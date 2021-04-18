Homework Hacks: How To Do College Assignments Faster

If you realize that your homework takes too much time, you’re not alone. Many students struggle to complete their homework on time. Sometimes, tasks that could take just a couple of hours to complete make you stare at your textbooks in the middle of the night or even in the morning. Why does homework take so much time?

If you feel that hours just disappear into nowhere, then you’re dealing with a well-known phenomenon called Parkinson’s Law. Parkinson’s Law states that work always takes as much time as you allocate for its completion. Simply put, you may do the same amount of work in a few hours or you may also spend an entire evening, depending on the way you plan your work.

College students always have a lot of homework. They have to write essays, research papers, complete coursework and read a lot of books throughout their college careers. Essay writers at BetterWritingServices agree that there’s no other way to avoid the constant pressure of deadlines but to use an essay writing service. However, you can benefit from some proven homework hacks that will help you organize your work and save a lot of time.

1. Avoid distractions

When your time is limited, distractions can be a huge problem. You should avoid distractions and create an environment in which you’ll be able to study productively. First of all, turn off your smartphone or put it in silent mode. You don’t want to be distracted by notifications from social media and other unimportant things.

You might also like: Why You Should Take Psychology Courses in College

Secondly, choose the right place to work. If your roommates or relatives are too noisy, go to the library or coffee shop. You may also consider using noise-canceling headphones so that you can focus on your homework. If you constantly catch yourself visiting social media or other websites that have nothing to do with your studies, you can also install software that will block such websites when you do your homework.

2. Make a list

You won’t be able to plan your work properly if you don’t know exactly how much time you have to complete each specific assignment. Therefore, it’s recommended that you make a planner and write down all of your assignments. Sort them by priority so that you can decide in which order you will work on them. For instance, if one of your assignments should be ready tomorrow, you should complete it today, while less urgent assignments can wait. Think of how much time you need for each assignment and write down the approximate time as well.

3. Work on your productivity

This piece of advice may come as a no-brainer. However, students often forget how many factors influence their productivity. You need to consume information, process it and write more efficiently, which is a complex task that requires a comprehensive approach. First of all, you must make sure that you have enough oxygen. When you stay in a poorly ventilated room, the level of carbon dioxide increases with time, while the level of oxygen declines. Open your windows and buy some plants — they will turn carbon dioxide into oxygen.

Your productivity may also depend on the temperature in your room. It’s recommended that you keep it relatively cold. Of course, it shouldn’t be freezing and you must feel comfortable. However, it can be difficult for you to focus on assignments in a hot room. Lighting is also very important. Many recommend choosing bright lighting because it will keep you more energized.

When it comes to writing essays, you can use a timer. Decide how much you need to write within a certain period of time and set a timer according to your goals. Such a simple approach will help you maintain a stable pace and stay on track. There are also online apps that force you to write as fast as you can, deleting everything you’ve written as soon as you stop writing.

4. Find motivation

College assignments can take a lot of time and dedication so if you lack motivation, it can negatively affect your productivity. You know that you need to do your homework to get good grades, but such motivation can be insufficient. The truth is that the value of homework goes beyond grades.

You might also like: Productivity Vloggers Are Lending a Sense of Direction to Quarantine

As much as 75% of teachers agree that homework also teaches students to take responsibility and grow confidence. It’s recommended that you also consider your homework in such a context and find a deeper meaning in it. Another great practice is to reward yourself for good work with a snack or an additional break.

If you cannot find motivation in yourself, you can always look for it elsewhere. For example, there are tons of motivational videos on YouTube that might help you see your homework from a new perspective. Planning can also keep you motivated because you will feel a sense of accomplishment whenever you cross an assignment off of your to-do list.

5. Eat wisely

You won’t be able to work productively if you don’t have enough energy. This doesn’t mean that you should practice a high-calorie diet eating fast food. Your brain needs nutrients so you should feed it with the right types of food. Eat meat, vegetables, fish, nuts, eggs, berries and dark chocolate. These types of food will provide your brain with the necessary nutrients so that you’ll have enough energy.

You might also like: A Battle Unjustified: STEM Versus Humanities

However, you don’t want to interrupt your homework because you feel hungry and you need to prepare dinner. Make sure to prepare your meals in advance, buy some snacks or order healthy food. You can also schedule your meals so that your whole working process will be properly organized and you won’t worry that you don’t have time for a snack break.

Bonus Tip: Take Breaks

You cannot be productive when exhausted. Besides, your brain should have some time to refocus after monotonous work. Take short breaks regularly. Do some exercises or take a walk. Decide how long your breaks should be when planning your homework and don’t make them longer than necessary. Taking a break can be especially useful if you find yourself stuck while doing a certain assignment. By taking a break, you will distance yourself from the task for a while, and you may also get some fresh ideas.

Final Thoughts

Hopefully, these tips will help you save a lot of time by letting you organize your studies properly. College students have to deal with a lot of homework, but proper planning and mindset can work wonders. The main thing is to set clear objectives and prioritize important tasks.