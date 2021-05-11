How To Get a 6-Figure Salary Without Starting From Scratch

It may seem like a daunting process, but it is possible.

Just 19% of the population feels as though they’re currently making enough money, according to Indeed’s salary report. About 60% of American adults feel that they need a raise of $6,000 or more in order to be happy or to make ends meet.

The goal of earning a six-figure salary is one shared by many, and especially by those working hard at careers that don’t pay quite as well as we wish. Unfortunately, many six-figure careers require years of medical school, law school or other steps that are out of reach for those already committed to their current careers. But those aren’t the only options.

Here’s how to get into industries with starting salaries over $100,000 without starting your education over from scratch.

Earn Your MBA

Don’t want to go back to the drawing board and start your entire education over again to become a doctor? Want to keep your current job rather than leaving it behind to go to law school? An online master’s degree program offers a great alternative.

Besides the convenience of an online program, earning a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree is one of the most effective ways to increase your opportunities for breaking into an industry that sees starting salaries in the six figures. Estimates on the average salary for an MBA graduate vary from around $84,000 to more than $130,000.

There are a variety of industries you could choose to pursue a career in after earning your MBA, including:

Financial services

Healthcare

Technology

Consulting

Manufacturing

While these are a few of the most common industries that earning an MBA can help you break into, you can also use your degree to work in media and entertainment, real estate and more.

Go the Extra Mile

Advancing in your current career is another great way to increase your chances of reaching the six-figure mark. Doing your job, following directions and never being late to the office are great if you want to get good reviews. But for great ones, you’ll need to stand out from the crowd.

Going the extra mile is a great way to make sure that your name comes up whenever a promotion is up for grabs. This doesn’t mean that you need to put in extra hours or overwork yourself. Instead, look for little ways to stand out each day. When you finish your own work, offer to help a coworker. Ask insightful questions during meetings. Compile those findings you were tasked to find in a polished, easy-to-read report. Small gestures go a long way toward helping you earn a reputation for being dedicated and hard-working, both of which are characteristics you’ll need on your way to the top.

Breaking Into a 6-Figure Career

When you’re working hard at your current career, but wish that you could be making more, you know that a six-figure salary often feels as though it’s out of reach. But it may be closer than you think.

Earning a master’s in business can open up a variety of doors to exciting, competitive and financially rewarding careers in top-paying industries. Along with furthering your education, do what you can in your current position to stand out from the crowd and go the extra mile so that your name will come up when promotions are in order.