3 Korean Shows on YouTube You Need To Be Watching

YouTube has made it easier for us to find entertaining, hilarious content from all over the world. These three series are no exception.

With everyone quarantined, release dates for movies and shows are delayed, and the days just seem to play in slow motion. Luckily the U.S. is not in it alone. With the whole world struggling, some Korean celebrities have decided to host their own shows exclusively on YouTube. They all have subtitles built in so that people from all over the world can enjoy them without the struggle of not understanding the language. Here are three Korean shows that I feel can bring some comfort and joy.

“Wassup Man” by Joon Park

Joon Park, or Park Joon-hyung, is a member of the legendary K-pop group g.o.d. that debuted in 1999. Park was the leader as well as the rapper of the group, and attracted fans with his charisma and comedic charm. But after g.o.d. stopped appearing on TV, Park disappeared. Then in 2014, he returned to guest star on the show “Infinite Challenge.” Capturing the hearts of viewers, he then started a show of his own.

In 2018, the first episode of “Wassup Man” was released, and the channel went viral. With viewers from all over the world, Park’s outgoing personality and amusing behavior appeal to a wide range of people. In the show, Park visits the trendiest neighborhoods and tries out various restaurants and activities.

What I really enjoy about this show is that Park is not afraid to speak his mind. He will say if a dish is bad or good depending on his thoughts. He also acts like a big brother to any random student he may meet in “Wassup Man,” buying them food, asking questions or just saying hi. Although Park is 49 years old, he captures the essence of youth in every episode.

“Showterview” by Jessi

Jessi is a Korean rapper that was raised in New York. She debuted as a solo artist in 2005 and has had her own series of unfortunate events. She is currently living in Korea and flourishing as an artist in the music industry. She is not only popular because of her music, but also because of her fun personality that has been showcased in multiple television shows.

In June, Jessi began hosting “Showterview,” interviewing various celebrities. Unlike Park, Jessi doesn’t go out and socialize with people; instead, she helps celebrities reveal their true selves. I personally enjoy the show because of how comfortable celebrities seem to be speaking their minds with her. Whether it’s on purpose or not, she leaves viewers bursting out laughing and wanting to see more — like in the segment of the interview where, because of Jessi’s Korean American background, guests are asked to only speak in English. It’s amusing to see how flustered some celebrities get.

“Henry More Henry” by Henry Lau

Henry Lau debuted as a singer in 2006 and became a member of the K-pop group Super Junior M. It was formed after the group Super Junior broke up and was targeted toward Chinese audiences. The M stands for Mandarin, and as Lau has no Korean roots, the position seemed fitting. Although Lau is Chinese, he grew up in Canada and is fluent in English.

In 2019, Lau released his first YouTube video and consistently released updated vlogs. Later that year, he released the first episode of “Henry More Henry,” or “Henry Together.” After the pandemic started, he also has created a few videos he calls “Henry’s Carpool,” where he chats with a variety of celebrities. As Lau enjoys socializing and trying new things, the show portrays his fun personality.

From what I have seen, Lau is passionate about his job. He is always ready to meet new stars as well as find familiar faces down the road. Each episode characterizes who Lau is and his efforts to produce a successful show.

These shows may be from Korean artists, but the audience is anyone on YouTube. There are subtitles in both Korean and English, ensuring an entertaining and enjoyable experience.