An illustration from a shot in the Industry Baby music video, in which rapper Lil Nas X is dressed in a pink prison jumpsuit and a confident grin.
Lil Nas X hasn't lost since he began. (Illustration by Moira Leclerc, Montserrat College of Art)
Sounds x August 12, 2021

With ‘Industry Baby,’ Lil Nas X Continues To Break Ground for Representation

The rapper’s newest single is proof that he’s got what we’ve been waiting for — unapologetic and overt expressions of queerness in music.

By

Sounds x August 12, 2021
An illustration from a shot in the Industry Baby music video, in which rapper Lil Nas X is dressed in a pink prison jumpsuit and a confident grin.

With ‘Industry Baby,’ Lil Nas X Continues To Break Ground for Representation

The rapper’s newest single is proof that he’s got what we’ve been waiting for — unapologetic and overt expressions of queerness in music.

By

Lil Nas X has delivered to the gays again with his most recent release, “Industry Baby.” The music video begins with Lil Nas X being sentenced to five years in the aptly named Montero State Prison for being gay. Three months later, Lil Nas X shows off a new set of grills, tattoos and a few inmates who give him lap dances in between cleaning the Grammys and plaques he has garnered from previous releases. He raps the lyrics, “You was never really rooting for me anyway” while performing a flamboyant choreography that finds him naked in the prison showers with other inmates. The video features up-and-coming rapper Jack Harlow as an inmate who helps Nas escape.

It says a lot that Lil Nas X chose to have men dance on him while the only woman in the video is hypersexualized by Harlow. The latter’s verse does nothing in terms of pushing the supposed “gay agenda” trolls constantly allege that Lil Nas X spreads; Harlow and Lil Nas X each openly express their own unique sexualities. The song was masterfully marketed and the video is boldly queer, showing us again how Lil Nas X is changing mainstream music for gay artists.

You might also like:
The MCU’s Loki Came Out as Bisexual, and It Matters

Queer people have always existed in every aspect of entertainment — they have just spent forever hiding themselves in their art. Coming out could end their careers or even lives. George Michael, Tracy Chapman, David Bowie, Freddie Mercury and Elton John are examples of successful queer artists who, for the majority of their careers, had to hide or mask their sexualities to maintain their success within the industry.

Growing up queer, I always looked for LGBTQ+ people in the media I consumed. Very seldom did I find overtly gay musicians. I knew that Lance Bass was gay, but he had to hide his identity, and Ricky Martin’s music career was basically over by the time he came out. Lady Gaga isn’t overtly sexually queer but her aesthetics resonated with queer people, especially after the release of her gay anthem, “Born This Way.” LGBTQ+ musicians who are out and express their queerness in their music (i.e. by using same-sex pronouns for love interests) are usually signed by smaller labels and can only produce music for a niche audience. Examples include Tegan and Sara, King Princess, Troye Sivan and “lesbian Jesus” Hayley Kiyoko, who have all had success in their own ways but are not considered mainstream artists.

Lil Nas X obviously isn’t the first queer artist to exist. He is, however, the first Black male artist in the hip-hop/rap genre to be so unapologetically and overtly gay. In comparison to Frank Ocean or Tyler, the Creator, who are both out of the closet but discuss their sexualities more subtly in their music, Lil Nas X is providing representation in ways we’ve never really seen in the industry before. The only comparison I can think of is Janelle Monae’s “Dirty Computer,” which delivers lesbians of color into a whirlwind of emotions and erotica. But despite being a known artist, Monae’s music isn’t mainstream, so her singles haven’t really seen the same levels of distribution as “Industry Baby.”

Lil Nas X has made it his mission to both be as unapologetically queer in his music as possible, and to also get radio airtime and various accolades. For the first time in my life, I am seeing an out-and-proud gay Black man manifest his visions without the potential repercussions to his career stopping him. He came out as gay and wants that message to be clear in his lyrics and music videos.

Lil Nas X is the perfect example of a pioneer of his generation (the kid is only 22!) with his ability to use social media to broadcast his growing brand. I don’t think I’ve ever witnessed an artist use controversy to advertise their next single so successfully. After all, whether it was planned or not, Janet Jackson’s career was horribly (and misogynistically) ruined after her boob was exposed during the Super Bowl for less than two seconds. Artists sometimes make bizarre choices when advertising their music (I still don’t understand Lady Gaga’s “Chromatica” Oreos), but Lil Nas X has shown how to do it right. It’s an understatement to say that his music video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” came with massive controversy after he descended to hell, grinded on the devil and subsequently killed and became him.

You might also like:
Rainbow Capitalism Strikes Again This Pride Month

However, the bigger controversy was sparked by a pair of shoes. Lil Nas X collaborated with company MSCHF to sell 666 pairs of limited-edition black Nikes refitted with red soles, satanic emblems and a drop of human blood. The shoes were a hit and all 666 pairs sold out in minutes. However, Nike was not so pleased with the publicity. The company filed suit against Lil Nas X and MSCHF and recalled the shoes. Not discouraged, he used this lawsuit as a lucrative launching point for his next single.

For roughly four months, Lil Nas X used his Twitter and TikTok accounts to amp up the court date for the Nike lawsuit, all while subtly setting up the theme of the “Industry Baby” video. He went to the lengths of changing his profile pictures to a mug shot and filming a Tyler Perry / Madea-style courtroom scene where he starred as the judge, defendant, prosecution and ultimately himself. In the video, he is sentenced to serve five years in a prison named after himself — another nod at internalized homophobia, which he sang about in a previous song, “Sun Goes Down.”

You might also like:
Queering Korea: LGBTQ+ Identities Throughout Korean History

Almost everything Lil Nas X has done since coming out as gay has been in response to homophobic trolls. “Industry Baby” is a direct response to the haters who said he’d be a one-hit wonder, with lyrics like “I ain’t fall off, I just ain’t release my new s—.” It is also essentially a “thank you” to the fans who have stayed with him since “Old Town Road.”

The single’s success is a reminder that Lil Nas X still has so much more to show the world. “Industry Baby” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B / Hip-Hop Charts, and since its release has remained on Billboard’s Hot 100 and in the top 10 on Spotify’s global and U.S. charts. Lil Nas X has accumulated 50 million monthly listeners on Spotify for the second time in his career and is the platform’s third most-streamed rapper and 17th most-streamed artist overall. The success of “Industry Baby” has also helped Lil Nas X bring awareness to mass incarceration; he partnered with the Bail Project to create the Bail X Fund, which has raised $21,000 so far.

Writer Profile

Savannah McCracken

University of Arizona
Creative Writing with a minor in Film and Television

U of A creative writing senior who loves film and television. Engaged to the most amazing woman who holds most of my heart — besides our three cats. Huge MCU nerd. No more sad or painful minority stories.

Leave a Reply

Must Read

Responsive image
‘We Are Lady Parts’ Radically Represents but Conventionally Entertains
Responsive image
The Omnipresence of Technology Has Made Wrist Care Even More Important
Responsive image
Study With Me Videos Have Taken Over the Study Web
Responsive image
‘Happier Than Ever’ Hopes To Put an End to Whispers of Billie Eilish’s ‘Flop Era’
Responsive image
The Irony of Hustle Culture In The Black Community
Responsive image
‘On Pointe’ Takes a Look Into the Realities of Professional Ballet
Responsive image
Planning a Lesbian Wedding Reveals the Heteronormativity of the Wedding Industry
Responsive image
Graphic Novels Can Reshape Our Notion of What Constitutes ‘Reading’
Responsive image
Questlove’s ‘Summer of Soul’ Is a Vibrant Portrayal of a Forgotten History
Responsive image
Rina Sawayama Explores Pop-Driven Queerness in Her Debut Album
Responsive image
‘How It Feels to Float’ Is the Young Adult Novel That Teens Need Right Now
Responsive image
‘Writers & Lovers’ by Lily King Is a Hopeful Portrait of the Starving Artist

Related Posts

Responsive image

Thoughts

Rainbow Capitalism Strikes Again This Pride Month
Responsive image

Thoughts

The Christopher John Rogers x Target Collection Deserves More Praise
Responsive image

Screens /// Thoughts

5 LGBTQ+ Dancers You Should Follow This Pride Month
Responsive image

Screens /// Thoughts

Two Queer Films and How They Tackle Queer Identity
Responsive image

Thoughts

JoJo Siwa, Lil Nas X and Joshua Bassett’s Coming Out Is More Important Than It Seems
Responsive image

Thoughts

Queering Korea: LGBTQ+ Identities Throughout Korean History
Responsive image

Sounds

‘Montero’ Has Evoked Strong Reactions From Christian Audiences
Responsive image

Screens

The Legacy of ‘BoJack Horseman’ Lives On Through the Asexual Todd Chavez
Responsive image

Pages

‘Written in the Stars’ Is a Sapphic Rom-Com Worth Reading
Responsive image

Screens

Jules’ ‘Euphoria’ Episode Is Strongest When It Focuses on Trans Femininity

Must Read

Responsive image

Screens

‘We Are Lady Parts’ Radically Represents but Conventionally Entertains
Responsive image

Thoughts

The Omnipresence of Technology Has Made Wrist Care Even More Important
Responsive image

Screens

Study With Me Videos Have Taken Over the Study Web
Responsive image

Culture /// Sounds

‘Happier Than Ever’ Hopes To Put an End to Whispers of Billie Eilish’s ‘Flop Era’
Responsive image

Thoughts

The Irony of Hustle Culture In The Black Community
Responsive image

Screens

‘On Pointe’ Takes a Look Into the Realities of Professional Ballet
Responsive image

Thoughts

Planning a Lesbian Wedding Reveals the Heteronormativity of the Wedding Industry
Responsive image

Pages

Graphic Novels Can Reshape Our Notion of What Constitutes ‘Reading’
Responsive image

Screens /// Sounds

Questlove’s ‘Summer of Soul’ Is a Vibrant Portrayal of a Forgotten History
Responsive image

Sounds

Rina Sawayama Explores Pop-Driven Queerness in Her Debut Album

Join the Newsletter

4954 SPACE CENTER DRIVE / SAN ANTONIO, TX 78218

© 2021 Study Breaks

ایران تاپ بت

لیست سایت های شرط بندی

شرط کده

shartwin

shartha

شرط برو

جسوس بت

پوکر آنلاین

سایت پیش بینی ایرانی

انجمن شرط بندی

maltcasino

asyabahis

maltbahis

1xbet

pinbahis

superbahis

betboo

betasus

pulibet

tanzania betting sites

parimatch

وان کیک بت

سایت بت برو

بت فوروارد

سایت 1xbet

melbet

وان ایکس بت فارسی

شابتر

takbet

cannonbet

yasbet