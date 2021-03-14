Best Sites to Buy Spotify Plays & Followers

Social media platforms have completely changed as they have become huge promotional platforms for enthusiasts in all types of fields. One such platform is Spotify, and it has become one of the biggest collaborative places for music listeners as well as creators.

Launched in 2008, Spotify is a music streaming platform that allows you to listen to music made by talented musicians around the world. Both popular and amateur artists can make use of this platform to showcase their skills and passion for music.

Being one of the largest music streaming apps in the world, Spotify can be the best kickstart for anyone’s music career. With around 286 million users being active on the platform every month, it is clear that Spotify’s audience base is bigger than any other music platform. Such a huge audience base can do wonders for any music artist looking forward to a promising career in this industry.

We are all aware of the domino effect and software algorithms of social media that consider different dynamic factors for boosting the status of any content. Just like any other social media platform, the key factors of numbers and engagement are a must for Spotify channels as well.

The music, podcast or whatever else that you upload on Spotify will need a huge number of likes, plays, followers and shares to become more visible and ultimately featured by the platform itself. Without the necessary traffic and engagement, your music will just be decorating your board without anyone listening to it.

Make sure you understand what an increase in numbers does to your Spotify channel. As the number of followers, plays and streams rise on your channel, the algorithm registers the growth. If it grows enough, the platform starts featuring your account in the top content list that attracts more users. When new users see high numbers on a channel, they get intrigued enough to listen and that’s how you get a new follower.

While there are many organic methods to give a boost to Spotify channels, the fierce competition makes it difficult to imagine getting a spot on the forefront easily. A lot of channels are in line for attention and chances are high that your content goes unnoticed. What could be a more plausible solution to this is to buy Spotify plays and followers.

Now, some of you may think that this is a backdoor way to growth, but it isn’t the case. The face of success changes when the competition is high and requires the issues to be met with a fresh approach. To that effect, it’s necessary to talk about the growth services offered by some great social media marketing companies that become the best source of help for boosting social media growth.

Here is a list of some of the best marketing companies that are going to drive the growth of your Spotify channel forward. These companies add the most authentic followers and listeners who not only increase your follower number, but engagement too.

The result is an abbreviated struggle on your part for getting the right attention for your account and focusing on building worthy content. These companies devise the best strategies for boosting the rankings of your music platform, as they know what is required for this.

Best Sites to Buy Spotify Plays & Followers

The websites that have been included in this list have been reviewed and ranked as the best by their users and they carry all the necessary requirements.

You might also like: Is Buying Real YouTube Likes, Views and Subscribers Safe?

As you go through the reviews, you will see that each one of them has a different approach toward making Spotify channels better. You can be sure that you will find the right company to buy Spotify plays and followers from, and you’ll soon have your Spotify account doing really well.

Search as widely as you want and you won’t find a company better than UseViral when it comes to a place to buy Spotify plays and followers. There are several benefits of joining hands with UseViral, which shares the common aim of helping your Spotify account perform the best in your niche.

Another big help that this company offers is add authenticity to Spotify channels by adding only real and engaging listeners who will stick to the account. All the traffic generated is best in quality, which makes the account look genuine.

The company delivers followers and plays very naturally to mask the purchase effectively and save the account from being hit by Spotify’s policies. It does so by adding the traffic gradually over time. This method is called dripping. You may have to face a longer delivery time, which is still the fastest, but the company will keep your channel completely safe.

Eight pricing packages start from $3 and go up to $59 for providing 1000 to 50,000 followers. You can even choose to buy from the two types of followers: following playlists or normal artists. The price packages to buy Spotify plays range from $10 to $499 for providing 1000 to 50,000 plays.

UseViral ensures end-to-end service with safe order placements, payments and delivery. Everything is secured with SSL encryption and no password is asked for at any stage. All the policies of this company comply with the standard ethical and legal norms.

Getting the services of UseViral is very easy­ — simply sign up and keep following the steps to place your order. In case of any issue, you can contact their assistance team that is available around the clock.

This is the second top-rated company that will give you all the help you need to boost your Spotify account. SidesMedia deploys the most advanced tools and analytics to provide the best solution for boosting the performance stats of different social media accounts. You can purchase Spotify plays, artist followers and monthly listeners for your Spotify channel from SidesMedia.

This company has a very straightforward process for delivering services. After the package is selected, they allow you to select the type and number of followers wanted. The next step is to add the link to your Spotify channel and a valid email address. That’s about it. Your order will be delivered within the next 72 hours or more as per the purchased quantity. All the while, you can remain assured about the safe and smooth delivery of the services.

This streamlined and effective process has come into being with the experience that the company has gained in the domain of social media marketing. SidesMedia stays updated with the latest social media trends and dynamics and knows what is needed exactly to give the ultimate growth to accounts on platforms like Spotify.

Quality is a big assurance that SidesMedia gives when delivering followers and listeners. This is necessary to get real growth for social media accounts. For a reliable, high-quality and fast service, get in touch with SidesMedia.

3. Playswiz

If you want to take the success of your Spotify channel to higher levels but don’t know what it will require, then Playswiz is the right place to go. Spotify allows you to make a variety of content, and to give the right kind of boost to your content, you will need to pick the right service. All of this is made easier by this company as it gives a lot of choices for customers purchasing marketing solutions for their Spotify accounts.

The best part about this company is that its services are neatly organized so that customers can easily decide. It has different types of followers to purchase from, including artist followers, playlist followers and monthly listeners. You can choose to buy Spotify plays from the options of playlist plays, album plays and general plays.

This categorization indicates the understanding that Playswiz knows the essential dynamics to make any Spotify channel successful. With the right help, your music will start ranking high as you will only have to focus on making worthy content.

The company promises to deliver the most authentic followers within a very short period. In case of any issue with the order, you can reach out to its customer assistance team anytime and they will give you full support. Also, you remain eligible to get a full money refund if the delivered services are not up to par.

4. Viralyft

If you have been looking for a marketing company that specializes in the domain of video and audio streaming platforms, then Viralyft is a top recommendation. This company has got all the expert services as it has been involved in the promotion of major music platforms other than Spotify, like YouTube and SoundCloud.

You can choose from four plans while buying followers that include $9.99 for 100 followers, $39.99 for 1000 followers, $89.99 for 2000 followers, and $149.99 for 5000 followers. Similarly, the package range for plays starts from $4.99 and goes up to $269.99 and it provides 1000 to 100,000 plays. All the traffic is authentic and provided safely with drop protection and an instant refill guarantee.

You just need to visit the website of Viralyft where all the services and packages are listed. Placing the order is a very simple process and the delivery is done within 24 hours. The company also gives bonuses and increased boosts to its regular customers. In case of coming across any trouble, you can depend on its assured and effective customer assistance team, which will get back to you within 1-2 hours of your request.

5. Famups

One of the most credible media marketing companies, Famups has successfully delivered to more than 15,000 customers over the years and secured a good reputation for itself. Everything about this company is legit and you will have the best assistance for boosting your Spotify channel’s status instantly.

The word “instantly” is used because the company delivers super fast delivery within 24 hours from order placement. It adds the numbers to Spotify channels from their huge network of the most authentic followers and listeners.

You can choose from eight different plans for purchasing followers and these plans start from $3 to $140 for providing 100 to 50,000 followers. Similar plans are available to buy Spotify plays that range from $6 to $140 and provide 1000 to 50,000 plays. You can get the purchased numbers added to your Spotify account within 3 days max, depending upon the quantity of your order.

You might also like: The Best Instagram Hashtags To Use in 2021

Famups gives you many payment method options to make you feel safe about payment security. It has an amazing customer service team that gives its best when dealing with issues and responds within a few hours. Once the order is delivered, you will have genuine followers and listeners whom you won’t even have to follow back.

6. Stream Digic

A company that cares about the status and security of its customers’ social media platforms, StreamDigic has some of the best packages to check out. Followers who don’t engage with the content of your Spotify channel will only be as good as dead and that will make your investment all in vain. StreamDigic saves that from happening, as it only adds premium followers and listeners to their customers’ accounts.

Regarding purchasing plays from this company, you can decide to get either, or both, normal and playlist listeners. You can choose from various plans for the plays with the price range of $9.90-$279.90 for 1000 to 50,000 normal plays and $54.90-$279.90 for 10,000 to 50,000 playlist plays. The follower plans start from $6.90 for 100 followers and go up to $134.90 for 10,000 followers.

After selecting the appropriate plan, you just need to enter the link of your Spotify channel, song or playlist. Within the time promised, you will have the numbers flowing to your Spotify account. It usually takes 12 hours for them to process the orders and some days to deliver them per the quantity.

StreamDigic promises the full safety of Spotify accounts as the company adheres to Spotify’s acceptable advertising strategies only. They also give you a 90-day retention warranty if you feel dissatisfied with their services.

7. Views Expert

If you want a company that is not all about numbers and can help you expand your Spotify reach in all directions, Views Expert is a name that you need to know. The company possesses expertise in valuable social media metrics like influencer interactions, advertisement and publicity strategies. Such a diverse understanding is what this company uses to bolster music channels on Spotify, so that they gain more visibility and spread.

Views Expert don’t use Spotify bots — instead, they take care to add real audiences from their broad collaborator network that will help you achieve good growth that keeps on increasing. This company deploys some of the best strategies, like inviting users for playing, liking and commenting on your channel, cutting out the need for you to follow back, etc.

You can choose to purchase any of the four plans for followers, ranging from $4.99 to $17.99 and receiving 100 to 1000 followers. To buy Spotify plays, there are six plans, ranging from $6.49 to $105.99, that provide 1000 to 20,000 streams. These followers and plays will not take more than a week to be delivered. The company also offers supreme and fast assistance for any issue around the clock.

8. Venium

This is the right company for all those music enthusiasts who don’t want their tight pockets to get in the way of expanding their musical vision. At the same time, people with premium budgets will also find the best services with this company. Venium aims to bring targeted traffic to your Spotify channels and deploy the best tools to position your channel in the perfect place.

The pricing plans are very simple so it makes it really easy for all types of customers to choose the kind of plan, and how much they want. For plays, you have a fixed price of $4.99 for 1000 plays and you can buy up to 50,000 plays in one go. Similarly, the price for every 1000 followers is fixed at $4.99 and you can buy 50,000 of them at once.

The company has a huge network of audiences all over the globe and all of them are authentic accounts. Therefore, you can rest assured that your account will receive the most genuine growth and engagement. The safety and security of your Spotify account are also taken care of by Venium’s tight confidentiality and privacy policies.

You might also like: You Need To Hear These 5 Spotify Users’ Iconic Playlists

A unique element in the delivery process of Venium is live-tracking and instant processing that start delivering the followers and plays right after the order placement. The full numbers take a week at max to be added and you will soon have your account rising to the top in no time.

9. Media mister

Another great addition to the list, Media Mister is a name that holds a lot of experience, diversity and expertise. Other than gaining followers and plays for your Spotify channels, there is so much more you can do, like selecting the saves for tracks, albums and others. The most notable thing about this company is its pricing, which is highly competitive, and its comprehensive marketing solutions.

Media Mister will bring real traffic to your Spotify channel by taking the numbers from their global network of users and adding them to your account. The perfect growth comes when the music reaches the people it is meant for and this company is going to ensure that for you.

You can choose to buy Spotify plays for podcasts, playlists, albums or particular tracks. This opens the scope of customization and lets the customers pay only for what they want. Every step of the process is secure, so that the followers and plays are added to the account naturally and the account remains safe from being flagged.

Media Mister takes good care of its relationship with its customers. This is why they will give you proper assistance and guidance on every issue that you face related to order summary and delivery.

10. Followersup

If some wild deals are what attract you, other than meticulously designed marketing strategies, you must check out what the company Followersup has to offer. There is another major upside of Followersup where it lets everything stay with its customers when it comes to deciding the kind of growth they want for their music channel. You can decide everything including quantity, right time and the type of engagement when purchasing it from this company.

You can choose to buy three kinds of plays, including playlist plays, monthly listeners and single plays. Similarly, the options of playlist followers and regular followers remain available when buying followers. This categorization of support indicates the algorithm expertise of Followersup, which they apply to bring targeted growth for Spotify channels.

Coming to the deals that have been mentioned earlier, you will be surprised to know that Followersup offers a lifetime warranty on their services. This means that you can ask for assistance on any orders anytime and your issue will be resolved.

Final Thoughts

Numbers are definitely the staple for social media accounts like Spotify to make it visible in the music world. However, equally important is authentic engagement that brings credibility and reputation to your channel. These two elements actually help your accounts to cut through the intense competition and make them rank among the top.

A good marketing company is going to help you with all of the aspects mentioned above. Thus, the list that has been presented to you has some of the top-ranking companies from which you can buy Spotify plays and followers to procure the right traffic, growth and success for your Spotify channel. All you need to do is pick the perfect company that meets all your needs and see your music career grow fast.