Why Companies Should Shift to Mobile Learning

Mobile phones are a part and parcel of everyone’s life. If you forget to carry your phone, the psychological discomfort of missing something important starts developing and makes you anxious. Your phone takes care of a lot of things for you — it contains things like your to-do list, contacts and addresses, route navigation applications, schedules and calendars, etc. The list goes on.

Apart from the day-to-day activities being managed by your mobile device, you can literally carry a veritable bank of knowledge that that fits entirely in your small mobile phone. Through mobile learning, you can gain knowledge on any topic anytime and in any corner of the world. You can not only learn a new skill but can also develop a training course to transfer your knowledge to others.

Organizations also must make the most of this technology to train their employees on-the-go to reap the maximum benefits while saving time and infrastructural cost. Some of the benefits of shifting to mobile learning are mentioned below:

Increased Participation

As the learning content is provided on a personal mobile device, it attracts increased participation and more individual engagement. In this fast-moving world, people do not want to miss any information, which keeps them on their toes. This attribute can be positively used by an organization to push and inspire participants to stay involved and responsive.

Mobile learning, when integrated with social media features and online communities, keeps the learners engaged and involved in the new learning through collaboration. Sharing examples and experiences improve communication skills and bring out the creative side of the learner.

Features like a responsive touchscreen can be used to increase the engagement of the learner. Modules can be developed using drag and drop features as well as game elements that obtain higher engagement levels via immersive learning.

Giving the leverage to learn at their own pace gives a sense of freedom to the learner. Providing tasks and setting realistic deadlines to deliver their tasks results in better learning and higher productivity. The onus of learning is shifted to the learner.

Equal Distribution of Learning Opportunities

To attract the best talent, organizations have started recruiting without considering the location constraints. Technology has ritually enabled bringing employees from different geographical locations under one roof through the internet.

Training these employees by providing them equal opportunities at the same time becomes easier for employers because of mobile learning. The organizational culture is slowly shifting from fixed working hours to flexible working hours by providing deadlines for the deliverables. The same concept and policy can be applied for training the employees irrespective of the location they are operating from.

As stated earlier, mobile learning provides a collaborative learning environment providing equal learning opportunities and help in a close-knit organization community.

Provides Handy Information

With the change in work culture, the employees get to learn new skills, especially work-related skills, on the go. Having said that, it is difficult to remember all the material all the time. With ready-to-access mobile learning, you can brush up on skills whenever and wherever required. Shifting training from traditional methods to mobile learning will allow the fast growth of both the organization and the employee.

Mobile is an important and must-have asset not only for millennials and Generation Z, but all age groups. Everyone is in tune with the new mobile technology. Everyone wants to stay connected and on top of the information all the time. Mobile learning can help fill in this gap.

Conclusion

As the working styles and preferences shift and organizations leverage their employees with the required tools, mobile learning is used to offer the organization as a whole the maximum benefits. To develop an effective mobile learning application, you can use the cornerstone LMS, which can be integrated into all devices.