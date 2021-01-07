8 Big Screen Movies You Need To Check Out in 2021

From long-awaited sequels to must-see originals, there are a lot of films to look forward to in the new year.

As 2020 comes to an end, many of us are reflecting upon the unprecedented challenges and changes the year brought. Movies the way they were imagined to be watched — in a theater — are just one of the many things the COVID-19 pandemic has stripped from our world.

The movie industry, like so many others in 2020, has fought tirelessly to reimagine the way in which it produces and premieres films to ensure safe production and viewing. After many adaptations, the industry has finally begun to produce and release movies in mass quantity as it did pre-pandemic.

As we cross our fingers that 2021 will be a year of freedom and recovery, we can at least be confident that it will be one full of great films. Production companies have raced one another to releasing previews and glimpses into soon-to-be-released movies.

From remakes and sequels to romance and comedy, 2021 is going to bring a variety of films you won’t want to miss. Here are eight must-see movies being released in 2021.

1. “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”

The world fell in love with Peter Rabbit after the first movie released back in 2018. “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” will continue the tale of Peter, voiced by James Corden, and his sweet human friend, Bea, but this time our favorite rabbit will be venturing out from the garden and into the real world.

The film is based on the original work of writer and illustrator Beatrix Potter. The sequel will be full of kid-friendly humor and fun, so be sure check out this adorable family film on Jan. 15

2. “Cinderella”

The classic fairytale story of a poor stepchild has been reimagined once again, bringing yet another recreation of “Cinderella” to movie theaters. Actors in the film include Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel and Billy Porter.

Directed by Kay Cannon, the movie is set to hit theaters on Feb. 5. The highly anticipated feature will bring a timeless storyline back to an eager audience.

3. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

It’s been too long since we’ve seen any ghost fighting action. “Ghostbuster” fans are on the edge of their seats to see this modern-day sequel to the classic ’80s film. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” follows the descendants of the original Ghostbusters as they unveil their family’s heroic past and their town’s dark mysteries.

The movie stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and Paul Rudd, with appearances from the three surviving original Ghostbusters as well as Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts. Directed by Jason Reitman, the film is currently scheduled to premiere on June 11.

4. “The Boss Baby: Family Business”

Sure to be another family-friendly favorite, “The Boss Baby: Family Business” is set to release on Sept. 17. This sequel is projected to do well at the box office, as fans of “The Boss Baby” are excited to see Alec Baldwin return as the voice of their most beloved baby in a suit.

5. “A Quiet Place Part II”

Full of suspense and action, this futuristic horror movie will continue the story of the Abbott family featured in the first film, “A Quiet Place.”

The movie is directed by John Krasinski and stars his wife, Emily Blunt, as well as Millicent Simmonds, Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou.

6. “In the Heights”

Musical genius Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway musical is being adapted and brought to the big screen. Director Jon M. Chu has taken the Tony-winning musical and turned it into a revolutionary movie.

The film is set to release both in movie theaters and on HBO Max on Sept. 17.

7. “Top Gun: Maverick”

It’s been more than three decades since the original “Top Gun,” and now Tom Cruise is returning to the big screen to star in the sequel. The cast will include Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Jon Hamm, Jay Ellis, Miles Teller and Monica Barbaro. Don’t miss the long-awaited release of this sure to be action-packed and nostalgic film on July 2.

8. “Jungle Cruise”

Like the critically acclaimed “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie series, the film “Jungle Cruise” will be based on a Disney theme park riverboat ride.

The Disney film will feature Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt as they adventure down a river in the jungle. Find it in theaters on July 30.

2021’s movie lineup is just what you need to cure your quarantine blues. As you ring in the new year, reserve your movie tickets now — these are films you won’t want to miss!