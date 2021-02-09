Calmerry Is an Affordable Online Therapy Platform for You

Calmerry is a reliable and affordable online therapy platform open 24/7 to everyone. You can schedule your sessions online and get reliable support.

Calmerry Platform: The Right Place for Affordable Therapy

Online therapy has become common in the internet era. Traditionally, people facing mental health issues had to schedule appointments in offices and discuss their challenges on a therapist’s couch. Even though this approach is still effective in improving mental health, it has some limitations compared to an affordable counselor online.

For one, a person could only schedule their sessions at specific times, depending on the therapist’s availability. Some people do not have ready access to therapists in their location and must travel long distances to sessions.

Moreover, some people don’t have flexible schedules that allow them to have in-office therapy sessions (for example, stay-at-home parents).

Hence, finding an affordable online therapy platform has become a priority for people facing mental health challenges.

Calmerry Online Counseling Platform: General Overview

Calmerry is an online platform that offers people access to licensed therapists with whom they can take remote sessions via video call or text.

Calmerry was introduced recently, during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, it has developed into one of the best affordable online counseling services. The platform aimed to ensure people still have access to therapy during the lockdown.

Isolation affects people in different ways, causing uncertainty, panic and fear. Furthermore, those who were attending sessions before lockdown needed a way to resume their mental health treatment.

Online Counseling Services Offered at Calmerry

People seek out professional therapy for various reasons. Calmerry platform provides online counseling to everyone. You might be in a relationship, divorced or a person who gave birth recently.

Everyone is accepted, and the platform always has an affordable counselor ready to help you with your issues.

One notable service offered on the platform is couples therapy, where an online therapist works with one or both of the partners to help overcome their issues.

The therapist helps identify any negative behavioral patterns, communication breakdowns and interpersonal issues affecting relationships. They will support you in making the relationships healthier.

Other online affordable therapy services offered include:

Individual therapy for personal issues

Low self-esteem therapy

Family therapy

Career counseling

Coping with anxiety and stress

Treating OCD

Anger management

Dealing with eating disorders

Grief counseling

Emotional abuse therapy

Divorce counseling

Getting Affordable Online Counseling at Calmerry: How It Works

With Calmerry, the first thing you will notice is that it’s easy to navigate the platform. The online counseling site is available across all devices, including desktops, tablets and mobile phones. All one needs is a stable internet connection to get started.

So, what is the process for acquiring counseling online?

Clients first have to take a survey that contains questions about themselves. These are questions about their general information and why they feel they need online therapy.

The next step is to choose a plan. There are different subscription plans, with the basic one starting at $45. You can choose to pay weekly or monthly.

After that, the support matches you with a suitable counselor. It takes up to 24 hours.

After getting matched, you begin online therapy and scheduling sessions. Each session on this therapy online platform lasts 30 minutes.

Finally, track your progress while following the therapist’s guidelines.

Communication With Online Counselors

After being matched with a therapist, a client has the freedom to use either of two communication modes: text or video call.

Some people might prefer video calls because it offers the face-to-face benefits that offline therapy provides. For example, the online therapist will be able to monitor your body language when discussing any issues. Feedback is also immediate, which is another bonus.

Others might choose to text for convenience purposes, such as when they need a little privacy or they are too busy for video calls. Irrespective of the communication mode you choose, you’ll still get the maximum benefits of the service.

Another outstanding feature about this online therapy service is that clients can hold their sessions from any location.

The Licensed Therapists

All the therapists at the Calmerry platform are fully-licensed, with enough experience. When linked with an online therapist, you can begin sessions immediately.

The counselors have all their licenses and certifications to prove their qualifications. They are also skilled in different therapy approaches, including online CBT therapy.

The service has a tough selection process that ensures that only the best and most qualified counselors join its team.

Prices for Online Therapy and How to Pay

Traditional therapy is quite costly compared to what online therapy platforms charge. For example, face-to-face therapy charges around $150 per session, usually one session a week.

In contrast, online therapy sites charge roughly between $40 and $70.

Anyone seeking mental health assistance might need to ask, “What is the cheapest online therapy?”

Well, different online platforms offer different rates for their therapy services. However, Calmerry is among the cheapest, charging $45 weekly.

Calmerry offers a subscription-based model where clients choose plans according to their spending power. If you are looking for low-cost therapy, the platform should be among your choices. Payment is easy since they allow all the major cards, including MasterCard, Discover, and American Express.

The one downside here is that the service does not accept insurance.

Advantages of Using Calmerry for Online Counseling

Aside from being one of the low-cost counseling solutions out there, Calmerry has other features that make it a reliable online therapy platform.

Here are a few of them:

Flexible Scheduling

Unlike offline therapy, where you have to rely on a therapist’s schedule, Calmerry allows you to set your sessions according to when your professional and you both will be available.

Many people have demanding jobs and personal lives — so their free time is limited. And having the ability to negotiate the time that suits you best for therapy is an excellent perk.

Ability to Switch Therapists at Will

The human-oriented approach to match people with their therapists guarantees the most positive results.

But even though all the therapists are qualified, sometimes people may want to change their counselor. Being able to “click” with your therapist impacts the treatment’s success, and that’s why the platform allows free switching.

Clients Can Cancel Subscriptions at Any Time

Since the online therapy prices are subscription-based, many might assume that they are bound to the platform for the long term.

However, on Calmerry, you can cancel your subscription at any time.

Effectiveness

Calmerry platform offers highly qualified mental health professionals to provide support, treatment and guidance. This affordable therapy platform ensures each session is as effective as in-person meetings. Its therapists are fully licensed and have enough experience in helping people with their mental health issues.

Get Started Now With Calmerry

Therapy does not need to be a trip to the counselor’s office every week for a high-priced session. Instead, you can have access to a variety of professionals online from the comfort of your home.

Calmerry offers convenience, flexibility and high-quality services.

It is one of the most affordable online therapy services out there currently and among the fastest-growing.

So, start by filling out their survey. Find your suitable therapist there to help you boost your mental health!

Kate has a B.S. in Psychology and M.A. in Clinical Psychology from Pepperdine University and has worked in healthcare since 2017. She primarily treated depression, anxiety, eating disorders, trauma, and grief, as well as identity, relationship and adjustment issues. Her clinical experience has focused on individual and group counseling, emergency counseling and outreach. https://www.linkedin.com/in/kate-skurat-5348381b9/