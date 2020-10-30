‘Schitt’s Creek’ Is a Glimpse Into the Inclusive World We Should Strive For

When “Schitt’s Creek” first graced our television screens back in 2015, we had no idea what was coming. It centers around the insanely rich Rose family, which is forced to move to a town that their father bought as a joke after they lose all their money. Created by the iconic father and son duo, Dan and Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” ended its sixth season this past April. After five years of growth, acceptance and inclusivity, the final season made history at the Emmys when it won all seven comedy categories.

The show’s embracing themes were huge game changers, especially in the world we live in today. It promotes the idea that everyone deserves to be loved and welcomed, no matter what.

In Season 2 of the show, we see the character David Rose come out as pansexual, using the phrase, “I like the wine and not the label.”

I thought it was a genius move for Dan Levy — who, besides co-creating the show, also plays David — to use such a creative phrase. It describes being pansexual perfectly. You’re into all kinds of people but don’t necessarily see their gender; you see their hearts. I have watched many shows before, but I have never once seen representation like this. I had to educate myself on what pansexuality is, as I didn’t know.

Another scene later in the show highlights that no matter what your preferences are, the people around you will love you for being you. In the Season 2 finale, we see Eugene Levy’s character, Johnny Rose, ask why his son can’t pick one gender to identify as. Johnny insists that it’ll just be less confusing for everyone involved if his son chooses.

One of my favorite parts of the series happens next. Roland Schitt, the town mayor, responds, “Well Johnny, when it comes to matters of the heart, you can’t tell your kids who to love.” Roland’s statement illustrates that there may be people who might not understand your preferences at first, but they learn to accept them once they realize this is who you are and how much happier you are because of it.

During Season 3, the character Patrick Brewer is introduced to the show. He invests in a business with David, and throughout their time spent together, we see the two characters start developing feelings for each other. Eventually, they start dating. David and Patrick’s romance is by far my favorite relationship that I’ve seen on any TV show. Not only is it because they are, in my opinion, simply the best, but also because of the way their relationship is portrayed.

The biggest things I’ve noticed about David and Patrick are, first, the show didn’t make their relationship about being a gay couple; they made it about simply being a couple. Second, they are very affectionate with each other, and I haven’t seen that as much with other gay couples on television. In every episode that David and Patrick are on screen together, we see some sort of physical touching or fondness displayed between the two, showing they’re into each other and that they are a couple.

I remember watching the show “Modern Family.” There wasn’t much affection between married gay couple Mitch and Cam like there is with David and Patrick.

At the end of Season 5, Patrick comes out to his parents. This was one of my top episodes of the show. It was so sweet, and handled with so much grace and love. For many LGBTQ+ people, coming out to loved ones and close friends can be terrifying. You don’t know how they’re going to react, you’re scared that everything will change and you’re not sure if they’ll accept you. Those are just a few of the worries that may run through someone’s head.

The scene captures a sense of relief. Yes, everything will change. Once you come out, no matter how anyone reacts, you get to be more yourself than you have ever been. You can fully embrace who you are meant to be. You get to choose your own path based on where you want to be. This is a big deal, and you should be proud.

After coming out and telling his parents about David, Patrick also reveals that he’s never been happier. Patrick’s joy is all his parents care about — that’s all that matters. You can clearly see throughout David and Patrick’s relationship how elated they are to be with one another, how good they are together and how they make each other better. If this isn’t the definition of “couple goals,” I don’t know what is.

We have seen major strides in the entertainment industry toward representing members of the LGBTQ+ community. “Schitt’s Creek” is a prime example of the kind of world we can and should strive for. We have seen the film business become more progressive toward people of all sexual identities. I’m hoping in the future we will see more storylines that include people with disabilities as well, who have long been ignored by entertainment.

“Schitt’s Creek” is a show full of love, acceptance and inclusivity. If that’s not Emmy worthy, I’m not sure what is.