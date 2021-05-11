Is the Nintendo Switch Still a Worthwhile Purchase?

In light of rumblings over the possibility of a new console release from the gaming giant, some might be scared to buy the gaming company’s most recent console.

Nintendo released its first console in 1983 with the introduction of the NES (Nintendo Entertainment System), and its first handheld console, the Game Boy, six years later in 1989. In 2004 and 2006, with the introduction of the Nintendo Wii and the Nintendo DS, modern consoles began to evolve. The Wii was revolutionary for its haptic controls and sleek design, and the Nintendo DS’s touch screen marked the next stage in evolution for video game consoles. Many other consoles have been introduced by Nintendo, but these are some of the most influential.

The Nintendo Switch, though, took Nintendo’s creativity to another level. The Nintendo Switch is unique in that it can act as both a home console and a portable gaming device. Nintendo began to experiment with this concept with the Nintendo Wii U, which featured a GamePad that allowed players to control the console and sometimes play removed from the console using a small tablet. The Switch optimized this idea, making portable play as easy as more stationary console play by featuring attachable JoyCons. The JoyCons are versatile and able to be used individually, connect together to form a larger controller or connect to the removable console screen to create a portable device.

The Nintendo Switch, released in 2017, has definitely aged, but still has plenty of time to live. Recent leaks have some clues about a possible upcoming Switch 4k, or Switch 2. Tom’s Guide, in an article titled “Nintendo Switch Pro leak appears to confirm 4K console — but raises more questions,” examines some of the leaks. While there is a possibility of a new console soon, no official information has been released. Nintendo also continues to release tons of new games for the Nintendo Switch, such as Super Mario: Bowser’s Fury, which came out recently.

Nintendo Switch Still Offers Riveting and Timeless Games

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has become an instant classic since its release alongside the Switch. It features 42 characters — the largest roster in the series yet — 48 tracks, and a 200cc mode that has never been seen before in the Mario Kart series. Mario Kart games have long been a staple of the Nintendo franchise, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is no different.

Super Mario Odyssey is arguably the most innovative Mario game that Nintendo lovers have ever encountered. The main gimmick in the game is Mario’s hat, which can be thrown at mobs or parts of the environment in order to affect or take control of enemies, certain objects and other characters. This trick allows for a ton of fun interactions, and Mario is also able to use his hat to perform complex and long jumps, making for a lot of great interplay with the open world. Super Mario Odyssey also features incredible graphics, the most open and interactive world that players have ever seen, and new baddies and characters.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild takes the Zelda series to a whole new level. This time, Link is placed in an open-world RPG-styled Hyrule, and given tons of new gadgets and mechanics as well. Players are given an incredible amount of choice and are even able to choose what skills and weapons they take along on their adventure. The open-world style of play allows players to play at their own pace, tackle what they want to, and find interesting and unique ways to complete the game. Breath of the Wild is Nintendo’s strongest attempt at the open-world playstyle, which is featured in other studios’ games such as GTA and Red Dead Redemption 2, and it does it just as well.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was one of the most anticipated games of all time. The franchise has famously allowed players to build and interact with their own island and collect cute and unique villages along the way. New Horizons is no different: Players are thrown on an empty island and left to do as they please. This style of play allows players to build a world that is completely their own and collect the villagers that they enjoy most. Animal Crossing features 397 different villagers, 35 different animal species, and a ton of different personalities and quirky attributes. New Horizons allows players to zen out, grind up some bells, and build a new world.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate is the most recent addition to the Super Smash Bros. series. Smash Ultimate features 74 characters plus additional characters available through DLC, and more than 100 stages. This game has been raved about since its release and offers a ton of playability and playtime. Initially, players must play to unlock all the characters, as they start with only eight, but after this is completed, the content does not end. With such a versatile fighting game, the fun never stops. Nintendo has also done an excellent job at continually updating and balancing the game, often introducing new characters such as Steve from Minecraft available via DLC.

Too Late?

Considering the exciting new games that have long placed the Nintendo Switch on a pedestal as one of the best consoles ever, it seems that it still has some time left in the spotlight. If anything, it seems that the next Nintendo Console would probably just be an upgraded version of the current Switch with 4K gameplay, but only time will tell. For now … consider picking up a Nintendo Switch!