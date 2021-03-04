The Top 3 Reasons You Should Still Consider Studying a Semester Abroad

There will definitely be plenty of logistical challenges but furthering your education in a new country for a few months will still confer numerous benefits.

Attendance at college and university is an important step for the development of your mind. However, this doesn’t just happen with books and lecture halls. The amazing experiences we have and the people we meet all come together to mold us into the people we eventually become.

The world is going through a once-in-a-century pandemic, but this doesn’t mean you can’t seek new adventures and continue to grow. If anything, the global health crisis has showcased how intertwined our society is, along with the need for greater cultural awareness and understanding.

The exact reasons for choosing to study abroad are as varied as the students that decide to hop on a plane. Studying abroad can be for one semester, an entire undergraduate degree, or a master’s or Ph.D. Here is a list of the top three reasons you should still consider studying abroad.

1. An Excellent Education

Many universities have specialized programs that are only offered in a select few places on the planet. Looking overseas for educational opportunities can broaden your choice of academic disciplines and ensure that you study under leading trailblazers in your chosen field of study. While the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and China lead the rankings for countries to study abroad, the Middle East is quickly gaining ground as a sought-after destination for further education. Some, like the American International University aiu.edu.kw, combine the best of both worlds: an American education in an international setting.

2. Career Prospects

For most people, getting a well-paid and fulfilling job is the primary reason for their post-secondary education. There’s no doubt that potential employers are going to be looking for degrees from respected institutions; however, the soft skills gained by a semester abroad showcase how well-rounded you are as a candidate.

Whether your career path is pointing toward business, finance, politics or medicine, experience abroad will inevitably be an asset. The world has become increasingly globalized, and companies seek graduates with an understanding of cross-cultural communication, languages and diplomacy. Many of these skills require firsthand, real-world connections to put into practice.

3. Personal Development

Choosing to study in your hometown or state has its benefits, but it can also be stifling to someone yearning for independence. Going abroad can be challenging, but it can also be gratifying. Self-reliance and personal responsibility need to be taken up quickly when you fend for yourself. Being in a new environment will make you tune into your innate abilities and push yourself out of your comfort zone to meet new people and understand fresh ideas and cultures. You will likely return as a more adventurous, confident and empathetic individual.

Studying abroad doesn’t come without its disadvantages, and with the current global health crisis there are added logistical challenges. However, most students quickly recover from any culture shock and homesickness and find studying abroad to be a rewarding, life-altering experience. Remember that you have the power and the ability to set your chosen course, so go after your dreams and enjoy yourself in the process.