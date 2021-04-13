‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Could Open New Possibilities for the MCU

Following the success of ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home,’ the iconic hero will return this Christmas. Here are some predictions about the film and what it could mean for the franchise.

After months of suspense, Marvel has confirmed that the friendly neighborhood web-slinging hero will be returning to the silver screen this Christmas. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is set to close Tom Holland’s chapter as Spider-Man, while also officially commencing Phase 4 of the MCU.

Though details about the film are guarded with typical Marvel secrecy, watchful fans have taken to the internet to share their predictions for the franchise. Theories are running rampant among Marvel fans, ranging from the web-slinger desperately trying to outrun angry citizens, to the creation of a Spider-Man multiverse. From what little hints Marvel Studios has given, MCU fans are eagerly trying to piece together what the future has in store for Spider-Man.

What We Know so Far

Stars Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon will all reprise their roles in the series alongside co-stars Marisa Tomei and Benedict Cumberbatch. In addition to the returning cast members, the original production and writing teams also took charge of “No Way Home.”

“Spider-Man: Far from Home” concluded with a jaw-dropping mid-credits scene where Spider-Man’s true identity was exposed by the film’s antagonist. Adding fuel to the fire, he also is framed as the mastermind behind Mysterio’s murder and the Europe attacks. “No Way Home” has a lot to unpack, and hopefully we will see Peter Parker clearing his name then returning to fighting crime alongside the Avengers.

Peter Parker Is on the Run?

The mysterious title “No Way Home” has laid the foundation for very interesting theories. One of them being that Peter Parker is now on the run. With his identity compromised and the public believing he is at fault for Mysterio’s demise, Spider-Man is in quite the dilemma. It is believed that “No Way Home” is set a few months following the plot twist and will show audiences how the hero has fared while hiding from those who are hot on his trail.

This theory is incredibly likely as it will pick up from the bombshell the previous film ended with while also setting the foundation for the film’s plot. It is unclear as to how far after the mid-credits scene “No Way Home” will take place, but it is likely the film will have to show how Parker will clear his name to regain his superhero status.

Multiverse

One of the most anticipated details of the film centers around whether or not Holland’s Spider-Man will be accompanied by his predecessors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Rumors about “No Way Home” opening the world of the Spider-Man multiverse have been brewing since 2019’s “Into the Spider-Verse,” but have yet to be officially confirmed by Marvel. Nevertheless, loyal MCU fans have run wild with hopes of seeing a trio of Spider-Men for this addition to the franchise.

The addition of a Spider-Man multiverse would undoubtedly be a smart move for the MCU as it will appease the age-old debate of, “Who is the best Spider-Man?” Combining some of the most legendary stars from MCU’s past and present for one film could potentially be one of the most action-packed superhero films. A multiverse collision could also help tie together Sony’s and Marvel’s visions for Spider-Man. After all, with the film chock full of problems for Spidey, who better to help him than a whole universe of Spider-Men?

Sinister Six

It is impossible to talk about the multiverse theory without also considering the villain collective of Spider-Man’s most infamous enemies, the Sinister Six. Canonically, the Sinister Six is composed of Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Sandman, Electro, Vulture and Mysterio — all of whom are villains who have previously appeared in Spider-Man movies. Fans of both the Spider-Man comic books and films speculate that the addition of the multiverse of Spider-Men could also bring forth a multiverse showdown with their respective foes. Currently, Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina are officially confirmed to be reprising their roles as Electro and Doc Ock.

Whether or not we will see the full Sinister Six lineup is unclear, but the confirmed villains are still apt to spell trouble for Parker and his friends. Fans also theorize that Parker’s classmate Flash Thompson could become a revamped version of Harry Osborn. Lending credence to this theory are the multiple Easter eggs littered throughout “Far From Home” that suggest Thompson is dealing with the same circumstances that drove Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man to villainhood.

What “No Way Home” Means for the MCU

Spider-Man is one of Marvel’s most beloved, renowned characters and has become a face of the MCU. Because of this status, the fate of Spider-Man after “No Way Home” is going to signify the commencement of Phase 4 of the MCU. Phase 4 of the MCU is currently slated to be all Marvel films and series released between 2021 and 2023 and will begin with the release of “No Way Home.” Despite the fact that this film marks the contractual end of Holland’s tenure as Spider-Man, Phase 4 presents an entirely new realm of possibilities for Spider-Man’s future in the new MCU.

One prominent fan theory concerning Spider-Man’s future in the next Marvel era is that the multiverse concept will extend into the MCU as a whole. For months rumors have been swirling about multiple other Avengers appearing in “No Way Home” as past and present Spider-Men look for a way back to their respective universes. There’s no doubt that the Avengers all coexist within the same universe, but if this theory is correct, it would mean that all Phase 4 Avengers and their villain counterparts would now be able to explore different universes.

Regardless of how the story unfolds, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is slated to be another blockbuster hit under Marvel’s belt. With details of the film being few and far between, the true plot will only be discovered once it hits the big screens this Christmas. Loyal MCU fans have many predictions, and it will be interesting to see which theories about the web-slinger’s future will come to fruition.

Spider-Man is a character that resonates with people of all generations that have grown up with different renditions of the hero. Whether it’s a reappearance of past Spider-Men, a scary new legion of MCU villains or Peter Parker having a stint as a fugitive, “No Way Home” is going to bring in loyal Spidey fans of all ages.