These Vintage Fashion Shops Make Second-Hand Look First Class

The pandemic has forced indoor shopping to come to a screeching halt. I, unfortunately for my wallet, loved to dip into various stores, poking around tiny boutiques and winding my way through vintage clothing. That isn’t really possible anymore, especially as we head into the colder months. What little indoor shopping there is, is probably best to steer clear from. Safety during flu season is of the utmost importance.

So, where do my fellow fashion-junkies head to? The world wide web. Online shopping has seen a 37% increase between the first and second fiscal quarters of 2020. It is not only safer, but countless brands are now just a mouse-click away. But consumers, please take note, shopping small is still just as important as it was when we could visit in-person. Supporting local businesses is not only a way to feel good about your purchases and the impact of your spending, but a way to directly invest back into your community. Vintage stores have taken a particular hit, even though the COVID-19 virus doesn’t seem to sit on fabric for very long. To make matters more difficult, larger companies like Depop, Poshmark and ThredUp have monopolized the market for years. They’re well-versed in the nuanced industry of online vintage resale, while smaller businesses just aren’t. In an effort to support the little guy, here are five businesses worth checking out.

Eclectic Cat Person meets Sexy Cowboy. Founded in 2019 by creator and owner Rebecca Wright, Psychic Outlaw is literally one-of-a-kind. The team creates handmade clothing pieces from antique and vintage textiles; you have the option to purchase one of their creations, or you can supply your own quilt for them to create a custom jacket for you. While Psychic Outlaw runs a bit on the pricey side, the quality of the items speak for themselves. An investment, perhaps?

Simone Else is the person behind this “one womxn run operation,” a fantastically freaky fashion circus based out of Detroit, Michigan. Looking for a bolo tie made out of a toy car? They’ve got it. How about a ’90s blouse with sleeves that reach the floor? Look no further. So you can feel good while looking good, EAT DA RICH underscores its commitment to sustainability. Their anti-take-make-waste logic means that anything you buy will be either up-cycled or handmade. Oh, and if you sign up for their uber-cool emails, you’ll get 10% off your next purchase.

Whether you fell in love with Cher Horowitz’s iconic style, or you drooled over “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion” (like I did), this one’s for you. Thrilling is an online marketplace that hosts over 150 vintage and secondhand boutiques. Each item you purchase is shipped from the boutique itself. Recently, they teamed up with Mona May, the costume designer behind “Clueless,” to give you a curated collection of plaid perfection . By the way — use code THANKYOU for 10% off your first order.

Easy, warm, inviting — Hot Cocoa Vintage stays true to its namesake. Curated by @____jaz_____ , this small business is awash in beautiful neutrals. It’s a cottage core lover’s paradise, akin to walking through a sun-soaked field full of light linens drying on nearby laundry lines. Might I recommend the linen-cropped blouse? Pair it with the linen maxi skirt and frolic away.

This vintage store isn’t for the faint of heart. Their pieces are quite possibly the textbook definition of luxury vintage. “Sororité” translates to sisterhood in French, and the sisters behind this label are trѐs chic, thanks to their mother’s lifelong love of luxury and reworked fashion. Sororité Vintage has been featured in Vogue, Glamour and Elle.

It seems too good to be true. High-end vintage pieces at the tip of your fingers? But wait, here’s the catch: Sororité Vintage only releases their clothes every two weeks. Their drops are highly anticipated, as they give interested customers tantalizing hints via their Instagram stories. Their next big drop is the Sororité Holiday Market Part Une, Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. EST. Jean Paul Gaultier, Azzedine Alaia, Chanel, Louis Vuitton and other luxury brands can be found for sale. Most of their pieces are sold within the first 20 minutes of the store being open, but don’t let that scare you away — Sororité offers a 10% discount when you join their newsletter. If you manage to get your hands on one of their coveted pieces, your beautiful garment will arrive in 100% eco-friendly packaging — the cherry on top to a seriously coveted purchase.

The wonderful world of vintage online shopping awaits. If you find any amazing hauls, drop them in the comments!