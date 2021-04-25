Savvy Tips for Aspiring Lawyers

Want to become a lawyer? If you want to become an attorney, take some of the advice down below. It might come in handy for your journey.

Becoming a lawyer takes dedication and hard work, but results in an incredibly fulfilling career. If you are interested in becoming a lawyer, here are some tips to help you get started:

Update your resume and wardrobe

Make sure that your resume is updated and will look good when you are out applying for internships or jobs at law offices.

Purchase at least one nice suit for interviews and court hearings, as well as about five professional outfits for wearing to the law office.

Get experience

You need to experience working in a law firm to determine if being a lawyer is what you really want to do. Furthermore, having experience working in a law firm is beneficial when applying to law school; applicants who have legal experience are more likely to be accepted.

You might need to begin with an unpaid internship to get experience. If you are able to afford to work on an unpaid internship, take it because being able to add law firm experience to your resume is very valuable. Also, if you discover that you don’t actually want to be a lawyer, it is better to find out while working an internship than when you have actually begun law school!

Try to obtain internships at law firms that specialize in the areas of law that you are interested in. For example, if you were interested in criminal law, you would begin with an internet search for a criminal lawyer, such as Astor Legal Criminal Lawyers, to find law offices to apply to. Once you have obtained experience in each area of law that you are interested in, you will be able to choose which area to focus on when applying for internships or jobs.

Meet with a college counselor

It is crucial to schedule a meeting with a college counselor. You will need their help to determine what classes you should be taking and what degree you should be working toward to make yourself a strong candidate when you apply to law school.

These counselors will also have good resources available for you as you prepare yourself to take the Law School Admission Test (also known as the LSAT).

Make connections

Work hard and do your best during any opportunities you are able to obtain at law offices so that you are able to make positive connections with the lawyers there. You will learn valuable lessons from them. Moreover, applying to law school involves submitting letters of recommendation that have been written on your behalf — which these connections may be able to write for you. After graduating law school, these contacts may also help you find a job.

Research the financing options

Although being a lawyer has the potential to provide a high level of income, law school is expensive. Look into all your options to finance your legal education, such as scholarships and student loans. Even a partial scholarship can be incredibly beneficial.

Best of luck as you embark on your journey to becoming a lawyer!