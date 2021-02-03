4 Critical Reasons Why Every College Student Should Know CPR

Most college students believe that they are in the prime of their lives and that no tragedy could ever befall them. Although the numbers are in their favor, college students aren’t completely exempt from critical injuries or sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). In fact, over the past decade, more young adults and teens than ever before have been victims of SCA. This is just one of the reasons why it’s imperative that college students have a background in CPR.

Many high schools are now making CPR certification courses part of their regular curriculum. The importance of teaching the younger generation the life-saving skills taught during CPR classes cannot be understated. Being able to stay calm in an emergency and administer the right treatment could save a life.

You might also like: Why Continuing Education Is Essential in the Healthcare Industry

Basic life support courses along with CPR and first aid can help arm new college students with knowledge and confidence as they live independently for the first time. Let’s take a look at some of the reasons why every college-bound student should be CPR certified.

1. Learn Life-Saving Skills

Watching TV shows like “Grey’s Anatomy” doesn’t qualify you to perform CPR on any victim of heart failure. Performing CPR correctly takes knowledge and skill, or it could cause injury or complicate an already serious emergency. It could be a fellow student, a family member, or a complete stranger that suddenly needs help, and it’s important to know the right CPR techniques to be helpful. Once students are trained in CPR, the knowledge stays with them for a lifetime, helping them be prepared for any emergency.

2. Response Time

Being at the scene of a cardiac emergency can be stressful and overwhelming. If you have the right training, you will be able to rely on your knowledge and practice and resist the urge to panic. Reaction time is everything when it comes to a cardiac emergency. Getting the heart pumping and oxygen moving through the body and the brain needs to be done as quickly as possible. Students with CPR training have fast response times that can help make a difference.

You might also like: How To Get in the Best Shape of Your Life on a Student Budget

3. Confidence

Knowing what to do and the steps to take can help give you confidence if an emergency happens. Being uncertain about whether you are performing life-saving techniques properly can make your efforts less effective. When others are panicking or just standing around staring, students that have their CPR certification will be confident enough to act quickly. Staying calm comes with knowledge and being able to act with confidence can help save a life.

4. Preparedness

Not every emergency that you will face will be cardiac-related. During CPR training, you learn various skills that can be adapted to any situation. Being able to assess a critical situation quickly and knowing what basic first aid steps to take can mean all the difference in critical situations. Students with CPR certification often feel like they are more prepared to face any emergency.

If your teen is heading off to college, it’s important to arm them with the knowledge that can help keep them safe. The whole family can do CPR certification courses, and college students can head off to campus with the added knowledge and confidence that they could save a life in an emergency cardiac situation.