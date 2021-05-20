learning management system
Make it easy on the people you're teaching, as well as yourself. (Photo by John Schnobrich on Unsplash)
Five Factors to Consider When Selecting a Learning Management System

If you’re looking for software that will help you educate a large number of people about an idea, concept or process, you need to do some homework of your own.

If your organization is in the market for a learning management system (LMS), you should know there are plenty of options to choose from. Finding the right LMS program can be challenging, but it’s not impossible. You need to examine several factors before deciding to make a heavy investment in an LMS program. The following paragraphs will talk about the five crucial factors to consider when selecting an LMS program.

1. Data Availability

What kind of analytical data do you want to gain from the LMS program? Ideally, the program should give you extensive information on the learners and the course offerings. For instance, simple login data such as grades, completion reports and the number of logins are essential. Other LMS programs also provide more complex analytical data that gives you better insights into the program’s use.

2. How Scalable Is it?

Another thing that you need to check before investing in a learning management system is just how scalable it is. Ideally, if you are offering courses, you will eventually want to increase the number of students. To do that, you will want to make sure that you choose an LMS program that does not provide limitations on the number of users that you can enroll.

If the program limits the number of users that can log in simultaneously, it’s going to have a dire impact on the scalability of your business.

3. Different Kinds of Learning

Does the program offer blended learning, or does it allow for full eLearning? The kind of learning you provide in the program will also play an important role, and you need to make sure that you choose the right LMS program for the job. More importantly, you need to check how the program will allow for administering classroom sessions. Does it blend in effortlessly?

4. How Flexible Is it?

Responsiveness and flexibility go hand in hand. You need to make sure that the program is responsive enough to work seamlessly on different devices. Keep in mind that the number of mobile users has increased dramatically, to the point where more people access learning programs from their mobile instead of directly from their desktop. As a result, it is crucial that you choose a flexible program that can easily run on different platforms with ease.

5. Ease of Enrollment

Can learners easily register for different courses and enroll themselves on the platform? Ease of enrollment is an important metric that will play a significant role in the number of students you can attract. If the platform is complicated and does not allow for quick enrolment, it might be difficult to onboard more students. These are just a few things that you should know about selecting an LMS program.

