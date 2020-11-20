Why It’s a Good Idea To Research an Online Casino Before Playing

There is no doubt that online casinos are taking over. According to statistics, the industry has grown by 70% in the past two years, and the overall global market should see an increase of $26 billion in annual revenues in the next three years. Smartphones and widespread internet access have put the sector on an upward trajectory that shouldn’t see dips any time soon.

As the market and user base grows, so does the number of platforms that offer games of chance online. Thus, there is market saturation in terms of gambling sites, and it’s hard to tell which ones are worth playing at and which to avoid. Online casino reviews are an excellent tool for anyone serious about partaking in this leisure activity. One available at a reputable iGaming information hub should provide all the necessary info required before signing up.

Going through expert analysis of a gaming site could prove invaluable. Never register anywhere on a whim. Taking a few minutes out of your day may save you hours in needless future annoyances, superfluous fees and wasted time. Below is a list of key reasons why you should always research and review a service, product or platform you are considering using before parting with your hard-earned money.

To Avoid Unlicensed Sites That Won’t Payout

While there may be many gaming sites out there, there are only a few reputable licensors. Many unlicensed sites offer their services to players, hiding the fact that they are unregulated by using clever wordage that leaves a different impression.

Know that an online casino does not have to have a gaming license to accept your deposit. Attaining one is merely at the platform’s sole discretion and serves the purpose to assure its players that they have chosen an iGaming home that’s fair and safe.

Specific regions have their bodies that license companies that provide gaming services to players from that region. For instance, the UK Gambling Commission is responsible for monitoring platforms that offer games of chance to UK residents. The same applies to players from Sweden and the Swedish Gaming Authority. The MGA or the Malta Gaming Authority is likely the most credible organization that provides licenses to sites that offer their services to players worldwide. Curacao master license holders do the same.

The role of these regulators is to vet the companies that wish to operate in the sector by performing financial and security audits. By playing at unlicensed sites, you are not only risking playing games with unverified credibility but also the security of your data and your deposited funds as well.

So That You Can Get Your Winnings Fast

The thrill of watching that little white ball drop at your chosen number at the roulette wheel can be immense. However, most newbies are not aware that the withdrawal of funds at a gaming site is rarely fast and can drag out for days, perhaps even weeks. If you think this is an exaggeration, it is not.

A decent platform will partner only with established payment providers. That said, if you see brand names such as Visa, PayPal, Skrill and others, that doesn’t mean that you’ll get your winnings quickly. The casino is the one who has to release your funds. So, when you request a withdrawal, the casino staff first has to process it. The wait time varies depending on the platform’s guidelines. Some may process all requests manually, while others may do so only for withdrawals above a specific amount.

Furthermore, the site will likely ask you to go through an anti-money laundering procedure, which entails you providing personal documents. The speed of this process again depends on the professionalism of the site you’ve chosen. Thus, it’s best to research these things before ever laying down a bet.

To Not Fall Prey to Sneaky Terms and Conditions

Everyone loves a bonus. How about one that matches your deposit 200% up to $1,000? Sounds enticing enough? Sure, it does. However, what those that have never claimed such an offer do not realize is that it comes with multiple conditions. Nothing is free in life, and online casinos are businesses that are not looking to award you for choosing them. They give out such promotional deals as a way to get you to stay and play.

A bonus will usually come with a wagering requirement, which tells you how many times you’ll have to play over your deposit before a withdrawal is possible. Not all games will contribute the same to fulfilling this requirement. If you are into live table action, know that those games usually only contribute a fraction of what slots do. Furthermore, any bonus will come with a deadline. You may have only a few days to complete the requirement before the offer expires, and you are left empty-handed. A quality review will inform you of potential such pitfalls.