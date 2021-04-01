It’s not easy protecting all the things that connect to the internet.

Cyber security is a highly respected profession, but every job has its own pitfalls. What you need to remember is that any challenge can be overcome at the end of the day either by training or self-learning. Some common challenges that cyber security professionals have to face in their day-to-day life are explained below.

Communication is one of the major challenges faced by cyber security professionals. It’s a skill that you won’t be taught in your CEH training, network security training or your forensic analysis course, but it is something that you will have to learn on your own. Cyber security professionals have to communicate with the management and other departments on a daily basis. In short, they do not have to just socialize, but influence people who do not speak their technical language. That’s why communication comes across as a well-known challenge in this industry. To overcome this challenge, you can take a communication course online. There are plenty of educational platforms that can polish your communication skills with just a few classes.

Another primary challenge faced by these professionals is that they get easily overwhelmed with the workload and experience burnout on a frequent basis. The work of a cyber security professional is quite tasking and honestly, the skill gap in the industry is so huge that usually one person is doing the job of two people. Whether it is ethical hackers or incident handlers, the work of a cyber security professional is very meticulous and detailed. They have to be constantly alert and aware and need to stay on top of the latest cyber security updates in the industry. Working in stressful situations is a common thing for cyber security experts. This can easily become overwhelming and strenuous for a lot of people. However, eventually, people start to get a hang of how to strike a balance and stay organized amid the chaos.

Like many other information technology professions, information security is also an evolving field, which means that cyber security professionals need to constantly upgrade themselves in order to not become obsolete in the industry. This does not just translate to staying on top of industry news and the latest cyber threats and vulnerabilities; it also means that one may need to upskill themselves on a regular basis. There are many individuals who are into network security and take an ethical hacking course online on the side in order to add more skills to their resume and additional certifications in their toolkit. However, it is easier said than done. With the daily workload and office pressure, it can become almost impossible to learn something else. But the good thing is that many cyber security courses can be finished within just a week of training. On top of that, many employers prefer to train their staff in-house by funding their education and allowing them time and space to learn these skills.