14 Best Crypto Trading Bots

Trading cryptocurrency can be really complicated, especially if you are a beginner. Here is something that can help you out.

Crypto trading has taken off, but this doesn’t mean that it’s not difficult that and you don’t need a lot of prior experience to know how to do really well. You might think that the entire process is super easy, but it’s actually the opposite; there are a lot of factors that go into cryptocurrency trading, and if you don’t know what you’re doing, you can end up taking risks that aren’t worth what you’re investing.

Many think that if you want to take your cryptocurrency trading to the next level, then you need to invest in a crypto trading bot. A crypto trading bot can easily streamline the daily process of investing in cryptocurrency, and it can also help you with things like data collection, portfolio management, and portfolio rebalancing as well.

Basically, a crypto trading bot is the way to go if you don’t have a lot of experience in this industry, but you still want to get to the top really quickly. With this in mind, let’s take a look at what many believe to be the best crypto trading bots on the market right now.

Top Crypto Trading Bots

Pionex is definitely one of the best crypto trading bots that you can get your hands on currently; one aspect of this trading bot that many people appreciate is that it offers its clients more than 12 free trading bot options. Of course, this is great for beginners, who won’t have a lot of money to move around, or just want to be able to put it all in their investments.

Naturally, they make sure that the majority of their crypto trading bots are built into their system, so all you need to do is literally click on the one that suits your needs the best, and it will start helping you with your trades. This is perhaps one of the easiest crypto trading bots to use, which means that you couldn’t get a better option if you are just starting out in the crypto trading bot industry.

Bitsgap is a fan favorite in the crypto trading bot industry because it is super reliable, so you don’t have to worry about it disappearing one day and losing all of the work that you have accomplished.

They say that they are committed to helping their clients build on their personal experiences and skill sets to come up with one of the best crypto trading strategies out there, so that you can beat your competition and find trades that are not only going to yield a lot of profit, but also offer low risk. The bottom line with this trading bot is that it is effective and simple, so that you can easily distribute your investment portfolio, without having to learn a long list of complicated code to get there.

Quadency is a smart crypto trading bot that can help you manage your cryptocurrency with ease. They say that they have the all-important backtesting feature, which not enough crypto trading bots out there include in their repertoire of features.

A service like this can easily help you conduct your trades based on logical things like data and numbers, so that you aren’t just sending your trades out without even thinking about it. These guys believe that when you base your trades on historical data and past performances you are much more likely to do well. This is a great approach, especially if you’re just starting out and haven’t had enough time to learn how the cryptocurrency trading industry works.

Cryptohopper is a world-renowned automatic trading bot, and one of the advantages is that they can help their clients trade Bitcoin, as well as myriad other cryptocurrency.

One of the things that stands out about this crypto trading bot is that they have a free trial for seven days that they offer their initial clients, so that you can really get to know their features and how they work before you commit to anything. At this point in time, they are definitely one of the more well-known crypto trading bots and allow their clients access to some of the best information in the industry so that you can conduct low risk, high yielding trades.

Mudrex is one of the best crypto trading bots in the industry if you are someone who really wants to be able to put everything on autopilot and not even have to think about it. Of course, if you are going to be prepared to do this, then you need to find a crypto trading bot that you can trust 100%.

They have a trustworthy reputation, largely due to the fact that they’re super upfront and honest about their trading information. They take into account the level of risk that you are willing to take with your trades and advise you accordingly. They don’t pressure you into anything that is beyond your reach, and they are actually currently backed by an impressive list of angel investors.

6. Superalgos

Superalgos is a simplistic effective cryptocurrency trading bot that can help its clients implement their own trading strategies into the mix so that you can not only bring your own ideas to the table, but they can assist you in working out what’s going to be effective and what’s not when it comes to the cryptocurrency trading industry too.

This is why many believe them to be one of the most flexible, practical trading bots, because they are realistic about what’s going to work and what’s not, and they basically leave you to do your thing, while making the process of automating your daily trades a breeze. Many people like trading bots like this that are prepared to integrate their client’s ideas into their own, as they believe that they can be more successful this way.

7. Botcrypto

Botcrypto is a great trading bot option if you are hoping to personalize your trading bots. Like some of the other companies that have been talked about on this list, they have a drag-and-drop interface, making it really simple and easy for you to develop a reliable, effective trading strategy.

As a result, they’ve got more than two dozen technical indicators for you to make use of, and as you might have been able to guess already, you don’t have to know anything about coding, and you definitely don’t need to learn on the job either. One of the features that many people like the most about this trading bot is that they offer real-time simulations so that you can test out your trading strategies before you implement them.

8. Trality

Trality is a great trading bot option if you are hoping to conduct your trades like a professional, even if you aren’t one right now. Don’t worry though, because if you are only just getting your start now in the cryptocurrency trading industry, these guys are the same.

They haven’t been in the trading about industry for very long either, so they are learning as they go as well. However, despite this, they have managed to develop some really robust features so far, including their code editor, which you can use to come up with some really creative strategies for your daily trades. This means that you can basically trade like a professional, but you don’t actually have to be one.

9. Napbots

Napbots is potentially one of the best trading bots in the industry for putting everything on autopilot. You might be someone who still has a day job and you are hoping to synchronize the process of your daily trades so you don’t have to really think about them. If this is the case, then this is the right trading bot for you.

They also believe in helping their clients gain access to some of the most advanced trading strategies in the industry, even if they haven’t got a lot of experience themselves. This is why they offer a number of different crypto trading strategies that they have developed themselves, so that you can rely on their professional expertise without having to have any yourself.

10. Botsfolio

Botsfolio is an advanced trading bot that does something unique with its clients when they first start working with them. They get you to take a risk assessment quiz, so that they can really pin down what your cryptocurrency trading goals are and what you are prepared to risk.

From here, they can advise you on the best crypto investment strategy for your personalized needs, and the best part is that you can make the most of their pre-built bots, so that you don’t have to do any coding yourself. They will take into consideration a number of different things, including your current financial condition, your general financial goals, and the amount you’re willing to risk.

11. TradeSanta

TradeSanta makes the process of automatic trading really simple, so that you can apply your specific goals and personal experience to the entire thing.

One of the things that many like about this trading bot is that it helps you trade on eight major platforms out there, and the best part is that you can trade simultaneously, so that you don’t need to switch from platform to platform to check in on how your trades are doing.

Another aspect of this trading bot that many people really appreciate is that they seem to be one of the most affordable in the industry right now, which means that you can get started with them for just $14 a month.

12. Shrimpy

Shrimpy is a fun, friendly, social bot, which is going to make your trades not only a breeze, but it’s going to make it really easy for you to connect and network with other traders in the industry.

The thing is, there are lots of other people in the industry that you need to be wary of (and can consider your direct competition), but another aspect to cryptocurrency trading is that you’ve got to make sure that you create long-lasting connections that can leverage your position on the trading platform.

This trading bot offers its clients a social media platform specifically designed for traders, so that you can make your trades and talk to other people about them at the same time.

13. CryptoHero

CryptoHero is one of the best training bots that many have come across in this industry if you plan on being on-the-go a lot and want to be able to take your trades with you.

They have adapted their features for mobile, so that you can check in on their platform whenever you need to through your device. Another thing that many people really like about this trading bot is that you don’t need any previous trading or coding skills to make the most of them, making them a really popular option for amateurs.

Of course, like other companies on this list, they can help you trade Bitcoin, as well as other types of cryptocurrency in the industry.

14. Haasonline

Haasonline is easily one of the most complex, yet user-friendly trading bots in the industry right now. Of course, if you’ve got previous experience in the trading bot industry, this is going to help, but you don’t necessarily need it to make the most of this trading bot.

They do have prebuilt trading bots, and they are also prepared to share their exclusive scripting language with their clients, so that you can create complex trading bots with their drag-and-drop interface. They also come with a backtest feature, making them one of the most reliable, effective trading bots in the industry.

Final Thoughts

So, there you have it — what many consider to be the best trading bots on the market right now. As you can see, there’s a variety of different trading bots to choose from, and some are better suited for amateurs, while others are going to be best used if you’ve had a little bit of experience in the industry already.

Whichever trading bot you go for, make sure that you take advantage of any free trials available, so that you can ultimately come to an informed conclusion about which trading bot is going to be the best option for your needs right now. Good luck!