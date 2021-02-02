Best Sites To Buy (Real & Active) TikTok Followers

TikTok is a highly popular video creation and streaming platform with 26.5 million monthly users in the U.S. alone. It’s the most downloaded app on the Apple App Store, with around 33 million downloads per quarter. The videos created by TikTok users serve as entertainment content for millions of users and many people have attained celebrity status through them.

Gen Z loves using TikTok and 41% of all users on this platform are between the ages of 16 and 24. So whether you are a brand trying to market your products, or an influencer trying to make a name for yourself, you cannot afford to neglect it.

You might be thinking that other social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter are sufficient for marketing purposes, but you are wrong. The popularity of video content is steadily on the rise, and TikTok, being one of the most popular video-sharing platforms, gives you the perfect opportunity to reach out to people all over the world.

These days, many organizations selling their products and services to Gen Z are looking to buy TikTok followers. When you’re just making your foray into the world of TikTok, buying followers gives you a much-needed boost. Outsourcing your TikTok growth is simply a more efficient way of engaging with people.

While you might think about growing your TikTok followers without any external help, it’s simply not realistic. There are millions of content creators on this platform and it is hard to get noticed if you don’t have a certain number of followers. The algorithm is designed in such a way that it highlights videos from the most popular accounts and climbing this ladder might take years.

When you partner with a website to increase your follower count, you can concentrate on other areas, like making interesting content for your audience. The amount of reach you can get on TikTok exceeds other social media platforms like Instagram, so you should really consider buying followers for your account.

Today, there are several websites that let you buy followers, likes and views on TikTok. But not all of them provide reliable services. After all, you don’t want your followers disappearing after a few days or your views dropping gradually. To help you out, we have listed some of the top sites where you can buy TikTok followers.

Best Sites to Buy TikTok Followers

TokUpgrade has been in the business for a long time, and they are the website most people go to when they wish to get followers for TikTok. They assist you in getting good results by only selling the followers that represent your target demographic or market. This makes sure that your followers will be interested in viewing your content and actively engage with it.

TokUpgrade never provides you with fake engagement or bot accounts, which is a rarity today in the social media growth industry. It is a secure service that you can trust with your reputation. Since so many people have used their services, you know they must be reliable and trustworthy.

TokUpgrade creates personalized strategies for each of its clients, so you won’t be following the herd while trying to grow your follower count. While increasing your reach on TikTok, you need to keep a close eye on the engagement ratio. The more other people engage with your videos, the more people it will reach out to.

TokUpgrade asks you a bunch of questions related to your objectives, the kind of people you want to reach and your target market. This helps them curate the growth plan according to your requirements. After gathering this information, their experts get to work, growing your account through hashtags, engagements and follows.

The consistent performance delivered by TokUpgrade cannot be ignored. They follow an organic strategy, which means that some of the newer users might not like it because they don’t promise you a huge rise in followers overnight. Their sustainable strategy makes sure your account performs well over the long term.

If you are looking to buy TikTok followers, TokSocial is one of the best possible services out there. The services offered by them are somewhat similar to TokUpgrade, with this website maintaining the same standards with respect to follower quality, accountability and safety. They don’t try to sell you fake engagement or increase your follower count using bot accounts.

After signing up for this service, you will be assigned an account manager who will work with you to build a custom strategy. This will be used to deliver your content to the feeds of like-minded individuals belonging to your target demographic.

Communities are everything in the world of TikTok, and these communities have smaller communities existing within them, so it is crucial to know how to work with them. TokSocial achieves this quite effortlessly, resulting in your content going viral.

This service uses a solid growth strategy along with advanced filters that give your account a competitive edge. These filters allow you to identify the communities you should engage with. You can even assess the effectiveness of the strategy and make modifications to it as per the latest trends.

New trends appear on TikTok on a regular basis, and you need to keep up with them if you wish to achieve continuous growth. Hence, the option to adjust your strategy on the go is really useful. There are many services that will provide you engagement with bot accounts overnight, but this is not viable for the long-term.

TokSocial will provide you with real followers who are interested in your content. They will provide real engagement, consequentially increasing your follower to engagement ratio. In short, it is an authentic and safe way to grow your account on TikTok.

If you have a small budget, UseViral can provide you with real TikTok followers. UseViral cares about their clients and has been in the industry since 2009, so you can rest easy knowing your social media growth is in the hands of experts who know what they are doing.

As the name of the website suggests, you can easily go viral using their services, without putting in too much effort. The UseViral has a user-friendly interface, so you don’t have to face any hassles while purchasing their services. Many individuals favor this website because of the different payment options they offer.

UseViral’s services start from $10, so you can always get a little engagement, no matter how small your budget is. Compared to other sites, their pricing plans are quite cheap. They deliver real followers according to your industry, ensuring you only reach out to people who are likely to engage with your content.

The customer support service provided by UseViral is top-notch, so you can always get the help you need when you are not getting the expected results. They also offer guaranteed results; you don’t need to worry about losing your followers because this is a service that you can trust.

SidesMedia offers high-quality features at reasonable prices, so if you are looking for a cost-effective way to buy TikTok followers, this is the site you should stick with. This website offers lifetime packages with guaranteed refill features, which lets you save some money.

Furthermore, if you are a loyal customer of SidesMedia, you get loyalty points. This shows you that this company has a long-term plan, which makes them quite reliable. To buy a plan on this website, you just need to spend $9. The costliest plan costs only $153, so you don’t spend a fortune to grow your TikTok account.

They offer different packages and you can choose one as per your target market and objectives. After that, they will ask for your ID and username. They have privacy policies and keep your personal information safe and secure. After placing your order, you can start seeing the results within three days.

The best thing about SidesMedia is that they cover all the aspects of TikTok, so you don’t need to purchase services from multiple sources. You can get it all here. All of their followers are from active and real accounts, so you can get quality engagement without spending too much.

5. SocialViral

If you wish to enhance the appearance of your TikTok account, SocialViral is a website you should definitely consider. Although they are a relatively new organization, the quality of their engagement is quite decent.

With SocialViral, you just need to choose the exact number of followers you need for your TikTok account. You will be charged based on your choice. Many times, social growth service websites have packages that offer functionalities that you don’t require, so this is a more cost-effective way to grow your TikTok account.

The best thing about this website is that it begins the distribution process within 12 hours, which is quite a quick turnaround compared to other services. The social media experts at SocialViral start working on your account after the placement of your order.

Their payment system is totally secure and you have the option of completing it through credit card or PayPal. SocialViral has a solid customer service team who can provide you support at any time. These people look into each issue carefully and provide viable solutions.

This website does not sell you any fake followers. It has a user-friendly interface and you don’t need to share your TikTok account’s passwords in order to get followers. Once you get the followers into your account, you won’t lose them over time, because they are all from active accounts.

This company prioritizes customer privacy and they won’t ask you to provide them access to your TikTok account. Their only objective is to increase your follower count by following a low-risk and sustainable growth plan.

6. Hashtags for Likes

These days, hashtags form a crucial part of every marketing strategy. When you add the proper hashtags to your posts, you make sure your content reaches out to your target audience. Having a well-written bio, good content and a profile picture is not enough to grow your TikTok profile.

TikTok users often search using hashtags to look for posts that they would be interested in, so adding the proper hashtags means appearing on the search results of your target audience. Hashtags for Likes is a website that understands the importance of hashtags, so they will find out what hashtags will work for you so that you can grow your profile with greater efficiency.

This website is well-known in the social media growth industry for generating hashtags that lead to great results. If you’ve been using hashtags for your posts already, you can let the team know, and they will suggest what other options you can use.

Hashtags for Likes cares about your social media success, and they thoroughly analyze your profile, your objectives and your target demographic to suggest hashtags that will work best for you. In order to open an account on this website, you just need to provide your email ID. In return, you will get a personalized TikTok strategy at an affordable price.

7. Alessin

A first look at the Alessin website is sure to fill you with surprise. It is clear that they have put in a lot of effort to make their website look attractive. As many as 12 million people have signed up with this website and this should tell you that their services can be trusted when buying your TikTok followers.

One of the chief reasons why social media users prefer Alessin is that they have a fast delivery time. After purchasing their services, you will start seeing the results within two hours. Thus, if you are in a hurry to increase your follower count, Alessin is the perfect website to opt for.

Of course, a secure payment method is what any customer wants with an online service, and Alessin gives you the option of completing your payment through PayPal, which is one of the most secure payment gateways. Alessin offers reasonable pricing packages while maintaining its good reputation, and its clients have benefited from the amazing results they deliver.

With this website, you can buy TikTok followers for just $2, while the most expensive package costs only $34. This means that most TikTok users out there can afford their services. They also offer customized orders, so you can select the precise number of followers you need. The maximum number of followers you can buy with them is 100,000, which will cost you $369. If you compare this to other websites, you’ll see that it’s a decent deal.

8. Share Fans

Share Fans have a lot of experience when it comes to delivering efficient growth services for users of TikTok and other social media platforms. The experts at Share Fans certainly know what they are doing, owing to the vast amount of experience they possess in the field.

This company makes some tall claims about being the best in the industry, and this is not just inflated. There are several customer testimonials that back up their claims. Moreover, their pricing plans start from just $14, with the most expensive plan being $96.

Through the wide range of prices offered by Share Fans, they can cater to people with different budgets, and regardless of the amount of money you have left aside for online marketing purposes, you can find a plan that’s suitable for you.

Share Fans always offers you authentic and active followers, with the delivery time being less than 24 hours. This is quite convenient considering some of the services take several days for the results to reflect on your account. Of course, if you purchase a package with a large number of followers, it will take more than a day, but the excellent turnaround time cannot be ignored.

Signing up with this website is quite effortless. After providing them your username, you can complete the payment to confirm the order. Their payment modes are quite secure, so you can stop worrying and wait for your order to be delivered.

9. TikTok Fame

TikTok Fame has realized that making their brand look attractive is key to drawing in more customers, so they have taken a lot of time to enhance the appearance of their website for you to buy TikTok followers from. This shows professionalism and tells you that the company wants to connect with their customers and take into consideration their likes and dislikes.

Many customers have written rave reviews about the awesome services provided by TikTok Fame. Their payment system has the kind of high-level security you find with banks, so there should be no concerns at all in regards to safety.

From this site, you can buy TikTok followers, likes and fans, with the rates being different for each. TikTok Fame provides you 24/7 customer support and also offers some additional features that will increase your chances of making your profile stand out on TikTok.

This is probably the cheapest place to buy followers for your TikTok profile, seeing that their plans start from $1.97 and end at $33.99. While the range isn’t all that impressive, it is affordable for the majority of TikTok users. They have a fast delivery time and do not collect any personal details, so you can sit back and relax as your order gets delivered within 60 minutes or so.

10. ViewsExpert

ViewsExpert is one of the oldest players in the industry, and they offer some great options to increase your follower count on TikTok. For a small price, they deliver real and active followers, because, at the end of the day, they have the best interests of their clients in mind.

ViewsExpert has a website that is user-friendly, so you won’t face any issues while placing your order. With them, you can place your order using multiple payment methods, which is really convenient. The pricing plans range from $22 to $99, which makes ViewsExpert a good alternative since there are other brands out there asking more for similar services.

Once you’ve signed up with ViewsExpert, you will see the followers appearing within a few days. You will be given an email address where you can contact the website in case you require any assistance.

11. Free TikTok

Just as the name suggests, this company offers you free followers and engagement. In order to avail yourself of their services, you need to install their app and play a game to unlock their services. After this, you have to provide your TikTok ID, and high-quality engagement will be delivered to you for free within a short period of time.

Just because they offer free services doesn’t mean they compromise on the quality of engagement and followers. You have many options when it comes to choosing the type of followers for your profile. This gives you the freedom to grow your TikTok account with different types of engagement depending on your social media objectives.

There are many free services that add bot followers to your account. However, Free TikTok is different. They stick to their word and offer you long-term engagement. You can also access customer support facilities whenever needed, which is quite a rarity for a company providing free services.

This website offers you 50 followers on a daily basis with guaranteed results and safety. If you just need a handful of followers, you can get them in just 10 minutes, while the maximum time they take is 24 hours. They do not ask for your password and make sure the TikTok algorithm does not ban your account for buying followers.

Final Thoughts

By accessing cheap services or buying bot followers, you will do more harm than good. These followers are likely to disappear after a few days, so you should always aim to buy real and active followers for your TikTok account.

Now you know about the best websites offering TikTok followers, you can let go of the stress and watch your account grow in terms of followers, as well as engagement. Remember, in order to keep your followers engaged, you must provide them with great content consistently.