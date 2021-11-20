What Are the Best BSG Pokies

The gambling provider has a lot of options to choose from.

No compilation of the best game suppliers is complete without Betsoft Gaming. The company made a name for itself with innovative 3D slots, which is not taking anything away from its other game libraries. Since it released Slots3™ titles in 2010, the medium-sized company has released an avalanche of highly entertaining collections of table games, video poker, poker-style games, bingo and traditional slots. A BSG games casino features some of the best slot games in the online casino sphere. There are over 500 online casinos that host BSG games, a clear indicator of the provider’s popularity.

Essential Details About BETSOFT GAMING SOFTWARE

Often, a license and fairness certification from a top gaming jurisdiction is all a gaming provider needs to prove its credibility. This gaming provider went further with six licenses from trusted bodies, including two fairness certifications from independent software testing agencies.

The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA)

Curacao eGaming

Romanian National Gambling Office (ONJN)

AAMS (Amministrazione Autonoma dei Monopoli di Stato)

Certified by GLI

Approved by Quinel.

Multiple Awards Won by BSG.

Betsoft is a proud winner of multiple awards and has bagged numerous nominations in an industry widely known as ultra-competitive. Some of the critical awards and nominations it has received over recent years are:

2017 LS Award

2018 Mobile Gaming Provider of the Year by Malta iGaming

2018 Best Gaming Casino Supplier of the Year – Malta iGaming Excellence Award (MIGEA)

2018 Slot Provider of the Year – 5 Star iGaming Media Starlet Awards

2018/2019 Best B2B Digital Platform and Software Solution – G2E Asia Awards

2019 Innovation in RNG Casino Software – EGR B2B Awards

2019 RNG Casino Supplier of the Year – 5 Star iGaming Media

2019 Game of the Year – 5 Star iGaming Media

2019 Media Innovator Award – CV Magazine

2021 RNG Casino Supplier of the Year – 5 Star iGaming Media Starlet Awards.

Main Features Pack in Every Betsoft Slot Title

Receiving awards is always a welcome recognition of innovation and creativity. And they are also great for marketing purposes. However, the pride of a company like Betsoft is providing its players the ultimate entertainment with cutting-edge technology. Thousands of players love the slots and other game categories because of their stunning artwork, impeccable graphics, crisp sound and outstanding animations. For hundreds of online casinos, Betsoft is always a top pick for the following reasons:

Collection of slots and video slots developed with proper 3D technology

Employs Shift™ with HTML 5 to develop games that run as smoothly on mobile as on desktop.

It has peerless 24/7 support services for prompt assistance, uninterrupted entertainment to the players, and seamless client administration.

The software contains graphical assets and co-branded marketing assets for effective promotions across different platforms.

Software is suitable for small, medium and bigger iGaming businesses.

Entice new players with incentives and keep existing customers happy.

Games are available to play with a wide variety of payment options, including cryptocurrency.

Betsoft Game Review

Its library of over 200 games put Betsoft ahead of its competitors. The best part for players that want a cinematic gaming experience is that the games are developed in a highly interactive 3D format. All games are available on all types of devices, including smartphones and tablets, for an on-the-go gaming experience.

Over 500 online casinos have games from the giant provider in their portfolio. Therefore the chances are good you will find some on your favorite site. Regardless of your gaming taste, there is something for every online casino stocked with Betsoft games. All it takes to kick start the fun can be as low as a $0.25 bet. Games from the provider are available in crypto versions. So, here are the BTC games you will find in any Betsoft casino.

Bitcoin Slots

Most of Betsoft’s enviable reputation in the online casino sphere comes from its top-quality collection of slot titles. The provider has it all, from the foremost one-armed bandits to the modernistic, contemporary video slots. Crypto-enthusiasts-turned-gamers can enjoy it all in any Bitcoin casino that employs the Betsoft software. Playing Bitcoin slots, whether the 3-reel or 5-reel slots, guarantees almost unlimited fun and an opportunity to win. The slot titles have high RTP and pay out frequently. For a chance to accumulate Bitcoin while getting good entertainment value, these Bitcoin casino games come highly recommended;

Aztec Magic Deluxe

Snail Race

Lucky Lady Clover

Pharaoh’s Empire

Crazy Monkey

Bitcoin Video Poker

Playing crypto video poker is no different in gameplay from the regular video poker developed by the developer. The only difference is the chance to use the super-fast Bitcoin and other major cryptos for deposit and payout. Popular variations you can get your lick with are Texas Hold ’em, Caribbean Poker, Five Draw Poker, Multi-hand Poker and H.O.R.S.E. Poker.

Bitcoin Table Games

Table games are the core of casino games. In any Betsoft casino, you are guaranteed to find different variations of classic games that include blackjack, roulette, baccarat, poker, bingo, pontoon, and scratch games. Every game gives you a fair chance to win with a certified RNG system and competitive return to player. Feel free to enjoy the anonymity, low processing fee, and other perks offered when you play these games with Bitcoin or your preferred crypto.

Other notable additions to the Betsoft game suite are the scratch game and Virtual Racebook in 3D.

Ten Picks for the Numerous BetSoft Casino Games

Wolf Moon Rising: The 25 pay-line slot with a 20000x win potential, an additional 12 free spins, and an RTP of 96.53%.

Monster Pop: the 5-reel, 5-row slot with funny monster symbols. It has an RTP of 97%.

Super sweet: A 5×3 reel mirroring a sweet experience with delightful visuals. It offers a 95% RTP in 5 Reels, 10 Paylines.

Zoom Roulette: A roulette based on the classic European standard with a single zero.

Take the Bank: Do a heist on reels, 75 pay lines with a 96℅ RTP.

Total Overdrive: Increase your multiplier with every winning spin with the Overdrive multiplier. A 96.92% RTP is assured on 3 Reels, 5 Paylines.

Viking Voyage: A max of $4,713.15 is up for grabs when you make a bet on the 10 pay lines. The wild symbol represented by a longboat appears on reels 1 and 5.

Gold Canyon: A 5X3 video slot has 20 pay lines and returns 96% to players.

Faerie Spells: Earn up to $12,252 in this 5×3 progressive video slot.

Gemmed!: Here is a 9×9 grid game that has 40,503 ways to win. Find up to 81 gem clusters to earn crazy bonus games.

Betsoft Games With High Returns

Good Girl, Bad Girl – RTP 97.80%

After Night Falls – RTP 97.27%

Monster Pop — RTP 97.07%

Back to Venus — RTP 97.06%

Kawaii Kitty – RTP 96.59%

Total Overdrive ­— RTP 96.62%

Playing Betsoft slots in Zodiac casino comes with the chance to win real money. Also, gamblers that want to have fun first can play a demo.