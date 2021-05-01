SHINee’s Repackaged Album ‘Atlantis’ Makes Waves

You can always count on the iconic boy group to produce hit after hit, and they don’t appear to be stopping anytime soon with the release of their newest album.

SHINee made their debut in 2008, and they have achieved great success these past 13 years. As an iconic second-generation K-pop group, SHINee was always a trendsetter in K-pop and many idols look up to them. Being in the music industry for so long, they can arguably be called the “Kings of K-pop” — and their global fame justifies this title. Their debut song, “Replay,” is still one of the best debut songs ever due to its impact in the industry.

SHINee has a distinct sound and genre that allows them to experiment with a variety of concepts that are completely different from the mainstream sound. Many fans can recognize a SHINee track just a few seconds in. Released on Feb. 22, “Don’t Call Me” is a track that stands out a lot since it is completely different from SHINee’s usual color and style. However, they never fail to deliver a fresh theme with each comeback, and “Don’t Call Me” further proves that the K-pop boy group can pull off any concept and sound. SHINee’s music video for the song is also eccentric and extraordinary. The unique sense of fashion paired with the sharp choreography impressed many fans. Alongside the repeating lyrics that make the song so addicting, “Don’t Call Me” is the perfect track to listen to during the summer with its high energy and edgy vibes.

After their comeback with “Don’t Call Me,” SHINee released their repackaged album titled “Atlantis” on April 12. The repackaged album consists of 12 songs, with nine tracks from the original album and three new tracks. While “Don’t Call Me” has more of an in-your-face kind of style, their track “Atlantis” is upbeat and bright with an exuberant aquatic theme. This song is perfect to listen to when going on a summer road trip to the beach alongside a group of friends, and the music video puts a lot of emphasis on the ocean and makes good use of the underwater concept. With the members’ astounding vocals, rap and style in “Atlantis,” SHINee continues to show the industry how they’ve maintained their reputation as trendsetters for so long.

It’s great to see SHINee again after the majority of the members were enlisted in the military. In South Korea, men between the ages 18-28 are required by law to serve in the military for up to 42 months, depending on the branch of the military. Since members Key, Onew and Minho have already served their terms, they can continue on with their careers without any worries. However, that leaves one member left.

Taemin is the only member of SHINee who has yet to enlist due to his solo and SuperM promotions these past few years. However, it was recently confirmed that Taemin will be enlisting on May 31 and has already been accepted into the army’s military band. He will be serving his term in the military soon, but before his enlistment, Taemin wishes to promote “Atlantis” as much as he can. He also shared his gratitude to his fans for the past 13 years and asks them to look forward to his upcoming solo album that will be released right before his enlistment ends.

Nonetheless, SHINee was able to control nearly 30% of the spots inside the top 10 on the World Digital Song Sales chart with their repackaged album, “Atlantis.” The album also topped the iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 26 different countries and reached No. 1 on the Chinese music streaming platform QQ Music. It is apparent that SHINee is still dominating the K-pop industry after all these years.

Once SHINee’s promotions with “Atlantis” are over and Taemin enlists in the military, many fans wonder what the other members will be doing in the future. It can be safe to assume that the members will continue to promote as a trio, go solo and promote individually or create a subunit within the group. Many fans are also speculating that the remaining members will resume acting or simply be guests in variety shows. No matter what they do, it appears that SHINee will still stay relevant and immensely popular.