5 Climate Change Podcasts You Should Be Listening to Right Now

For anyone who wants to begin reversing environmental degradation but doesn’t know where to start, here are a few accessible sources that will help you learn more.

With a topic as complicated as climate change, many people don’t know where to begin. The amount of information out there on the subject, combined with the multitude of dissenting opinions, can confuse and overwhelm, leading a lot of well-meaning people to feel confounded and afraid when faced with the reality of climate change. It’s hard to know what to read, what to believe and — more importantly — what to do with all the information that one learns.

Furthermore, lots of people interested in learning about climate change feel that they don’t have the time or the attention span to sift through the piles of articles and books to fully understand the situation. That’s where climate change podcasts come in. Most people find that they learn easiest by listening, and climate change podcasts are something they can listen to while doing other tasks such as cooking, cleaning or driving to work.

Podcasts also make the giant and frightening topic of climate change much less intimidating by making it seem like a conversation between friends. Climate change podcasts can accomplish the crucial task of making the scary phenomenon seem easy and accessible to learn about.

Climate change is a collective issue that should be addressed by others — if you’re interested in learning what you can do about it, climate change podcasts can be a great way to ease yourself into it, while being reminded that climate control is a fight that we are in together. Here are five of the best podcasts on climate change that you can listen to today.

1. “Mothers of Invention”

“Mothers of Invention” is a climate change podcast created by former president of Ireland Mary Robinson, comedian and writer Maeve Higgins and series producer Thimali Kodikara, and it shines the spotlight on feminist climate change solutions.

“Mothers of Invention” works to educate people on how to confront climate change by focusing on the knowledge and stories of women of color from around the world who are committed to climate solutions. They are committed to making the climate question easy to approach.

“Are you new to climate justice and want to learn more? Looking to get involved in the movement and not sure where to start?” their website asks. They promise that “Mary, Maeve & Thimali have the rundown on what you need to get going.” This podcast is great for acquiring new knowledge and inspiration about the climate issue, along with a healthy dose of girl power. Listen to “Mothers of Invention” on Spotify, SoundCloud, Apple Podcasts or through their website.

2. “America Adapts”

Led by climate adaptation expert Doug Parsons, “America Adapts” focuses on what people can do to adapt to already prevalent climate change effects like flooding, heat waves and storms that are causing real damage to certain parts of the world and are bound to cause more in the future.

Earth’s warming is an irreversible phenomenon that will have consequences for decades to come — this podcast explores what we can do to adapt to these changes by talking with different experts on adaptation who are attempting to find avenues of progress in regard to the issue.

One of its key goals is to “Inspire the public with the message of hope and possibilities balanced with an emphasis on the critical need to make changes.” Recent episodes focus on climate adaptation in higher education, California’s adaptation to climate change effects and an assessment of Biden’s climate adaptation agenda. You can listen to “America Adapts” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or through their website.

3. “How to Save a Planet”

Journalist Alex Blumberg and scientist and policy nerd Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson ask what we can do about climate change in their easy-going yet purposeful podcast. Their website description reads, “Does climate change freak you out? Want to know what we, collectively, can do about it? Us too.”

They talk to experts, discuss solutions, ask questions and explore different climate phenomena, with each episode unraveling complex issues in the pursuit of finding ways to shape a positive future. Recent episodes include a conversation with Indigenous rights attorney, author and activist Sherri Mitchel, comments on the plausibility of renewable natural gas and discussions about the impact of oil pipelines on climate activism and Indigenous peoples. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and elsewhere, or through Gimlet Media.

4. “Emergence Magazine Podcast”

This podcast features a variety of engaging content, from interviews to essays to fiction narrated by authors and experts and much more, all with a focus on Indigenous perspectives. New podcast episodes are released every Thursday. In the most recent podcast, the medieval scholars Jeffrey Jerome Cohen and Julian Yates examine narratives of survival in the characters of the dove and the raven in the story of Noah’s Ark and how their different fates may shed light on how humans will respond when our own survival is being threatened.

Other episodes include an in-depth interview with renowned scientist Dr. Suzanne Simard, an essay narrated by author David Haskell on the soundscape of the world of birds and an immersive listening journey into the Hoh rainforest guided by acoustic ecologist Gordon Hempton. Thought-provoking, contemplative and beautiful, this podcast is great for the caring observant. Listen on Spotify or through their website.

5. “For What It’s Earth”

Emma Brisdion and Lloyd Hopkins aim to make “big issues bite-sized” on this environment, climate change and sustainability podcast. That’s just what they do, making scary and complex problems easier to swallow and understand with their fun and easygoing vibes.

They include lots of guests to discuss different topics like electric cars, fast fashion, tea, coffee, the loss of Arctic ice and much more. Recent episodes include conversations with James Thirwall from Animall Tea on how to start a sustainable business, Chris Jones of the Cornwall Beaver Project on the creation of a biodiverse wetland and the beavers that did it and an episode about how to grow your own food. They tackle the science and then explore the concrete solutions, making it enjoyable all the while. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or through PodBean.