchange for a cool, professional haircut.

But there is a catch. It being free, your hairdresser has the final say over what kind of haircut they’ll do. Therefore, you won’t have the freedom to decide on which hairstyle you want to be done on your head.

4. Intern at a Barbershop or Hair Salon

Lastly, you can get free haircuts by working as an intern in a barbershop or beauty salon. Remember, most interns don’t get paid. However, these kinds of jobs often come with a few perks, including getting free haircuts occasionally.

So? Are any of the above options ideal for you? Let’s hope so. Either way, these are tried and proven ways to cut down on your haircut expenses. And while not all of them offer instant savings, if given time, they can help you ease your financial burden.