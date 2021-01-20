The Choice Between a Finance and Business Degree

They might seem similar, but they both feature their own set of advantages.

If you’re an aspiring entrepreneur and wish to make it in the world of business, you may be wondering whether you should choose a finance or business degree to increase your chances of success. Both are very similar; they each offer valuable transferable skills and the expertise to work in either industry, but what sets each course apart from the other? This guide will give you all the information you need to know:

Business studies

Business is a degree that’s desired across the world in many industries. During your studies, you’ll learn an array of skills that will allow you to adapt and work in an array of industries, including marketing, human resources and hospitality, to name just a few.

What are the benefits of studying a business degree?

You might also like: Low-Interest Rates Cards in Canada: The Best Three

1. Develop Management Skills

One of the most beneficial skills you will learn while attaining a business degree is management skills. You’ll build up a skill set that will enable you to confront challenges as and when they arise, based on your knowledge of ethics, social relations and the economy. Some of the skills you will learn include but are not limited to:

Organization

Leadership

Problem-solving

Teamwork

Project management

2. An Introduction to the Business World

As mentioned, gaining a business degree will allow you to dip your toe into the world of business before becoming an entrepreneur, which will be extremely valuable if you have no prior experience. You will then be able to adapt the academic theory learned and apply it to real-world scenarios. Not only that, but you’ll gain critical knowledge of how to set up your own business and essentially, become your own boss.

Finance Degree

A finance degree, on the other hand, is heavily based on investments and finance organizations. Business degrees may also touch on these aspects, but this field of study is typically broader and focuses on a range of topics, as mentioned above. To study for a finance degree, you’ll need to have gained a high grade in mathematics in your A-level or AP course.

You might also like: The 6 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Moving in with Your Significant Other

With a finance degree under your belt, you’ll have the skills and expertise to branch into careers such as banking, real estate and accounting. The good news is that finance is a well-respected industry, which can open doors to many entry-level positions.

This course also opens the door to the world of investing. It is a major misconception that the ordinary person cannot make it in the investment market without substantial savings; however, by spending years studying the financial markets, you’ll have a greater understanding of how to make the most of your cash and earn a substantial profit. There are many helpful resources online and these type of Spread betting guides found at City Index is also ideal to gain a basic understanding of what trading and betting entail.

If you are unsure whether to study a business or finance degree, hopefully this guide has given you a clearer insight as to which path is best for you.