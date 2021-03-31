A Year Later and Players Are Still Delighted by Animal Crossing: New Horizons

New design options and seasonal items make the charming Nintendo game more exciting to play now than ever before.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was released in March 2020, right as the pandemic was starting and people were just getting used to staying at home for their safety. Many needed some form of comfort to distract them from the outside world’s troubles. Animal Crossing: New Horizons came at the perfect time, giving players a relaxing new start and a place they could call home. A year later, many people still adore the game, and there are many new updates and features to enjoy.

The Newest Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update

When you update the game for the celebration of Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ first anniversary, you are given a free cake in the mail. It’s wonderfully decorated with little cookies and a number one. You now have the option to get 50 more custom design slots, customization of umbrellas, miniature flags, uchiwa (a traditional Japanese fan) and photo stands. There is also a new feature to access the Custom Design Portal on your NookPhone.

All of these updates are exciting. You can now have a total of 100 custom designs, and you no longer have to walk to the Able Sisters (a shop owned by two sisters who sell clothing) to use the Custom Design Kiosk.

To access these updates, head to your Resident Services. Once you’re there, go to the NookStop terminal (ATM), select Redeem Nook Miles and then select both the Custom Design features located in the menu named under Custom Design Pro Editor + and Custom Design Portal.

No longer will you have to delete existing designs for new ones, and you won’t have to wait for the Able Sisters to open their kiosk or get there after it closes. With these additions, the update is looking pretty promising.

Sanrio Villager Amiibo Cards

On March 26, the Animal Crossing Sanrio Collaboration Pack became available for purchase at Target for $5.99. In the pack, players will obtain amiibo cards containing six villagers inspired by popular Sanrio characters. The Sanrio villagers in the collection include:

Rilla, a peppy gorilla villager inspired by Hello Kitty.

Marty, a lazy cub villager inspired by Pompompurin.

Étoile, a normal-personality sheep villager inspired by Little Twin Stars.

Chai, a peppy elephant villager inspired by Cinnamoroll.

Chelsea, a normal-personality deer villager inspired by My Melody.

Toby, a smug rabbit villager inspired by Kerokerokeroppi.

If you already had the Sanrio amiibo cards before this update, you only got posters based on the Sanrio brand. Now, you can get new items, walls, clothing and even posters based on the villagers, and you can obtain the villagers by going through the same procedure you would with regular Animal Crossing amiibo cards.

Head to your Resident Services, go to the ATM, select Invite a Camper and scan any amiibo card you would like to invite. You are on your first step to getting a Sanrio Villager to your island. You just have to do the tasks the camper wants for three days, and they will then be ready to move into an empty lot on your island. You may have to ask someone to leave the town if you already have 10 villagers.

New Items for Spring

Spring is here, and that means new seasonal items are arriving for the blooming season. Until April 1, you can order a whoopee cushion with various colors in the Nook Shopping Service, which you can access through either the NookStop terminal or the app on your NookPhone.

Want something classier? From April 1 to April 30, you can get ready for prom at the Able Sisters with new prom-themed outfits. You can order prom-themed dresses and suits from Nook Shopping, as well as flooring, walls and a prom sash. Grab your prom invite and get ready to boogie on the dance floor!

Bunny Day Is Back

Bunny Day is coming back this April, and so is that cursed character Zipper T. Bunny. Luckily, things will not be as chaotic as before; egg collecting is tamer, and eggs won’t appear everywhere the moment April begins. Instead, until April 4, you can visit the furniture store, Nook’s Cranny, and buy one thing from the Bunny Day series each day. There are more items than last year; new items include a tree with eggs attached and a chocolate bunny with candy eggs.

Showcase Your Island and Spend Your Nook Coins

The Island Tour Creator was not included in the Animal Crossing update, but it was another recent addition to the game. You can now make a poster and trailer for your island. Use screenshots and footage in your Nintendo Switch and use your phone to show the world your creations and locations.

Nook Points are another new feature coming in late March. Nook Points are a new form of currency you use in NookLink, available in the Nintendo Online app on your phone. You will see a menu with many different apps on NookLink. Go to the app with the ACNH logo with the name “Nook Points” and click on it. There you’ll click “get my points” to redeem them. Every day, you’ll be able to get Nook Points by logging into NookLink.

You can spend your points in the same place where you get them. You can redeem the points for items, and from there, you’ll get a menu with redeemable, in-game items. Not much is known yet what things will be available apart from a Nook Inc. poster and picture frames of the Animal Crossing main characters, like Timmy and Tommy, Isabelle and Tom Nook, so keep an eye on @animalcrossing on Twitter for updates.

Build-A-Bear and Animal Crossing: New Horizons Collaboration

Wish you could have a stuffed animal based on your favorite villager? Well, you may be in luck because Build-A-Bear Workshop will soon collaborate with Animal Crossing: New Horizons. No new information on the date or collection is available yet, but more details will be coming soon.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons helped ease the pain and worry of 2020. Many have stepped away from Animal Crossing: New Horizons since then because they were burned out or bored, but now, there are a ton of reasons to come back and immerse yourself in the new aspects the game has delivered.

This update offers endless possibilities, and it’s a great time to be excited for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Ready to kick back and relax on your island again? Are you interested in going on vacation through your Nintendo Switch? Welcome to New Horizons. Have a pleasant and safe trip!